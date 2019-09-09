Photo by Jamie Gilliam/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Alabama AD voices concern about abundance of daytime kickoffs in September

The latest TV schedules for upcoming games on the SEC schedule were recently confirmed by the conference and their television partners. Among the games locked in for a noon kickoff in Week 4 is Alabama’s home game against Southern Miss, and apparently Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne is not particularly pleased about it.

In a statement released by Byrne and Alabama on Monday, the AD of the Crimson Tide says the program is disappointed in having another daytime kickoff time added to the schedule. The game against Southern Miss will be the fourth straight afternoon game for Alabama in the first four games of the season, although this will be the first noon kickoff while the others have been mid-afternoon starts.

“We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home,” Byrne said in his statement. “We realize we’ve played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014.”

While Alabama has played a good handful of day games against non-conference opponents, the Crimson Tide have played just five games at noon (Worth noting Byrne didn’t single out noon games and could be including mid-afternoon start times in his rationale, but we’ll focus on noon kickoffs as they tend to get the worst brunt of the weather during the day in September).

  • In 2018, Alabama played two noon games against non-conference opponents (Louisiana and The Citadel), one at 3:30 p.m. ET (Arkansas State) and one in primetime on a neutral field (Louisville in Orlando, FL).
  • In 2017, Alabama played Florida State at primetime in Atlanta and then played Fresno State at 3:30 p.m. and Colorado State at 7:00 p.m. A later game against Mercer was played at noon.
  • In 2016, Alabama played USC in primetime in Arlington, Texas, Western Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET, Kent State at noon, and Chattanooga at 7:00 p.m.
  • In 2015, Alabama played Wisconsin in primetime in Arlington, Texas, Middle Tennessee at 4:00 p.m., ULM at 4:00 p.m., and Charleston Southern at 4:00 p.m.
  • In 2014, Alabama played West Virginia in Atlanta at 4:00 p.m., FAU at noon, Southern Miss at 6:00 p.m. and Western Carolina at 4:00 p.m.

Byrne’s concern was largely focused on playing day games in September, which of course can raise some concerns for fans attending games with the weather. But even if you include just September games, Alabama has played just four games at noon since 2014 in the month of September. They have also played 6 games in primetime in September in that same span. Regardless of the logic behind the concern, Byrne says the concern has been shared with the SEC.

“There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans.”

The problem with college football scheduling is TV partners are trying to cram in games wherever they can, and there are only so many time slots to fill for 130 FBS teams. Teams in the east will have to take some noon kickoffs at some point in time, and if you aren’t playing an opponent that is worthy of a game that should get a better time slot, that’s just something you have to deal with. And at Alabama, the fans will show up anyway.

LSU knew visiting locker room at Texas would be sweltering, so they came prepared

As is typically the case with game sin September, especially down in the south, the temperature tends to be scorching in the first few weeks of the college football season. When the Texas Longhorns hosted the LSU Tigers, the temperatures were not exactly pleasant, but LSU head coach Ed Orgeron knew that would be the case. And a phone call to a previous Texas opponent helped make sure the Tigers managed to stay as cool as possible.

Orgeron explained to the media on Monday he called Louisiana Tech, who visited the Longhorns in Austin in Week 1, for some inside info and learned there was no air conditioning in the visiting locker room. This is hardly a shock that the visiting locker room would be less comfortable for opponents than the luxurious and spacious locker rooms and amenities the home team typically gets. Knowing heat would be a concern, Orgeron made sure to arrange for some fans to be in the locker room to keep things as cool as possible.

“First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it,” Orgeron said, according to The Advocate. “So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn’t great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn’t have air. We had some blowers in there. I don’t think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it.”

Orgeron did note his program is not exactly a stranger to dealing with the elements, although a few players did get hit with cramps.

“Although it was hot, I thought, I think the humidity was like 23 percent,” Orgeron said. “It wasn’t like Louisiana. But our guys did cramp up in the second half. We talked about it as a staff that we need to get some IVs, more IVs at halftime.

Texas is making a trip to Houston to play Rice this weekend, and they will return home after that to host Big 12 foe Oklahoma State. At least the temperatures should be a little cooler by the time Mike Gundy and the Pokes come to town.

