Washington WR Quinten Pounds in midst of serving three-game suspension

An injury cost Quinten Pounds the last half of the 2018 season. An injury cost the wide receiver playing time in Washington’s opener as well.

Moving forward, it’ll be a punitive measure that will further sideline the fifth-year senior.

Monday, Chris Petersen confirmed that Pounds did not play in the Week 2 upset loss to Cal because of a suspension. Furthermore, the head coach revealed, the receiver will miss the next two games as well because of the suspension.

The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

Quinten Pounds was not available for the first game with injury. Petersen says he was suspended for Cal and will also be suspended for the next two games as well. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 9, 2019

Because of the suspension, Pounds will miss games against Hawaii and BYU. He’ll be eligible to return for the Sept. 28 home game against USC.

Prior to his injury last season, Pounds had caught eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. For his career, he’s caught 24 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns.