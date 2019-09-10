RB Dae Williams tweets transfer from Louisville

As evidenced by the first two posts this morning, the portal cares not that a new season has kicked off.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, and in what he described as “the toughest decision of my life,” Louisville running back Dae Williams announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. “My family and mentors thought it would be best for me to make a business decision and start early on the recruiting process,” the redshirt junior added in what was a very classy goodbye to his teammates and the football program.
As Williams is set to graduate later on this year, he would be eligible to play immediately for another FBS school in 2020. That season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
Injuries helped limit Williams to 306 yards and five touchdowns during his time with the Cardinals. His best season was easily 2017 as he scored three touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards on his 38 carries.
An injury cost Quinten Pounds the last half of the 2018 season. An injury cost the wide receiver playing time in Washington’s opener as well.
Moving forward, it’ll be a punitive measure that will further sideline the fifth-year senior.
Monday, Chris Petersen confirmed that Pounds did not play in the Week 2 upset loss to Cal because of a suspension. Furthermore, the head coach revealed, the receiver will miss the next two games as well because of the suspension.
The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.
Because of the suspension, Pounds will miss games against Hawaii and BYU. He’ll be eligible to return for the Sept. 28 home game against USC.
Prior to his injury last season, Pounds had caught eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. For his career, he’s caught 24 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns.
How about we ease on into Tuesday morning with a little Pac-12 placekicking news, shall we?
Monday, Mario Cristobal announced that Adam Stack has decided to transfer from the Oregon football program. The news comes a couple of weeks after Stack lost out in the competition to be the Ducks’ primary kicker this season to freshman Camden Lewis.
“To find a better opportunity for him somewhere else,” the head coach said in regards to the trigger for Stack’s decision. “We certainly respect that and will help him in any way we can.”
Stack served as Oregon’s starting punter as a true freshman in 2017, averaging 38.4 yards on his 62 punts. After losing that job in 2018, the Hawaii native won the placekicking job the same year and hit on six of his 10 field-goal attempts as well as all 36 point-afters.
This season, Stack attempted seven point-afters and made all of them.
Lewis has also connected on all seven of his extra-point attempts in 2019. He missed his lone field-goal attempt, a 20-yarder in the season-opening loss to Auburn.
Bobby Petrino made a guest speaking appearance at an event hosted by the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday, and he came ready to issue an apology to Razorback fans. Making his first trip back to Little Rock since being removed as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Petrino reflected on the happier times he had in Little Rock.
“Little Rock has and will always be a special place to me,” Petrino said at the event. “I wanted to come here today and apologize to everyone for how things ended.”
Petrino was removed as head coach in April 2012 after it was discovered a motorcycle accident had a few more wrinkles to it than initially believed. Petrino had been involved with an Arkansas football staffer, Jessica Dorrell.
During the luncheon event, Petrino said the hardest part about the whole ordeal back in 2012 was not being able to address the team. His run at Arkansas was a solid one with the Razorbacks going 34-17 from 2008 through 2011. Petrino’s last team finished the season ranked No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 after winning the Cotton Bowl, which was a year after Arkansas made an appearance in the Sugar Bowl (notable for being the final game coached by Jim Tressel at Ohio State following the infamous tattoo scandal in Columbus). Arkansas has struggled mightily to duplicate the success of the Petrino era with just three winning seasons since 2012.
But Petrino thinks Chad Morris will get things cooking again with the program.
Arkansas won two games in 2018. They’re already halfway to that win total this season.
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams will be out of action for an undetermined amount of time, Huskers head coach Scott Frost announced on Monday. Williams underwent shoulder surgery two weeks after appearing to injure his shoulder in the season opener.
Frost did not slam the door entirely shut on a possible return this season for Williams, although he did say Williams is out “for the forseeable future,” which comes across more on the ominous side of the projections. Williams injured his shoulder against South Alabama in Week 1 and did not make the trip to Colorado in Week 2 with the rest of the team.
Filling the vacant safety position has been Cam Taylor-Britt, and that appears to be the plan moving forward.
Williams, the son of former NFL player Roosevelt Williams, has one more year of eligibility at his disposal. Whether Nebraska will look to ask for a medical exemption to retian a year of eligibility for the 2019 season remains to be seen.