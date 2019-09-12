Cal’s season-opening starting TE to transfer

That certainly escalated quickly.
McCallan Castles began the 2019 season as Cal’s starting tight end in the Week 1 win over UC-Davis. In Week 2, the redshirt freshman was supplanted on the depth chart by a pair of redshirt sophomores — Jake Tonges and Gavin Reinwald.
Ahead of the Week 3 matchup with North Texas, Castles took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.
“[T]hanks to [head coach Justin] Wilcox and the entire football staff for support and lessons they taught me,” Castles wrote, “but the fit was just not right for me.”
Castles was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 18 tight end in the country. Only two signees in Cal’s class that year, offensive lineman Will Craig and wide receiver Nikko Remigio, were rated higher than Castles.
As a true freshman, Castles caught one pass for 15 yards. He didn’t have any receptions in his two appearances this season.
This is simply spectacular.
Earlier this week, we posted about a boy at a Florida elementary school who was bullied because he wore a homemade University of Tennessee shirt for “College Colors Day.” The university caught wind of the young man’s situation and not only sent him a care package full of UT gear but also created a t-shirt utilizing his design to sell in its online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.
Thus far, more than 50,000 of the shirts have been sold.
Thursday, though, the school went above and beyond the call of duty as UT announced that, “[i]n recognition of the fourth-grader’s Volunteer spirit, the university has extended an offer of honorary admission for him to join the Class of 2032.” Additionally, and most importantly, the school wrote, “he has been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.”
“University officials have spoken several times with the boy’s mother, who has expressed gratitude to the university and said the family has been deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring from people around the world,” the school added in its press release.
As we wrote in the initial post, when they want to be, human beings are amazingly compassionate creatures.
Every member of Vols Nation should be very proud to be associated with such a university.
Maybe this’ll (mercifully) bring an end to A/C-gate?
Quite the kerfuffle was kicked up earlier this week reports began to surface that the air conditioning in the visitor’s locker room wasn’t functioning properly as Texas played host to LSU in Austin. According to head coach Ed Orgeron, he “called Louisiana Tech (Texas’ Week 1 opponent), and they told us about” the A/C issues, which prompted LSU to bring its own cooling equipment to Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
In response, UT athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement in which he claimed that “our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we’ve confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order.”
According to 247Sports.com‘s Chip Brown, Del Conte ordered an internal investigation into the situation; according to the internal report obtained by Brown, the temperature prior to LSU’s arrival was 68 degrees and 74 degrees after the game. From Brown’s report:
The information for the internal report, based on air-conditioning sensors located in the visiting locker room, was gathered by Texas executive senior associate athletic director Arthur Johnson, who oversees facilities and operations. Johnson said the sensors revealed the temperature rose from 68 degrees as players, coaches and staff began going in and out of the locker room.
So, we can all move on with our collective lives, right?
This would be a significant development, to say the least.
As Indiana prepares to host No. 6 Ohio State Saturday afternoon, head coach Tom Allen revealed Thursday that starting quarterback Michael Penix is dealing with an unspecified injury, describing it “as something not feeling right.” As a result, Penix is being labeled as a game-time decision for the Hoosiers.
Penix won the starting job over the incumbent, Peyton Ramsey, coming out of summer camp last month. In his first two career starts, the redshirt freshman, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October, has completed just over 63 percent of his passes for 523 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as IU has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season. He’s also run the ball nine times for another 79 yards.
If Penix is unable to go, at least the Hoosiers would have the veteran Ramsey to fall back on. Ramsey started all 12 games for IU last season as a redshirt sophomore, including one against OSU in which he passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Buckeyes.
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.
Florida State’s primary punter the last three years, Logan Tyler, maintained that job for the season-opening, come-from-ahead loss to Boise State. However, he was suspended for the Week 2 win over Louisiana-Monroe and, on Wednesday, Willie Taggart confirmed that the suspension will continue indefinitely because of what he described as unspecified violations of team rules.
The Tallahassee Democrat subsequently reported that Tyler is under investigation for a case involving a suspected DUI back in August. The Democrat obtained a copy of the police report connected to the incident:
Tallahassee police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash at 2:08 a.m. where a man was found unresponsive. The report says EMS officials were unsure if the victim was unresponsive “due to a possible injury or due to his level of intoxication.”
He was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in an ambulance following the crash. He became responsive during the ambulance ride, but was not coherent.
No serious injuries were noted, but the police report said he had a swollen left eye and abrasions to his face.
Including one game this season, Tyler has averaged 42.5 yards on his 209 punts during his career, with the average currently fourth in school history. His 82 punts and 3,545 yards in 2018 set a school record.
With Tyler sidelined, walk-on Tommy Martin averaged 42.8 yards per punt in Week 2.