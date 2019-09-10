RB Dae Williams tweets transfer from Louisville

As evidenced by the first two posts this morning, the portal cares not that a new season has kicked off.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, and in what he described as “the toughest decision of my life,” Louisville running back Dae Williams announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. “My family and mentors thought it would be best for me to make a business decision and start early on the recruiting process,” the redshirt junior added in what was a very classy goodbye to his teammates and the football program.

As Williams is set to graduate later on this year, he would be eligible to play immediately for another FBS school in 2020. That season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Injuries helped limit Williams to 306 yards and five touchdowns during his time with the Cardinals. His best season was easily 2017 as he scored three touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards on his 38 carries.