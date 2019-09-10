After arrest, Oregon down to just one kicker

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite the whirlwind the last 24 hours or so for Oregon’s kicking game.

Earlier Tuesday, we noted that Adam Stack decided to transfer from Mario Cristobal‘s football program “[t]o find a better opportunity… somewhere else,” the head coach explained. Additionally, it was reported Monday that junior walk-on kicker Zach Emerson is currently not with the Oregon football team.

That development came on the heels of Emerson’s Sept. 2 arrest on a pair of misdemeanors — second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.

247Sports.com wrote that “[a] team source says that Emerson is currently not with the Oregon football program and is dealing with some ‘personal issues,’ but that he hasn’t been removed from the Oregon program.”

Emerson, who made 21 of 22 point-after attempts last season, and Stack lost out to true freshman Camden Lewis in the kicking competition last month.

Lewis has connected on all seven of his extra-point attempts in 2019. He missed his lone field-goal attempt, a 20-yarder in the season-opening loss to Auburn.