Nebraska safety Deontai Williams out “for the forseeable future” following shoulder surgery

Nebraska safety Deontai Williams will be out of action for an undetermined amount of time, Huskers head coach Scott Frost announced on Monday. Williams underwent shoulder surgery two weeks after appearing to injure his shoulder in the season opener.
Frost did not slam the door entirely shut on a possible return this season for Williams, although he did say Williams is out “for the forseeable future,” which comes across more on the ominous side of the projections. Williams injured his shoulder against South Alabama in Week 1 and did not make the trip to Colorado in Week 2 with the rest of the team.
Filling the vacant safety position has been Cam Taylor-Britt, and that appears to be the plan moving forward.
Williams, the son of former NFL player Roosevelt Williams, has one more year of eligibility at his disposal. Whether Nebraska will look to ask for a medical exemption to retian a year of eligibility for the 2019 season remains to be seen.
Bobby Petrino made a guest speaking appearance at an event hosted by the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday, and he came ready to issue an apology to Razorback fans. Making his first trip back to Little Rock since being removed as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Petrino reflected on the happier times he had in Little Rock.
“Little Rock has and will always be a special place to me,” Petrino said at the event. “I wanted to come here today and apologize to everyone for how things ended.”
Petrino was removed as head coach in April 2012 after it was discovered a motorcycle accident had a few more wrinkles to it than initially believed. Petrino had been involved with an Arkansas football staffer, Jessica Dorrell.
During the luncheon event, Petrino said the hardest part about the whole ordeal back in 2012 was not being able to address the team. His run at Arkansas was a solid one with the Razorbacks going 34-17 from 2008 through 2011. Petrino’s last team finished the season ranked No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 after winning the Cotton Bowl, which was a year after Arkansas made an appearance in the Sugar Bowl (notable for being the final game coached by Jim Tressel at Ohio State following the infamous tattoo scandal in Columbus). Arkansas has struggled mightily to duplicate the success of the Petrino era with just three winning seasons since 2012.
But Petrino thinks Chad Morris will get things cooking again with the program.
Arkansas won two games in 2018. They’re already halfway to that win total this season.
Marshall running back Tyler King has been dismissed from the program. In a brief statement released by the university, Marshall announced King has been removed for a violation of team rules.
“Marshall running back Tyler King has been dismissed due to a violation of team rules and policies,” a statement from Marshall read. “The department will have no further comment regarding this matter.”
What the violation of team rules was is unknown, and Marshall is not about to provide any further detail on the situation. Regardless, the sudden loss of one of the top running backs certainly could hurt the depth at the running back position as King was expected to once again be a solid contributor in the running game.
King appeared in each of Marshall’s first two games this season and he was the team’s second-leading rusher behind Brendan Knox. King had rushed for 91 yards, including 16 in Marshall’s loss at Boise State this past weekend. Knox rushed for 655 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 and 820 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.
As is typically the case with game sin September, especially down in the south, the temperature tends to be scorching in the first few weeks of the college football season. When the Texas Longhorns hosted the LSU Tigers, the temperatures were not exactly pleasant, but LSU head coach Ed Orgeron knew that would be the case. And a phone call to a previous Texas opponent helped make sure the Tigers managed to stay as cool as possible.
Orgeron explained to the media on Monday he called Louisiana Tech, who visited the Longhorns in Austin in Week 1, for some inside info and learned there was no air conditioning in the visiting locker room. This is hardly a shock that the visiting locker room would be less comfortable for opponents than the luxurious and spacious locker rooms and amenities the home team typically gets. Knowing heat would be a concern, Orgeron made sure to arrange for some fans to be in the locker room to keep things as cool as possible.
“First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it,” Orgeron said, according to The Advocate. “So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn’t great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn’t have air. We had some blowers in there. I don’t think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it.”
Orgeron did note his program is not exactly a stranger to dealing with the elements, although a few players did get hit with cramps.
“Although it was hot, I thought, I think the humidity was like 23 percent,” Orgeron said. “It wasn’t like Louisiana. But our guys did cramp up in the second half. We talked about it as a staff that we need to get some IVs, more IVs at halftime.
Texas is making a trip to Houston to play Rice this weekend, and they will return home after that to host Big 12 foe Oklahoma State. At least the temperatures should be a little cooler by the time Mike Gundy and the Pokes come to town.
UPDATE (7:31 p.m. ET): Texas has fired back with a response by defending the integrity of the air conditioning system in the visitor’s locker room.
The latest TV schedules for upcoming games on the SEC schedule were recently confirmed by the conference and their television partners. Among the games locked in for a noon kickoff in Week 4 is Alabama’s home game against Southern Miss, and apparently Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne is not particularly pleased about it.
In a statement released by Byrne and Alabama on Monday, the AD of the Crimson Tide says the program is disappointed in having another daytime kickoff time added to the schedule. The game against Southern Miss will be the fourth straight afternoon game for Alabama in the first four games of the season, although this will be the first noon kickoff while the others have been mid-afternoon starts.
“We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home,” Byrne said in his statement. “We realize we’ve played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014.”
While Alabama has played a good handful of day games against non-conference opponents, the Crimson Tide have played just five games at noon (Worth noting Byrne didn’t single out noon games and could be including mid-afternoon start times in his rationale, but we’ll focus on noon kickoffs as they tend to get the worst brunt of the weather during the day in September).
- In 2018, Alabama played two noon games against non-conference opponents (Louisiana and The Citadel), one at 3:30 p.m. ET (Arkansas State) and one in primetime on a neutral field (Louisville in Orlando, FL).
- In 2017, Alabama played Florida State at primetime in Atlanta and then played Fresno State at 3:30 p.m. and Colorado State at 7:00 p.m. A later game against Mercer was played at noon.
- In 2016, Alabama played USC in primetime in Arlington, Texas, Western Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET, Kent State at noon, and Chattanooga at 7:00 p.m.
- In 2015, Alabama played Wisconsin in primetime in Arlington, Texas, Middle Tennessee at 4:00 p.m., ULM at 4:00 p.m., and Charleston Southern at 4:00 p.m.
- In 2014, Alabama played West Virginia in Atlanta at 4:00 p.m., FAU at noon, Southern Miss at 6:00 p.m. and Western Carolina at 4:00 p.m.
Byrne’s concern was largely focused on playing day games in September, which of course can raise some concerns for fans attending games with the weather. But even if you include just September games, Alabama has played just four games at noon since 2014 in the month of September. They have also played 6 games in primetime in September in that same span. Regardless of the logic behind the concern, Byrne says the concern has been shared with the SEC.
“There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans.”
The problem with college football scheduling is TV partners are trying to cram in games wherever they can, and there are only so many time slots to fill for 130 FBS teams. Teams in the east will have to take some noon kickoffs at some point in time, and if you aren’t playing an opponent that is worthy of a game that should get a better time slot, that’s just something you have to deal with. And at Alabama, the fans will show up anyway.