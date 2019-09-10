Ole Miss’ MoMo Sanogo out ‘roughly 10 weeks’ after ankle surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the best names in college football will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

MoMo Sanogo, Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke confirmed Monday, will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a broken right ankle. The linebacker suffered the injury during the Week 2 win over Arkansas.

The injury and subsequent rehab will keep Sanogo off the field for “roughly 10 weeks,” Luke stated.

If Sanogo is sidelined for those 10 weeks, he would miss the Rebels’ next nine regular-season games. At the far end of the initial timeline, he’d be able to return for the annual rivalry game with Mississippi State Nov. 28.

Last year, Sanogo led the Rebels in tackles and was third in the SEC at 9.3 tackles per game.