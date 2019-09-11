Bryce Thompson returns to practice after being reinstated by Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson was back on the practice field on Wednesday after being reinstated by the program. Thompson missed each of Tennessee’s first two games of the season as a result of his suspension, but it remains unknown just how soon Thompson may be rejoining his teammates in a game.
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt released a statement confirming Thompson is being allowed to practice but did not announce when Thompson will be used in a game again.
“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” Pruitt said in a released statement. “I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”
Tennessee suspended Thompson indefinitely on Aug. 26 following an arrest for alleged domestic assault. Thompson was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault following an incident in which Thompson allegedly threatened a woman and made a verbal threat to “shoot up the school.” Thompson denied making any such threats. He is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Thompson earned Freshman All-American honors last season after recording 34 tackles and three interceptions for the Vols. He also forced one fumble and recorded four tackles for a loss with one sack. His return to the defense comes as the Vols are looking to get a win under their belts. Tennessee lost each of their first two home games against Georgia State (HERE) and BYU (HERE), with the defense being just one of the concerns in each loss.
Tennessee hosts Chatanooga this weekend.