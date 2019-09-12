Cal’s season-opening starting TE to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

That certainly escalated quickly.

McCallan Castles began the 2019 season as Cal’s starting tight end in the Week 1 win over UC-Davis. In Week 2, the redshirt freshman was supplanted on the depth chart by a pair of redshirt sophomores — Jake Tonges and Gavin Reinwald.

Ahead of the Week 3 matchup with North Texas, Castles took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.

“[T]hanks to [head coach Justin] Wilcox and the entire football staff for support and lessons they taught me,” Castles wrote, “but the fit was just not right for me.”

Castles was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 18 tight end in the country. Only two signees in Cal’s class that year, offensive lineman Will Craig and wide receiver Nikko Remigio, were rated higher than Castles.

As a true freshman, Castles caught one pass for 15 yards. He didn’t have any receptions in his two appearances this season.