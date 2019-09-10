No. 12 Texas loses safety BJ Foster to ‘significant’ hamstring injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No. 12 Texas lost more than just the game in a 45-38 setback to No. 6 LSU on Saturday night. The Longhorns also lost one of their best defenders.

Safety BJ Foster will miss multiple weeks with what Tom Herman called a “significant” hamstring injury. The injury occurred on Texas’ final (competitive) defensive snap of the game, a 61-yard connection from Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson, staking the Tigers to a 45-31 lead with 2:27 left in the game.

Herman did not specify how long Foster will be out; on the same day that Foster hurt his hamstring, a similar injury knocked Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin out for the season.

A sophomore from Angleton, Texas, the former 5-star recruit played a hybrid safety/linebacker position for the Longhorns. Foster is currently tied for second on the team with 14 tackles.

Texas visits Rice on Saturday, then prepares for another shootout as Oklahoma State comes to Austin on Sept. 21. The Longhorns are off on Sept. 8, then visit West Virginia before their annual showdown with No. 6 Oklahoma in Dallas.

With Foster out, fellow safeties Chris Brown, Josh Thompson and DeMarvion Overshown figure to see their respective roles increase.