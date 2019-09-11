Florida State transfer Xavier Peters granted waiver at Kentucky

Two games into the 2019 regular season, Kentucky is on the receiving end of some immediate personnel help.
Xavier Peters opted to transfer from Florida State in early May and, a couple of weeks later, landed at Kentucky to be closer to his young son. Tuesday, UK announced that the outside linebacker has been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to take the field for the Wildcats as early as this weekend.
The basis for the appeal for the waiver was not divulged, although it very likely involved his child.
“We’re excited to have Xavier available to play this season,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “I appreciate the NCAA understanding Xavier’s situation. I also want to thank our compliance office for the great job they did with the appeal and for Xavier’s patience with the process.”
Including this season, Peters will have four years of eligibility to use in Lexington.
Peters, suspended by FSU head coach Willie Taggart in early April for unspecified violations of team rules before his transfer the following month, was a four-star 2018 signee who was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Ohio. As a true freshman this past season, Peters played in a pair of games for the Seminoles.
Because he didn’t appear in more than four games in 2018, the 6-4, 232-pound linebacker was able to take advantage of the NCAA’s recently-instituted redshirt rule.
For the second time in a month, a current FBS head coach is crediting medical personnel for saving their life.
Shortly after New Mexico beat Sam Houston State in its season opener, it was reported that head football coach Bob Davie had experienced some type of “heart trouble” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement in which he confirmed that Davie “was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident” and asked “that you keep the Davie family in your prayers.”
Subsequent updates from the school indicated that Davie was doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, although not well enough to make the trip back to South Bend for the Week 3 game against Notre Dame.
As of yet, neither the coach nor the football program has described specifically what health event triggered the series of events that have transpired over the past week and a half. Tuesday, Davie indicated that, whatever the specific issue, it was very serious and very much life-threatening.
“I’m not being too dramatic by saying they saved my life and my family will forever be appreciative,” Davie was quoted as saying by the Associated Press when discussing those who tended to him in the hours after the “serious medical incident.” Davie went on to add that “there’s no permanent damage and I will be able to go on to live a nice, healthy life.”
A timetable for Davie’s return to the sidelines has not yet been determined.
The 64-year-old Davie is in his eighth season as the head coach at New Mexico. He was also the head coach at Notre Dame from 1997-2001 before taking what turned out to be a decade-long sabbatical from the coaching profession. The Fighting Irish went 35-25 during Davie’s tenure, including losses in all three bowl appearances.
Davie served as the Irish’s defensive coordinator from 1994-96 before taking over for the retiring Lou Holtz.
With Davie out, offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Saga Tuitele will serve as acting head coach and be in charge of game management.
After dealing with wide receiver injuries throughout the offseason, that unit’s health is once again in the headlines for Auburn.
Gus Malzahn, after taking a lighthearted jab at AU’s in-state rival, revealed Tuesday that Seth Williams will be sidelined for at least this Saturday’s non-conference matchup with Kent State. Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Week 2 win over Tulane.
The AU head coach added that Williams’ status for the Week 4 SEC opener against Texas A&M in College Station will be reevaluated next week.
“I’m not ready to say yet,” Malzahn said when asked about the receiver’s availability for A&M. “Give me a little bit later in the week and I’ll be able to be a little bit more direct.”
Williams is currently second on the Tigers in receiving yards with 81 and third in receptions with five. His lone receiving touchdown on the year came with nine seconds left in the season opener against Oregon to win the game.
The Austin Jackson era in Norman has come to an end before it even got started.
In mid-August, Oklahoma added Jackson’s name to its roster after the defensive back opted to transfer from Clemson earlier in the offseason. Less than a month later, Jackson announced on his personal Twitter account that he is retiring from football.
The player gave no specific reason for the decision.
Jackson actually began his collegiate playing career at East Tennessee State in 2015 before transferring to Clemson before the following season. After redshirting in 2016, Jackson played in a total of four games for the Tigers the next two seasons.
Obviously, Jackson never got the chance to take the field for the Sooners.
If Skip Holtz‘s ears were burning on Monday, he knows why.
Following his team’s hot, cramp-filled 45-38 win over No. 12 Texas on Saturday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told the local media on Monday that the Tigers arrived in Austin prepared to supply their own air conditioning because their hosts would be no help. And that’s not all, Orgeron said he knew that because someone at Louisiana Tech experienced the same thing the prior Saturday and tipped their southern neighbors off.
This claim, though, was news to Louisiana Tech’s head coach.
Holtz is not calling Orgeron a liar — he specifically worded his answer so as to avoid doing that — but think about it. If you’re contained in a room with 100-plus other bodies on a hot night… isn’t the type of thing you’d remember.
Either way, Texas said it heard no complaints from Louisiana Tech, any prior opponents or from LSU, until Orgeron got in front of his home microphones.