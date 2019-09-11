Florida State transfer Xavier Peters granted waiver at Kentucky

Two games into the 2019 regular season, Kentucky is on the receiving end of some immediate personnel help.

Xavier Peters opted to transfer from Florida State in early May and, a couple of weeks later, landed at Kentucky to be closer to his young son. Tuesday, UK announced that the outside linebacker has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to take the field for the Wildcats as early as this weekend.

The basis for the appeal for the waiver was not divulged, although it very likely involved his child.

“We’re excited to have Xavier available to play this season,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “I appreciate the NCAA understanding Xavier’s situation. I also want to thank our compliance office for the great job they did with the appeal and for Xavier’s patience with the process.”

Including this season, Peters will have four years of eligibility to use in Lexington.

Peters, suspended by FSU head coach Willie Taggart in early April for unspecified violations of team rules before his transfer the following month, was a four-star 2018 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Ohio. As a true freshman this past season, Peters played in a pair of games for the Seminoles.

Because he didn’t appear in more than four games in 2018, the 6-4, 232-pound linebacker was able to take advantage of the NCAA’s recently-instituted redshirt rule.