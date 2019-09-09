Pat Narduzzi keeps Pitt players out of media spotlight ahead of Penn State game for fourth straight year

The Pitt Panthers are heading to Happy Valley this week to face in-state rival Penn State this weekend, and for the fourth consecutive year, Pitt football players will not be made available ahead of the game at the discretion of head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“We just want to keep it tight with our kids and let them focus on what they need to focus on,” Narduzzi explained to media members as ha addressed the self-imposed gag order of sorts for his players.

Narduzzi shutting off his players from the media leading up to the regular season meeting with Penn State has been an annual routine for Narduzzi. But if the intent is to have a team that is more prepared to take down their in-state rival, it has backfired each of the past two years.

Pitt won the first game in this current four-games set in 2016 when the Panthers jumped out to an early lead and held off a furious rally by Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley for a 42-39 victory in Pittsburgh. With that being the first meeting between the two schools since 2000, the media attention given to it in the state of Pennsylvania was running rampant. Narduzzi keeping his players out of the spotlight may or may not have had much of an impact, but who was going to argue with a strategy that resulted in a win? In 2017, Narduzzi once again stuck to the Penn State policy of keeping microphones and cameras away form his players.

The only problem is the same strategy didn’t work either of the last two seasons. Penn State won the 2017 clash in Beaver Stadium 33-14 and then blew away the Panthers in Heinz Field last season, 51-6.

Penn State and Pitt are scheduled to kick things off at noon eastern in Beaver Stadium for the final scheduled time (for now).

