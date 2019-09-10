Getty Images

Jeremy Pruitt references ‘Titanic’ in discussing Tennessee football

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Welp, that’s one way for a head football coach to paint his program.

Tennessee began its second season under Jeremy Pruitt (after a 5-7 first campaign) with one of the worst losses in the history of college football, a loss that left the underdog vanquishers tossing shade into the next week. UT followed up that loss with a double-overtime loss to BYU in Week 2 at Neyland Stadium that left the Vols 0-2 for the first time since 1988. In between those two losses, a pair of Volunteers football players decided to leave the football program.

During a Knoxville Quarterback Club appearance Monday, Pruitt went with a very head-scratching point of reference in alluding to the twin departures — James Cameron‘s 1997 disaster epic “Titanic.”

From 247Sports.com:

I think ‘Titanic’ came out maybe when I was in college,” Pruitt said. “When the boat starts going down, remember all the mice running to the top, right? We have had a few that left our program, but you will figure out who wants to be a Tennessee Vol and who don’t.

The head coach intimated that he saw the movie, but the question is: did he watch it all of the way through to the end? Because, you know, it’s an ending I don’t know that I would want associated with my struggling and flailing football program.

Just spitballing here, but I’m guessing Pruitt’s never heard of the Hindenburg because that may have been a more apt reference if he was looking for a historical tragedy. Or some type of catastrophic dumpster fire during the Great Depression, perhaps.

But that’s just me. His mileage obviously varies.

Bullied boy’s homemade UT t-shirt being sold by Tennessee

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Tennessee may be a trainwreck — or, more appropriately, a self-described shipwreck — on the field at the moment, but, in one instance, they went beyond classy off of it.

A Florida elementary school teacher, Laura Snyder, posted a sad and infuriating story on Facebook earlier this month about one of her students, a young boy, being bullied by a group of girls (guarantee at least one of them was named Karen) during lunchtime. The reason behind the bullying was the unidentified young man wearing a homemade University of Tennessee t-shirt for “College Colors Day” at the school that apparently didn’t meet the Mean Girls standards.

From Snyder’s post, which I highly recommend clicking HERE to read it in its entirety:

Some girls at the lunch table next to his (who didn’t even participate in college colors day) had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt. He was DEVASTATED. I know kids can be cruel, I am aware that it’s not the fanciest sign, BUT this kid used the resources he had available to him to participate in a spirit day.

Snyder stated later in the post that she would be buying the devastated young man his own UT shirt while also “wondering if anyone has any connections to the University of Tennessee” as she wants “to make it a little extra special for him.” First, the university responded by sending the boy a care package that included, among other swag, a jersey, hats, bracelets, water bottles, pens and cooling towels.

Then, the boy’s design was turned into a t-shirt that is now on sale at the official UT online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.

“When I told him that his design was being made into a real shirt and people wanted to wear it, his jaw dropped,” Snyder wrote in her updated Facebook post. “He had a big smile on his face, walked taller, and I could tell his confidence grew today! Thank you to the UT Nation for that!!”

When they want to be, human beings are amazingly compassionate creatures. Well done, UT and Vols Nation.

(In-post photo credit: Laura Snyder Facebook)

ACL tear ends starting North Carolina corner Patrice Rene’s season

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
The excitement over North Carolina’s first 2-0 start to a season since 2014 has been tempered somewhat by a rather significant injury on the defensive side of the football.

In the first half of the Week 2 win over Miami, fourth-year senior Patrice Rene went down with an unspecified leg injury. Monday, second-time first-year UNC head coach Mack Brown confirmed that the defensive back has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Suffice to say, Rene will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

Because of the timing of the injury and the fact that Rene has yet to use his redshirt, the cornerback could return to the Tar Heels for another season in 2020. While Brown said he’s hopeful Rene will return for one more season, the player has yet to determine one way or the other which career path he’ll take.

A three-star 2016 signee according to the 247Sports.com composite, Rene has started 21 games during his time at Chapel Hill, including every game last season. He also started five games as a true freshman and another three in 2017.

Washington WR Quinten Pounds in midst of serving three-game suspension

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
An injury cost Quinten Pounds the last half of the 2018 season.  An injury cost the wide receiver playing time in Washington’s opener as well.

Moving forward, it’ll be a punitive measure that will further sideline the fifth-year senior.

Monday, Chris Petersen confirmed that Pounds did not play in the Week 2 upset loss to Cal because of a suspension.  Furthermore, the head coach revealed, the receiver will miss the next two games as well because of the suspension.

The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

Because of the suspension, Pounds will miss games against Hawaii and BYU.  He’ll be eligible to return for the Sept. 28 home game against USC.

Prior to his injury last season, Pounds had caught eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown.  For his career, he’s caught 24 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

RB Dae Williams tweets transfer from Louisville

By John TaylorSep 10, 2019, 6:16 AM EDT
As evidenced by the first two posts this morning, the portal cares not that a new season has kicked off.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, and in what he described as “the toughest decision of my life,” Louisville running back Dae Williams announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. “My family and mentors thought it would be best for me to make a business decision and start early on the recruiting process,” the redshirt junior added in what was a very classy goodbye to his teammates and the football program.

As Williams is set to graduate later on this year, he would be eligible to play immediately for another FBS school in 2020.  That season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Injuries helped limit Williams to 306 yards and five touchdowns during his time with the Cardinals.  His best season was easily 2017 as he scored three touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards on his 38 carries.