Skip Holtz wants no part of LSU-Texas locker room spat

If Skip Holtz‘s ears were burning on Monday, he knows why.
Following his team’s hot, cramp-filled 45-38 win over No. 12 Texas on Saturday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told the local media on Monday that the Tigers arrived in Austin prepared to supply their own air conditioning because their hosts would be no help. And that’s not all, Orgeron said he knew that because someone at Louisiana Tech experienced the same thing the prior Saturday and tipped their southern neighbors off.
This claim, though, was news to Louisiana Tech’s head coach.
Holtz is not calling Orgeron a liar — he specifically worded his answer so as to avoid doing that — but think about it. If you’re contained in a room with 100-plus other bodies on a hot night… isn’t the type of thing you’d remember.
Either way, Texas said it heard no complaints from Louisiana Tech, any prior opponents or from LSU, until Orgeron got in front of his home microphones.
No. 12 Texas lost more than just the game in a 45-38 setback to No. 6 LSU on Saturday night. The Longhorns also lost one of their best defenders.
Safety BJ Foster will miss multiple weeks with what Tom Herman called a “significant” hamstring injury. The injury occurred on Texas’ final (competitive) defensive snap of the game, a 61-yard connection from Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson, staking the Tigers to a 45-31 lead with 2:27 left in the game.
Herman did not specify how long Foster will be out; on the same day that Foster hurt his hamstring, a similar injury knocked Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin out for the season.
A sophomore from Angleton, Texas, the former 5-star recruit played a hybrid safety/linebacker position for the Longhorns. Foster is currently tied for second on the team with 14 tackles.
Texas visits Rice on Saturday, then prepares for another shootout as Oklahoma State comes to Austin on Sept. 21. The Longhorns are off on Sept. 8, then visit West Virginia before their annual showdown with No. 6 Oklahoma in Dallas.
With Foster out, fellow safeties Chris Brown, Josh Thompson and DeMarvion Overshown figure to see their respective roles increase.
It’s been quite the whirlwind the last 24 hours or so for Oregon’s kicking game.
Earlier Tuesday, we noted that Adam Stack decided to transfer from Mario Cristobal‘s football program “[t]o find a better opportunity… somewhere else,” the head coach explained. Additionally, it was reported Monday that junior walk-on kicker Zach Emerson is currently not with the Oregon football team.
That development came on the heels of Emerson’s Sept. 2 arrest on a pair of misdemeanors — second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.
247Sports.com wrote that “[a] team source says that Emerson is currently not with the Oregon football program and is dealing with some ‘personal issues,’ but that he hasn’t been removed from the Oregon program.”
Emerson, who made 21 of 22 point-after attempts last season, and Stack lost out to true freshman Camden Lewis in the kicking competition last month.
Lewis has connected on all seven of his extra-point attempts in 2019. He missed his lone field-goal attempt, a 20-yarder in the season-opening loss to Auburn.
It was good news and decidedly not good news on the medical front for Stanford football Tuesday.
First, the bad.
Walker Little suffered a dislocated knee in the season-opening win over Northwestern and was expected to miss at least a month as he recovered from the injury. Unfortunately for both the offensive lineman and the football program, the Cardinal announced this afternoon that Little will be forced to undergo surgery and, as a result, miss the remainder of the 2019 season.
The development is a significant blow to the Cardinal’s line as the starting left tackle was one of the best in the country, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore last season.
On the positive front, starting quarterback K.J. Costello will, as expected, be back under center for the Week 3 matchup with UCF. Costello, who started all 13 games for the Cardinal last season after starting seven the year before, had been dealing with an unspecified injury that sidelined him for the loss to USC this past weekend.
With Costello out, redshirt sophomore Davis Mills made his first career start against the Trojans. In that start, Mills went 22-of-36 for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
One of the best names in college football will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
MoMo Sanogo, Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke confirmed Monday, will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a broken right ankle. The linebacker suffered the injury during the Week 2 win over Arkansas.
The injury and subsequent rehab will keep Sanogo off the field for “roughly 10 weeks,” Luke stated.
If Sanogo is sidelined for those 10 weeks, he would miss the Rebels’ next nine regular-season games. At the far end of the initial timeline, he’d be able to return for the annual rivalry game with Mississippi State Nov. 28.
Last year, Sanogo led the Rebels in tackles and was third in the SEC at 9.3 tackles per game.