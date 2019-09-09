UCF clears QB Darriel Mack, Jr. to play after broken ankle

Following a weekend of bad quarterback health news, the new weeks starts with some of the good kind. No. 17 UCF has announced that quarterback Darriel Mack, Jr. is clear to return to action.

“DJ started practicing at the end of last week and was cleared today for this week as well,” UCF head coach Josh Heupel said Monday, via the Orlando Sentinel.

Mack suffered a broken ankle over the summer and missed all of training camp, but he’s expected to be in the mix as the Knights prepare to host Stanford on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

UCF has three options to play at quarterback now with Mack healthy. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush started the opener and completed 12-of-23 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in UCF’s 62-0 demolition of Florida A&M. Freshman Dillon Gabriel relieved Wimbush in that game and played all of UCF’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic last week, hitting a combined 16-of-32 passes for 372 yards with five scores and no picks, as Wimbush did not play due to a nagging, undisclosed injury.

Mack, a sophomore, came on in relief of McKenzie Milton following his horrific injury last season. Mack led UCF to a 56-41 win over Memphis in the AAC championship, throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns while adding 59 yards and four scores on the ground. He was just 11-of-30 for 97 yards in UCF’s 40-32 loss to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.