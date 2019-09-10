Ole Miss’ MoMo Sanogo out ‘roughly 10 weeks’ after ankle surgery

One of the best names in college football will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
MoMo Sanogo, Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke confirmed Monday, will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a broken right ankle. The linebacker suffered the injury during the Week 2 win over Arkansas.
The injury and subsequent rehab will keep Sanogo off the field for “roughly 10 weeks,” Luke stated.
If Sanogo is sidelined for those 10 weeks, he would miss the Rebels’ next nine regular-season games. At the far end of the initial timeline, he’d be able to return for the annual rivalry game with Mississippi State Nov. 28.
Last year, Sanogo led the Rebels in tackles and was third in the SEC at 9.3 tackles per game.
It’s been quite the whirlwind the last 24 hours or so for Oregon’s kicking game.
Earlier Tuesday, we noted that Adam Stack decided to transfer from Mario Cristobal‘s football program “[t]o find a better opportunity… somewhere else,” the head coach explained. Additionally, it was reported Monday that junior walk-on kicker Zach Emerson is currently not with the Oregon football team.
That development came on the heels of Emerson’s Sept. 2 arrest on a pair of misdemeanors — second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.
247Sports.com wrote that “[a] team source says that Emerson is currently not with the Oregon football program and is dealing with some ‘personal issues,’ but that he hasn’t been removed from the Oregon program.”
Emerson, who made 21 of 22 point-after attempts last season, and Stack lost out to true freshman Camden Lewis in the kicking competition last month.
Lewis has connected on all seven of his extra-point attempts in 2019. He missed his lone field-goal attempt, a 20-yarder in the season-opening loss to Auburn.
It was good news and decidedly not good news on the medical front for Stanford football Tuesday.
First, the bad.
Walker Little suffered a dislocated knee in the season-opening win over Northwestern and was expected to miss at least a month as he recovered from the injury. Unfortunately for both the offensive lineman and the football program, the Cardinal announced this afternoon that Little will be forced to undergo surgery and, as a result, miss the remainder of the 2019 season.
The development is a significant blow to the Cardinal’s line as the starting left tackle was one of the best in the country, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore last season.
On the positive front, starting quarterback K.J. Costello will, as expected, be back under center for the Week 3 matchup with UCF. Costello, who started all 13 games for the Cardinal last season after starting seven the year before, had been dealing with an unspecified injury that sidelined him for the loss to USC this past weekend.
With Costello out, redshirt sophomore Davis Mills made his first career start against the Trojans. In that start, Mills went 22-of-36 for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Not that you didn’t already know, but the Iron Bowl rivalry never really sleeps.
This week, it was confirmed that Alabama’s Week 4 game against Southern Miss is set for a noon ET kickoff, which will mark the fourth consecutive afternoon start for the Crimson Tide this season. That trend isn’t sitting well with the university, with athletic director Greg Byrne expressing disappointment over the start times.
“We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home,” Byrne said in his statement Monday. “We realize we’ve played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014. There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans.”
Fast-forward nearly 24 hours, and Gus Malzahn met with the media to discuss Auburn’s Week 3 game with Kent State, which is set for a seven p.m. ET kickoff. In doing so, he appeared to toss some serious, albeit lighthearted shade at his in-state rivals.
From al.com:
Malzahn was later asked if the extra six hours of potential preparation was worth the challenges of playing an early game under the sweltering September sun, and the Tigers coach simply smirked and said “that’s a good question.”
When prodded for an answer, Malzahn said, “My answer is I wish we were playing at noon.
Auburn and Alabama will meet Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 84th renewal of the rivalry, with a likely start time of 3:30 Eastern. The Crimson Tide has won four of the last five matchups and six of the last eight, with all of the wins in that stretch coming by at least 11 points.
When it comes to scheduling news, these two schools ascribe to the notion of go big or go home.
Early Tuesday afternoon, Boise State and BYU both announced that the two football programs have added a whopping 10 games to their football series. The new agreement will begin with an Oct. 25, 2025, game at Boise’s Albertson Stadium and continue through 2034 in BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium.
The Cougars will host games in even-number years of the series, the Broncos odd-number years.
The second game of the 10-game series will be played on Nov. 7, 2026. The remaining eight games will be played in September, the specific dates of which weren’t provided.
This new series is in addition to the current one that began in 2012 and runs every year through the 2023 season, including 2019.
The football programs have met nine times previously, with the first coming in 2003. The Broncos hold a 7-2 edge in those matchups, with the Cougars’ lone wins (2013, 2015) coming in Provo.