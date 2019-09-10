Stanford gets back starting QB, but loses starting LT to season-ending surgery

It was good news and decidedly not good news on the medical front for Stanford football Tuesday.

First, the bad.

Walker Little suffered a dislocated knee in the season-opening win over Northwestern and was expected to miss at least a month as he recovered from the injury. Unfortunately for both the offensive lineman and the football program, the Cardinal announced this afternoon that Little will be forced to undergo surgery and, as a result, miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

The development is a significant blow to the Cardinal’s line as the starting left tackle was one of the best in the country, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore last season.

On the positive front, starting quarterback K.J. Costello will, as expected, be back under center for the Week 3 matchup with UCF. Costello, who started all 13 games for the Cardinal last season after starting seven the year before, had been dealing with an unspecified injury that sidelined him for the loss to USC this past weekend.

With Costello out, redshirt sophomore Davis Mills made his first career start against the Trojans. In that start, Mills went 22-of-36 for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception.