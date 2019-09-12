Don’t worry, college football returns to Thursday night in Week 4

Earlier this week, Penn State head coach James Franklin noted the Nittany Lions had changed up some of their signals for plays this season because a former player is now on the opposing sideline. That opposing player is John Petrishen, who plays for the Pitt Panthers. No big deal, right? Of course not, but Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi wasn’t about to let that comment go without a response.

While meeting with the media on Thursday, Narduzzi was probably hoping somebody would bring the subject up to him. After nobody did, Narduzzi prompted the discussion himself.

“We haven’t been thieves, I guess,” Narduzzi said. “But usually the people who are paranoid are the people stealing them.”

Before we go any further, let’s just agree that it is perfectly acceptable to steal an opposing team’s signs if it gives your team an advantage. It is on your coaching staff and players to modify any signals the moment you feel they have been figured out by the team on the other side of the field. There is nothing wrong with it, and teams should be doing what they can to steal signals as much as possible. With that out of the way, Narduzzi seems to feel Franklin was suggesting the Panthers would use the intelligence that came from a former Penn State player to their advantage (again, there is nothing wrong with doing that, nor is there anything wrong with trying to counteract that scenario).

Narduzzi made it a point to note Penn State has a former Pitt football staffer on the Penn State staff now (Eric Thatcher).

“I haven’t said anything about [that],” Narduzzi said, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He sat in the defensive meeting rooms for two years. Did you guys know that? Eric Thatcher’s in recruiting, and I’m sure he’s a ball coach this week trying to fill them in on what we do. A 35-year-old guy or a 21-year-old guy that’s been playing one position, I don’t think [Petrishen is] worried about offensive signals or defensive signals. … It’s a funny subject.”

It is a funny subject. It is so ridiculous, there is a reason nobody felt the need to bring it up to Narduzzi, perhaps.

“Our eyes are on our kids,” Narduzzi said. “Signals, I mean, I could have their notebook. If I had their notebook sitting right here, which, maybe I do. I don’t know. I could have their notebook, but that ain’t gonna help me win a football game. I can promise you that. OK? Defensively, your hands are tied. You can’t steal signals. That’s me. Maybe I’m just a dumb defensive coach. OK?”

Well, if that doesn’t open up a can of worms, what will?

Penn State and Pitt resume their petty rivalry this Saturday in Happy Valley. It will be the 100th all time meeting between the two schools and there is no telling when the in-state rivals will meet again with no future dates locked in against each other.

