Don’t worry, college football returns to Thursday night in Week 4

For the second straight week, there is no FBS college football being played on Thursday night. The night that was once a staple on the weekly college football schedule to get the week started has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years because the NFL has taken over the night on a regular basis.
The NFL used to hold off on playing games on Thursday nights until later in the season, typically when the college football regular season had wrapped up and the NFL had more opportunity to get a game on national TV. But a few seasons ago, the NFL decided it was in their best interests to schedule a regular-season game each Thursday of the season, beginning with the season opener and through to close to the end of the season. As popular college football is, even it can’t compete head-to-head with the shield, and television partners are cognizant of that.
But fear not, college football junkies, for college football will be played next Thursday night. The American Athletic Conference will attempt to take advantage of the Thursday night schedule with a string of regular-season conference games starting in Week 4 with Tulane hosting Houston. Memphis will be hosting Navy the following week, and East Carolina will host Temple on Oct. 3. The Sun Belt Conference also gets in on the Thursday night fun that week with South Alabama hosting Georgia Southern.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, there will be no shortage of football options. In addition to the NFL game, the ACC sets the stage for NC State hosting Syracuse, and Texas State will host Louisiana Monroe. The Pac-12 serves up Stanford and UCLA the following week and the Thursday night schedule continues the rest of the year with games from the ACC, Pac-12, AAC, Sun Belt, and Big 12 (Baylor hosting West Virginia on Halloween).
Although the NFL Thursday night schedule has been a bit of a hot topic the last few seasons with players complaining about the lack of rest from previous games (why the NFL doesn’t give every team playing a Thursday night game a bye week before playing on Thursday is baffling), there should be no expectation the games are going to leave and make room for more college football goodness. Even if the quality of play tends to be poor, NFL Thursday night football is a money-maker and here to stay.
We’ll always have Rutgers upsetting Louisville though.