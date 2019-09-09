North Carolina, Wake Forest to meet in non-conference game on Friday

North Carolina and Wake Forest were founding members of the Atlantic Coast Conference, way back in 1953, and the pair shared membership of the Southern Conference upon Wake’s joining in 1936. Both schools remain good-standing members of the ACC today.
But on Friday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN), the Tar Heel State neighbors will play a non-conference game.
The two schools met on an annual basis from 1919 through 2004, when the ACC put them in separate divisions upon its divisional move in 2005. The conference moved to 14 teams in 2013 and still plays an 8-game schedule, meaning each team plays only two of the seven teams in the opposite division each year.
Given all that, UNC and Wake played just four times in the 14 seasons between 2005 and ’18. Unsatisfied with this arrangement, the schools scheduled a non-conference series back in 2015, which begins Friday in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest will make a return visit to Chapel Hill on Sept. 25, 2021. That series was created in reaction to an ACC scheduling arrangement that called for just two UNC-Wake games in the 11 seasons between 2014 and ’24: 2015 in Chapel Hill and 2022 in Winston-Salem.
Friday’s game sets up to be an interesting one, though this game of ACC teams will not impact the ACC race in any way, shape or form. North Carolina is a surprising 2-0 following close wins over South Carolina and Miami, and Wake Forest also enters 2-0 after defeating Utah State and Rice.
North Carolina holds a 69-35-2 edge in a series that dates back to 1888 and dates forward to, well, not nearly as often as the schools would like.
Following a weekend of bad quarterback health news, the new weeks starts with some of the good kind. No. 17 UCF has announced that quarterback Darriel Mack, Jr. is clear to return to action.
“DJ started practicing at the end of last week and was cleared today for this week as well,” UCF head coach Josh Heupel said Monday, via the Orlando Sentinel.
Mack suffered a broken ankle over the summer and missed all of training camp, but he’s expected to be in the mix as the Knights prepare to host Stanford on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
UCF has three options to play at quarterback now with Mack healthy. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush started the opener and completed 12-of-23 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in UCF’s 62-0 demolition of Florida A&M. Freshman Dillon Gabriel relieved Wimbush in that game and played all of UCF’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic last week, hitting a combined 16-of-32 passes for 372 yards with five scores and no picks, as Wimbush did not play due to a nagging, undisclosed injury.
Mack, a sophomore, came on in relief of McKenzie Milton following his horrific injury last season. Mack led UCF to a 56-41 win over Memphis in the AAC championship, throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns while adding 59 yards and four scores on the ground. He was just 11-of-30 for 97 yards in UCF’s 40-32 loss to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.
Grambling safety Danquarian Fields had to undergo emergency surgery on Saturday night to avoid losing his right leg after he was injured making a tackle for the Tigers. The injury occurred when Fields and a host of his teammates were attempting to tackle Louisiana Tech running back Israel Tucker and Fields’s leg gave way.
“He does have feeling and has a pulse in his leg. They had to do that to save the leg because there was no blood flow,” Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs told the Monroe (La.) News Star. “So, it could’ve been that type of situation. But he’s stable. He’ll be in ICU for a couple of days just so they can monitor him. He was doing OK. At 3 o’clock this morning, they brought him out of surgery, let him recover and we got to see him, me and his mom, Benita Young. He’s not OK, but he’ll be OK.”
To stimulate blood flow, doctors had to take a vein graft from Fields’s groin and insert in in the back of his right leg.
“He’s a tough kid, mentally tough, but how is he going to recover mentally after seeing it and hearing about it. Only time will tell,” Fobbs said. “They don’t know how fast he’ll recover pulse-wise. We’re just glad he didn’t lose his leg and we’re glad he’ll have use of his leg and return all the way back to normal. But he’s got a lot of serious work ahead in order to get there.”
Fields is a senior from Arcadia, La. He will miss the remainder of the season.
Moving forward, South Carolina’s offense is officially in the hands of Ryan Hilinski.
Reports surfaced early last week that starting quarterback Jake Bentley suffered some type of foot injury in South Carolina’s season-opening loss to North Carolina that could sideline him for upwards of six weeks. Last Tuesday, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Bentley has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his mid-foot and would be out for 4-8 weeks if surgery weren’t required — and for the remainder of the season if it was.
Sunday, Muschamp revealed that, after receiving a second opinion, Bentley will undergo surgery this coming week and, as a result, will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.
Bentley will have another year of eligibility at his disposal after using his redshirt this season. Whether he will use that fifth season at USC — or elsewhere — has not yet been determined.
From 247Sports.com:
Muschamp added that nothing has been determined about Bentley’s future beyond this season.
“That’s not even on the table,” Muschamp said. “Right now, it’s a very difficult time. When I know something, I’ll let you guys know. How about that?
Including this season’s opener, Bentley had started 33 of the last 34 games under center for the Gamecocks.
With Bentley officially out, Hilinski, a four-star 2019 signee whose brother, Tyler Hilinski, was Washington State’s starting quarterback before taking his own life in January of 2017, is the Gamecocks’ unquestioned starter. In the true freshman’s first career start against FCS Charleston Southern in Week 2, Hilinski completed 24-of-30 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in USC’s 72-10 win.
Hilinski’s second career start will come this Saturday against No. 2 Alabama in Columbia.
Rice is sitting at 0-2 on the season heading into their Week 3 matchup against Texas but the Owls did receive a bit of good news over the weekend about their starting quarterback.
Redshirt freshman Wiley Green was stretchered off the field during Friday night’s 41-21 loss to Wake Forest, suffering a serious injury to his head and neck area after two defenders collided into him trying to prevent him from scoring on a scramble to the pylon.
According to the Houston Chronicle though, the young signal-caller had all his tests come back negative over the weekend and he was released on Friday night from the local hospital.
Senior Tom Stewart took over under center against the Demon Deacons and threw for 185 yards and a touchdown the rest of the game. While it’s possible Green can return for the Week 3 matchup with the in-state rival, it would be pretty surprising if he did given the severity of his injury. That would put Stewart in line to face the Longhorns at NRG Stadium.
Green was 10-of-19 for 131 yards to start the 2019 season before the hit against Wake.