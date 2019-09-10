Jeremy Pruitt references ‘Titanic’ in discussing Tennessee football

Tennessee may be a trainwreck — or, more appropriately, a self-described shipwreck — on the field at the moment, but, in one instance, they went beyond classy off of it.

A Florida elementary school teacher, Laura Snyder, posted a sad and infuriating story on Facebook earlier this month about one of her students, a young boy, being bullied by a group of girls (guarantee at least one of them was named Karen) during lunchtime. The reason behind the bullying was the unidentified young man wearing a homemade University of Tennessee t-shirt for “College Colors Day” at the school that apparently didn’t meet the Mean Girls standards.

From Snyder’s post, which I highly recommend clicking HERE to read it in its entirety:

Some girls at the lunch table next to his (who didn’t even participate in college colors day) had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt. He was DEVASTATED. I know kids can be cruel, I am aware that it’s not the fanciest sign, BUT this kid used the resources he had available to him to participate in a spirit day.

Snyder stated later in the post that she would be buying the devastated young man his own UT shirt while also “wondering if anyone has any connections to the University of Tennessee” as she wants “to make it a little extra special for him.” First, the university responded by sending the boy a care package that included, among other swag, a jersey, hats, bracelets, water bottles, pens and cooling towels.

Then, the boy’s design was turned into a t-shirt that is now on sale at the official UT online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.

You asked for it, and @UTVolShop made it happen. 🍊👊 https://t.co/nBGYmyooC1 — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) September 6, 2019

“When I told him that his design was being made into a real shirt and people wanted to wear it, his jaw dropped,” Snyder wrote in her updated Facebook post. “He had a big smile on his face, walked taller, and I could tell his confidence grew today! Thank you to the UT Nation for that!!”

When they want to be, human beings are amazingly compassionate creatures. Well done, UT and Vols Nation.

(In-post photo credit: Laura Snyder Facebook)