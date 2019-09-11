Getty Images

For Arkansas State game, Georgia fans organize ‘Wear Pink’ campaign to honor late wife of Blake Anderson

By John TaylorSep 11, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

This is class.

Arkansas State announced Aug. 19 that Anderson would be taking a leave of absence from his job as head football coach to be with his wife Wendy, who was battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for the second time in three years.  The following day, Anderson posted a heartfelt message on social media revealing that his wife had lost her brave battle with the insidious disease shortly before midnight the night before “with me laying right beside her.”

Anderson’s leave of absence extended into the regular season and led to him missing the opener, but the coach surprised his team by returning to the sidelines in Week 2.  Next up for ASU is Georgia at Sanford Stadium this Saturday, which is where the class comes in.

Earlier this week, a handful of the UGA faithful took to social media calling for fans attending the game to wear pink, the color most associated with seeking a cure for breast cancer, to honor Anderson’s late wife.  The movement has gained significant traction, and the gesture wasn’t lost on the coach.

“It’s just something I saw on Twitter, and I retweeted it, and it’s just sort of taken on a life of its own the last 24 hours,” Dwight Standridge, who manages the Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer Twitter account, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, we’re trying to promote it as best we can now on social media. It’s never a bad thing to shine a light on breast cancer awareness and finding a cure. We’re always glad to do that.”

As Devon Gales would most certainly attest, the generosity of Georgia Nation is far from surprising.

Week 2 Bold Predictions review, or the one where Zach absolutely nailed it

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 11, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you haven’t noticed — and judging by the traffic numbers you probably haven’t — there’s a new weekly feature that we’re running at CFT that offers up a quick-hit look at the upcoming weekend of college football. In the most recent “CFT Cheat Sheet: What to know for Week 2,” we added a new facet to the preview piece — Bold Predictions.

The concept is simple: the four of us — Bryan, Zach, Kevin and myself — pull something out of our backsides, throw it up against the wall and see if it sticks. Simple, right?

In this post, we’ll take a look back at each of the Bold Predictions for the last weekend and see exactly how, for better or worse, we all fared.

With that, let’s bring out the microscope and take a peek

BRYAN FISCHER (@BryanDFischer): Arkansas (+6½) upsets Ole Miss for their first SEC win in 679 days. The Razorbacks were uninspiring — to say the least — in their opener against Portland State, but they move to 2-0 with a last-minute win at the Rebels as Chad Morris breaks through and Matt Luke‘s hot seat turns to lava.

THE VERDICT: Bryan, Bryan, Bryan.

Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 17. The Razorbacks’ SEC losing streak now sits at 12 straight.

ZACH BARNETT (@zach_barnett): Tennessee drops to 0-2. The Vols didn’t lose to Georgia State because they were dehydrated, a la Florida State. They lost because Georgia State was a better football team. BYU is, too.

THE VERDICT: BYU 29, Tennessee 26, in overtime. In Knoxville.

Nailed it. Damn you Excellent work, sir.

KEVIN MCGUIRE (@KevinOnCFB): There is a lot of speculation that Army and Cincinnati will give Michigan and Ohio State, respectively, some good battles. I don’t see it happening. After some slow starts in the first quarter, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines romp at home this week.

THE VERDICT: Not, bad, Mr. McGuire. You hit .500 on this one.

Ohio State easily handled Cincinnati in Columbus, with the Buckeyes building up a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-0 whitewashing of the Bearcats that extended OSU’s streak of wins over in-state opponents to 42 in a row.

On the other hand, Army was the better team that Saturday afternoon — come at me, U-M bros — in The Big House but fell to Michigan in double overtime.

JOHN TAYLOR (@CFTalk): Joe Burrow set a school record with five touchdown passes in the season opener a week ago; that benchmark will last exactly seven days as Burrow will break his own record by tossing six in LSU’s win over Texas in what will be an unexpectedly high-scoring affair.

THE VERDICT: Burrow threw “just” four touchdowns, so that was off the mark. Conversely, the over/under entering this game was 55 points; LSU dropped Texas 45-38 in a shootout, so consider that part nailed.

Take that, Zach.

One final note: There is also a category within the Cheat Sheet titled “Best/Worst Wagers of Week 2.” This past week, I wrote the following:

BEST: Cal (+14) at Washington. I’m taking Cal’s defense and running with the points as Washington’s offense is still a work in progress after losing the school’s all-time leading passer, rusher.

Final score? Cal 20, Washington 19.

Oklahoma State mega-booster T. Boone Pickens dies at 91

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 11, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
3 Comments

One of the most larger-than-life figures associated with the sport of college football has passed.

According to the Dallas Morning News, “T. Boone Pickens, legendary energy executive, philanthropist, ardent Oklahoma State University supporter and one of America’s most famous entrepreneurs, died peacefully Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Vendome.”  Pickens was 91.

Pickens’ family subsequently confirmed his passing.

According to the Morning News, Pickens, who was a basketball player at Texas A&M before transferring to OSU (then called Oklahoma A&M) after losing his scholarship, will be buried at Karsten Creek Golf Club, home to the OSU golf team.

During his lifetime, the billionaire donated more than $500 million to Oklahoma State University. In July of 2006, Pickens donated $165 million to OSU’s athletic department, the largest such donation ever to a university.

The football Cowboys play their games at Boone Pickens Stadium, named in Pickens’ honor in 2003.

The relationship between Pickens and head football coach Mike Gundy had in the past been contentious, to say the least.  Of late, however, the two men had seemingly smoothed any issues over, with Gundy reaffirming in mid-August, after years of flirting with other jobs, that OSU is where he belongs and “there’s no reason for me to go anywhere else.”

United States Patent & Trademark Office denies THE™ initial application for Ohio State trademark

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 11, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
7 Comments

Ohio State has suffered its first loss of THE™ 2019 college football season.

Much to the delight of its rival up north, the pretentious meter was pegged in the middle of August when Ohio State confirmed that it had filed the paperwork seeking a trademark on the word “The” as it pertains to items being marketed with the university’s name. Buckeye Nation, of course, takes great pride in letting everyone know that they are THE Ohio State University at nearly every turn, and the university is simply looking to protect that brand of self-identification.

For now, though, that initial application made to the United States Patent & Trademark Office has been denied

The university has up to six months to refile the paperwork in a response, which they are expected to do.

“Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” an OSU spokesperson said in a statement last month.

“These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research.”

A Miami QB was MIA from part of practice, but not the one you may think

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 11, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Given all the drama surrounding Tate Martell last month, it would’ve been safe to assume this latest Miami quarterbacking kerfuffle involved the Ohio State transfer.  This time, though, that assumption would’ve been incorrect.

Amidst multiple reports indicating his absence, Miami has confirmed that N’Kosi Perry was not at an early portion of practice with the rest of his Hurricane teammates Wednesday morning.  A UM spokesperson stated that Perry was not in attendance as he tended to what was described as an unspecified “personal issue.”

The program subsequently confirmed that Perry ultimately returned and finished out the practice as a full participant.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Perry started six games for the ‘Canes.  He, along with Martell, lost out to redshirt freshman Jarren Williams in the quarterback competition that extended on into summer camp last month.

Perry is listed as Williams’ backup, although he has yet to attempt a pass this season.  Martell, meanwhile, has been working with the team’s wide receivers.

Miami is in the midst of preparations for its Week 3 matchup with FCS Bethune-Cookman Saturday afternoon.