Pat Narduzzi keeps Pitt players out of media spotlight ahead of Penn State game for fourth straight year

The Pitt Panthers are heading to Happy Valley this week to face in-state rival Penn State this weekend, and for the fourth consecutive year, Pitt football players will not be made available ahead of the game at the discretion of head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“We just want to keep it tight with our kids and let them focus on what they need to focus on,” Narduzzi explained to media members as ha addressed the self-imposed gag order of sorts for his players.

Narduzzi shutting off his players from the media leading up to the regular season meeting with Penn State has been an annual routine for Narduzzi. But if the intent is to have a team that is more prepared to take down their in-state rival, it has backfired each of the past two years.

Pitt won the first game in this current four-games set in 2016 when the Panthers jumped out to an early lead and held off a furious rally by Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley for a 42-39 victory in Pittsburgh. With that being the first meeting between the two schools since 2000, the media attention given to it in the state of Pennsylvania was running rampant. Narduzzi keeping his players out of the spotlight may or may not have had much of an impact, but who was going to argue with a strategy that resulted in a win? In 2017, Narduzzi once again stuck to the Penn State policy of keeping microphones and cameras away form his players.

The only problem is the same strategy didn’t work either of the last two seasons. Penn State won the 2017 clash in Beaver Stadium 33-14 and then blew away the Panthers in Heinz Field last season, 51-6.

Penn State and Pitt are scheduled to kick things off at noon eastern in Beaver Stadium for the final scheduled time (for now).

Lynn Swann resigns as USC athletic director

Lynn Swann has resigned as USC’s athletic director, the school announced Monday. Dave Roberts, a special advisor to USC President Carol Folt, has been named the interim athletics director.

“I am writing to share my sincere appreciation for Lynn Swann, who has decided to resign from his position as the Director of Athletics effective today. Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family,” Folt wrote in an email to USC stakeholders.

“Lynn has led our Athletics Department to five national championships in five different women’s and men’s sports during his tenure. Our student-athletes’ cumulative GPA for the past two years and our graduation rate of 86% last year were all-time highs for USC Athletics. We appreciate Lynn’s leadership of the department over these past three years and will continue to be grateful for his historic contributions to USC.”

As is the standard operating procedure, USC has already organized a search committee to find a new athletics director to lead the department on a permanent basis moving forward. The committee consists of trustee Suzanne Nora, alum Bill Allen, VP for Student Affairs Winston Crisp, Faculty Athletics Rep Alan Green, Academic Senate President Rebecca Lonegran, Provost Charles Zukoski, and trustees Suzanne Nora Johnson, Jeff SMulyan, William McMorrow, and Rick Caruso. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, via Twitter, USC leaders have already been active in reaching out to potential candidates for the job.

Swann, a Hall of Fame receiver for USC and the Pittsburgh Steelers, had no prior experience running an athletics department prior to stepping into the job in 2016. His tenure, for better or worse, was tied at the hip with the struggles of Trojans head coach Clay Helton, who went 5-7 in 2018 but is off to a 2-0 start to this season.

The remainder on the 2019 campaign will be viewed as a referendum on Helton as USC forms a committee to find the next Trojans AD.

No. 16 Texas A&M loses starting RB Jashuan Corbin for the year

No. 16 Texas A&M lost more than just the game when they visited No. 1 Clemson. The Aggies are also down starting running back Jashaun Corbin for the rest of the year to a hamstring injury.

Corbin was pulled down from behind in the third quarter on Saturday and did not return to the game. And, as it turns out, he won’t return until 2020.

“Corbin will be out for the season. He had a season-ending injury. It was a hamstring,” Fisher told the Dallas Morning News.

A sophomore from Rockledge, Fla., Corbin played behind Trayveon Williams last season, totaling 61 carries for 346 yards and a touchdown. He posted his first career 100-yard game in the Aggies’ season-opening win over Texas State and rushed 13 times for 34 yards against Clemson on Saturday.

Freshman Isaiah Spiller will be Texas A&M’s starting running back for the remainder of the season.