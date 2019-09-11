Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Troy lets Nick Saban know they would still like to play Alabama

By Kevin McGuireSep 11, 2019
Alabama head coach Nick Saban went on a familiar rant about Alabama’s schedule after last weekend’s blowout victory over New Mexico State. Although Alabama has pioneered the art of playing a good (or at least an above-average) opponent form a power conference on a neutral field and are about to embark on some fun home-and-home series in the coming years, sometimes Alabama gets picked on for some of the lesser opponents they face on the football field (as do many other power conference programs).

After drubbing New Mexico State by 52 points in Week 2, Saban was asked after the game how playing a team like New Mexico State helps prepare his team for the SEC schedule.

“We’re playing the best teams that we can get to play us,” replied Saban in his signature style anytime someone challenges him on the schedule. Saban then asked the reporter to “start calling around and see you can get somebody else to play us?”

“We’ll play anybody you can get to play us,” Saban proclaimed.

Anybody, you say? While many teams may shy away from facing Alabama, there is one school in the same state ready and willing to reserve a date. It’s Troy.

Troy has never faced Alabama or Auburn. They are not alone in being snubbed by Alabama and Auburn. Alabama has not played an in-state opponent in non-conference play since 1944. Auburn has been a bit more open to in-state opponents in recent years, but not quite to the degree where a team like Troy enters the mix. Auburn will host Samford later this season and hosted Alabama State in 2018, Alabama A&M in 2017, and Jacksonville State in 2015. Auburn played Samford previously in 2014. These have all been games against FCS opponents, while schools like Troy, UAB, and South Alabama can’t get a call back.

“I think we have a very good model that’s worked well for us and I don’t see that changing,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said at the SEC meetings in 2017.

Troy has made an effort to start a scheduling dialogue though, although it has come up empty for years.

“Nothing would please us more than to be able to go play,” former Troy head coach Larry Blakeney said in 2013. “Take our program and take our people to Bryant-Denny or Jordan-Hare. I think it would be good for college football. It certainly will be good for the conferences and all the schools involved, would probably make more and spend less. I don’t think either coach at either place now or before is worried about losing, maybe it will happen one day. Maybe it will happen. I hope it will. I don’t know that it will happen in my tenure.”

Well, it didn’t happen in his tenure, obviously. But it didn’t happen in Neal Brown‘s tenure either, and Chip Lindsey‘s tenure is off on the same trend with Alabama and Auburn not getting Troy on the schedule.

Saban doesn’t make the schedules, and he has said repeatedly the decisions about that are not in his hands despite his comments about his desire to play tougher schedules (credit him for that at least). But until Alabama actually will play anyone who wants to play them, maybe Saban should scale back that response a bit.

Purdue LB Markus Bailey suffers season-ending knee injury in practice

By Kevin McGuireSep 11, 2019
The hits just keep on coming for the Purdue Boilermakers. In the same week that has seen starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar diagnosed with a concussion, thus making his status for this weekend’s game against TCU questionable, Purdue is now without one of their top defensive players for the remainder of the season. Linebacker Markus Bailey was officially ruled out for the year following a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice, head coach Jeff Brohm announced.

Brohm did not confirm the specifics of the knee injury other than to confirm it requires surgery and that it will knock Williams out for the year. Surgery will be conducted in the next few weeks, according to The Journal & Courier.

Bailey, a fifth-year senior, recorded 14 total tackles in the first two games of the season, with two tackles for a loss and one sack. Bailey was Purdue’s leading tackler in 2018 with 115 tackles and was second on the team in tackles in 2017 with 89 tackles). Simply put, that is a lot of defensive production to replace for the Boilermakers.

So, who gets the task of trying to fill the massive void in the middle of the defense? For now, at least, it will be Cornel Jones, according to Brohm.

“You’re obviously going to miss your best player on the defensive side of the ball at that position but I do feel like we have capable linebackers and guys who have experience,” Brohm said. “Now you step in Cornel Jones on a full-time basis with Ben Holt and the others to spell them. I think they’ll do a good job.”

Jones has played in each of Purdue’s first two games with four total tackles.

Purdue will host the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday night and then jump into Big Ten play in two weeks at home against Minnesota.

Wisconsin TE Zander Neuville announces retirement form football

By Kevin McGuireSep 11, 2019
Wisconsin reserve tight end Zander Neuville has been forced to retire from playing football, the senior announce don his Twitter account on Wednesday. Neuville’s retirement comes as an injury has become a serious enough of a problem that playing football is simply not worth the risk.

“Unfortunately, I have sustained another injury, one that means an end to my football career,” Neuville said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I had this year and throughout my time at Wisconsin.”

Neuville appeared in three games for the Badgers in 2018, in which he recorded one catch for three yards. Zander ends his football career with 10 receptions for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns after battling injuries over the course of his time in Madison. Neuville suffered season-ending ACL injuries in both 2017 and 2018, one in each leg. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility last week.

Neuville announced he is preparing to begin medical school next fall.

USC has a wide receiver enter the transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireSep 11, 2019
Things may have gotten off to a nice start for Clay Helton and USC this season, but one Trojan is exploring his options. Sophomore wide receiver Devon Williams has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, thus allowing him to begin evaluating any possible transfer options. Cole Cubelic of SEC Network reported the transfer portal news, via Twitter.

The former four-star recruit chose USC over offers from Oregon, UCLA, Utah, and Alabama, just to name a few. By entering the transfer portal, Williams is allowed to have any contact with any other college football program who may want to recruit him. However, Williams can decide to pull his name out of the portal at any time and stick with USC. The risk is Helton is no longer required to honor Williams’ scholarship and can move on if he feels the need to do so. while most players probably do end up moving on, it is not unheard of for a player to decide to stay put. USC certainly has seen its fair share of transfer portal activity over the last year, including one player transferring from USC to Texas and back to USC all within this calendar year.

Williams appeared in all 12 games for USC as a true freshman, in which he caught four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Williams did not play in USC’s season-opening win against Fresno State but did make an appearance last weekend against Stanford. Williams caught one pass for 11 yards in the 45-20 victory for USC over the Cardinal.

While Williams has used one of his years of eligibility as a true freshman, he can still use the 2019 season as his redshirt year because he has not appeared in the limit of four games before burning a year of eligibility. If Williams transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season, burning a year of eligibility in the process without any waiver approval from the NCAA. That would leave Williams with two years of eligibility beginning in 2021 with another FBS program barring any waivers.

Bryce Thompson returns to practice after being reinstated by Tennessee

By Kevin McGuireSep 11, 2019
Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson was back on the practice field on Wednesday after being reinstated by the program. Thompson missed each of Tennessee’s first two games of the season as a result of his suspension, but it remains unknown just how soon Thompson may be rejoining his teammates in a game.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt released a statement confirming Thompson is being allowed to practice but did not announce when Thompson will be used in a game again.

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” Pruitt said in a released statement. “I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”

Tennessee suspended Thompson indefinitely on Aug. 26 following an arrest for alleged domestic assault. Thompson was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault following an incident in which Thompson allegedly threatened a woman and made a verbal threat to “shoot up the school.” Thompson denied making any such threats. He is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Thompson earned Freshman All-American honors last season after recording 34 tackles and three interceptions for the Vols. He also forced one fumble and recorded four tackles for a loss with one sack. His return to the defense comes as the Vols are looking to get a win under their belts. Tennessee lost each of their first two home games against Georgia State (HERE) and BYU (HERE), with the defense being just one of the concerns in each loss.

Tennessee hosts Chatanooga this weekend.