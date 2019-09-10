BYU, Boise State announce 10 future games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to scheduling news, these two schools ascribe to the notion of go big or go home.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Boise State and BYU both announced that the two football programs have added a whopping 10 games to their football series. The new agreement will begin with an Oct. 25, 2025, game at Boise’s Albertson Stadium and continue through 2034 in BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars will host games in even-number years of the series, the Broncos odd-number years.

The second game of the 10-game series will be played on Nov. 7, 2026. The remaining eight games will be played in September, the specific dates of which weren’t provided.

This new series is in addition to the current one that began in 2012 and runs every year through the 2023 season, including 2019.

The football programs have met nine times previously, with the first coming in 2003. The Broncos hold a 7-2 edge in those matchups, with the Cougars’ lone wins (2013, 2015) coming in Provo.