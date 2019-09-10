Getty Images

BYU, Boise State announce 10 future games

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT
2 Comments

When it comes to scheduling news, these two schools ascribe to the notion of go big or go home.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Boise State and BYU both announced that the two football programs have added a whopping 10 games to their football series.  The new agreement will begin with an Oct. 25, 2025, game at Boise’s Albertson Stadium and continue through 2034 in BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cougars will host games in even-number years of the series, the Broncos odd-number years.

The second game of the 10-game series will be played on Nov. 7, 2026.  The remaining eight games will be played in September, the specific dates of which weren’t provided.

This new series is in addition to the current one that began in 2012 and runs every year through the 2023 season, including 2019.

The football programs have met nine times previously, with the first coming in 2003.  The Broncos hold a 7-2 edge in those matchups, with the Cougars’ lone wins (2013, 2015) coming in Provo.

Gus Malzahn appears to take jab at Alabama over start times

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
2 Comments

Not that you didn’t already know, but the Iron Bowl rivalry never really sleeps.

This week, it was confirmed that Alabama’s Week 4 game against Southern Miss is set for a noon ET kickoff, which will mark the fourth consecutive afternoon start for the Crimson Tide this season.  That trend isn’t sitting well with the university, with athletic director Greg Byrne expressing disappointment over the start times.

“We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home,” Byrne said in his statement Monday. “We realize we’ve played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014. There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans.”

Fast-forward nearly 24 hours, and Gus Malzahn met with the media to discuss Auburn’s Week 3 game with Kent State, which is set for a seven p.m. ET kickoff.  In doing so, he appeared to toss some serious, albeit lighthearted shade at his in-state rivals.

From al.com:

Malzahn was later asked if the extra six hours of potential preparation was worth the challenges of playing an early game under the sweltering September sun, and the Tigers coach simply smirked and said “that’s a good question.”

When prodded for an answer, Malzahn said, “My answer is I wish we were playing at noon.

Auburn and Alabama will meet Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 84th renewal of the rivalry, with a likely start time of 3:30 Eastern.  The Crimson Tide has won four of the last five matchups and six of the last eight, with all of the wins in that stretch coming by at least 11 points.

Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens ‘day-to-day’ for K-State game

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Whether Mississippi State will have its starting quarterback for its third non-conference game of the season remains up in the air, but there appears to be some level of optimism as to his Week 3 availability.

Tommy Stevens, who transferred to MSU from Penn State this offseason and won the starting job coming out of summer camp, sustained what was only described as a lower-body injury at the end of the first half of the Week 2 win over Southern Miss. The injury sidelined Stevens for the remainder of that game.

With a home date against Kansas State on tap Saturday afternoon, Stevens is officially listed as day-to-day and his status will be determined the closer they get to kickoff.

“He came through [Sunday] and got treatment. He’s going to get more [treatment Monday] on the players’ off day,” head coach Joe Moorehead said according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. “We’re going to see where it goes as the week progresses.”

In his first two starts for the Bulldogs, Stevens has completed 29-of-40 passes (72.5%) for 341 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s also accounted for 37 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

If Stevens is unable to go, true freshman Garrett Shrader could get the start. Additionally, Keytaon Thompson, who entered his name into the transfer portal after losing out on the starting job to Stevens only to return to the team less than two weeks later, would be another possibility as well.

Arkansas benches one grad transfer QB in favor of another

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As the old saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed, try a second graduate transfer quarterback.

This offseason, Arkansas head coach Chad Morris added a pair of experienced players under center — SMU’s Ben Hicks (HERE) and Texas A&M’s Nick Starkel (HERE). Hicks, who was recruited and coached by Morris at SMU before the latter took the Arkansas gig, won the starting job coming out of summer camp, but struggled mightily in two starts (46.7 completion percentage, zero touchdowns) as the Razorbacks began the 2019 campaign 1-1 — and that lone win was by seven over FCS Portland State.

In the second half of the 31-17 loss to Ole Miss in Week 2, Starkel replaced Hicks and played relatively well, completing 17-of-24 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. Monday, Morris announced that Starkel will get the starting nod in this Saturday’s game against Colorado State.

“We felt like coming out of the half, it wasn’t so much what Ben did or didn’t do, it’s what Nick did,” Morris said. “We were looking for a spark, something to get our offense moving, create some momentum, create some yards, give an opportunity for some big plays.

“That was our decision going into it and Nick will be our starter.”

Starkel was the Aggies’ starter to open the 2017 season, but suffered a broken ankle in that game that sidelined him for nearly two months.  It turned out to not be a season-ending injury as Starkel returned to start the last four games of Kevin Sumlin‘s final season in College Station, a late-season stint that included a career-high 499-yard effort in a Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest.

Entering the 2018 offseason as the incumbent, but with a new head coach in Jimbo Fisher in place, Starkel lost the starting job to Kellen Mond and played in just five games last season — the first four of the regular season plus the bowl game.  In those appearances, the redshirt sophomore completed 15-of-22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

With No. 4 Oklahoma coming to town, UCLA literally giving away tickets

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
7 Comments

You know how I know you’re a flailing football program?  This story right here.

UCLA’s hiring of Chip Kelly in November of 2017 was met with much fanfare, but his first season in Westwood ended with an underwhelming 3-9 record, the program’s worst since 1971.  With a Week 2 loss to San Diego State in Year 2, UCLA, which lost the first five games in 2018, has started 0-2 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1942-43, right in the midst of World War II.

Officially, attendance at the Bruins’ loss to the Aztecs at the Rose Bowl (official capacity: 92,542) was announced at 36,951.  Unofficially, the stadium was much less than half full just a few minutes before kickoff.

Next up on the scheduling docket is No. 4 Oklahoma, with the Sooners making their first regular-season trip to the Rose Bowl since 2005 and just their second such trek ever to the historic stadium.  Given that caliber of competition coming to town, even with students not back in for classes until later this month, you’d expect tickets to the game to be a hot commodity, right?

Yeah, not exactly.  In fact, it’s the exact opposite as the university is giving away four free tickets (total value: $280) to each current season ticket holder for this Saturday’s game against the Sooners.

UCLA football, y’all!!!