Grambling safety undergoes emergency surgery to avoid losing right leg

Grambling safety Danquarian Fields had to undergo emergency surgery on Saturday night to avoid losing his right leg after he was injured making a tackle for the Tigers. The injury occurred when Fields and a host of his teammates were attempting to tackle Louisiana Tech running back Israel Tucker and Fields’s leg gave way.

“He does have feeling and has a pulse in his leg. They had to do that to save the leg because there was no blood flow,” Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs told the Monroe (La.) News Star. “So, it could’ve been that type of situation. But he’s stable. He’ll be in ICU for a couple of days just so they can monitor him. He was doing OK. At 3 o’clock this morning, they brought him out of surgery, let him recover and we got to see him, me and his mom, Benita Young. He’s not OK, but he’ll be OK.”

To stimulate blood flow, doctors had to take a vein graft from Fields’s groin and insert in in the back of his right leg.

“He’s a tough kid, mentally tough, but how is he going to recover mentally after seeing it and hearing about it. Only time will tell,” Fobbs said. “They don’t know how fast he’ll recover pulse-wise. We’re just glad he didn’t lose his leg and we’re glad he’ll have use of his leg and return all the way back to normal. But he’s got a lot of serious work ahead in order to get there.”

Fields is a senior from Arcadia, La. He will miss the remainder of the season.