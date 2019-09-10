Skip Holtz wants no part of LSU-Texas locker room spat

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Skip Holtz‘s ears were burning on Monday, he knows why.

Following his team’s hot, cramp-filled 45-38 win over No. 12 Texas on Saturday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told the local media on Monday that the Tigers arrived in Austin prepared to supply their own air conditioning because their hosts would be no help. And that’s not all, Orgeron said he knew that because someone at Louisiana Tech experienced the same thing the prior Saturday and tipped their southern neighbors off.

This claim, though, was news to Louisiana Tech’s head coach.

Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz weighs in on whether Texas had AC in visitor locker room: “I do not know the answer. I wasn’t the one who talked to anybody in Baton Rouge. I don’t remember it being like a sauna, and I don’t remember it being cool.” — The Morning Drive (@MorningDrive977) September 10, 2019

Holtz is not calling Orgeron a liar — he specifically worded his answer so as to avoid doing that — but think about it. If you’re contained in a room with 100-plus other bodies on a hot night… isn’t the type of thing you’d remember.

Either way, Texas said it heard no complaints from Louisiana Tech, any prior opponents or from LSU, until Orgeron got in front of his home microphones.