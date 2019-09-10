Jeremy Pruitt references ‘Titanic’ in discussing Tennessee football

Welp, that’s one way for a head football coach to paint his program.
Tennessee began its second season under Jeremy Pruitt (after a 5-7 first campaign) with one of the worst losses in the history of college football, a loss that left the underdog vanquishers tossing shade into the next week. UT followed up that loss with a double-overtime loss to BYU in Week 2 at Neyland Stadium that left the Vols 0-2 for the first time since 1988. In between those two losses, a pair of Volunteers football players decided to leave the football program.
During a Knoxville Quarterback Club appearance Monday, Pruitt went with a very head-scratching point of reference in alluding to the twin departures — James Cameron‘s 1997 disaster epic “Titanic.”
From 247Sports.com:
I think ‘Titanic’ came out maybe when I was in college,” Pruitt said. “When the boat starts going down, remember all the mice running to the top, right? We have had a few that left our program, but you will figure out who wants to be a Tennessee Vol and who don’t.
The head coach intimated that he saw the movie, but the question is: did he watch it all of the way through to the end? Because, you know, it’s an ending I don’t know that I would want associated with my struggling and flailing football program.
Just spitballing here, but I’m guessing Pruitt’s never heard of the Hindenburg because that may have been a more apt reference if he was looking for a historical tragedy. Or some type of catastrophic dumpster fire during the Great Depression, perhaps.
But that’s just me. His mileage obviously varies.