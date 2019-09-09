No. 16 Texas A&M loses starting RB Jashuan Corbin for the year

As is typically the case with game sin September, especially down in the south, the temperature tends to be scorching in the first few weeks of the college football season. When the Texas Longhorns hosted the LSU Tigers, the temperatures were not exactly pleasant, but LSU head coach Ed Orgeron knew that would be the case. And a phone call to a previous Texas opponent helped make sure the Tigers managed to stay as cool as possible.

Orgeron explained to the media on Monday he called Louisiana Tech, who visited the Longhorns in Austin in Week 1, for some inside info and learned there was no air conditioning in the visiting locker room. This is hardly a shock that the visiting locker room would be less comfortable for opponents than the luxurious and spacious locker rooms and amenities the home team typically gets. Knowing heat would be a concern, Orgeron made sure to arrange for some fans to be in the locker room to keep things as cool as possible.

“First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it,” Orgeron said, according to The Advocate. “So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn’t great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn’t have air. We had some blowers in there. I don’t think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it.”

Orgeron did note his program is not exactly a stranger to dealing with the elements, although a few players did get hit with cramps.

“Although it was hot, I thought, I think the humidity was like 23 percent,” Orgeron said. “It wasn’t like Louisiana. But our guys did cramp up in the second half. We talked about it as a staff that we need to get some IVs, more IVs at halftime.

Texas is making a trip to Houston to play Rice this weekend, and they will return home after that to host Big 12 foe Oklahoma State. At least the temperatures should be a little cooler by the time Mike Gundy and the Pokes come to town.

Follow @KevinOnCFB