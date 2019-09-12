Getty Images

Pat Narduzzi surprised nobody asks him about James Franklin’s comment about sign stealing

By Kevin McGuireSep 12, 2019
Earlier this week, Penn State head coach James Franklin noted the Nittany Lions had changed up some of their signals for plays this season because a former player is now on the opposing sideline. That opposing player is John Petrishen, who plays for the Pitt Panthers. No big deal, right? Of course not, but Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi wasn’t about to let that comment go without a response.

While meeting with the media on Thursday, Narduzzi was probably hoping somebody would bring the subject up to him. After nobody did, Narduzzi prompted the discussion himself.

“We haven’t been thieves, I guess,” Narduzzi said. “But usually the people who are paranoid are the people stealing them.”

Before we go any further, let’s just agree that it is perfectly acceptable to steal an opposing team’s signs if it gives your team an advantage. It is on your coaching staff and players to modify any signals the moment you feel they have been figured out by the team on the other side of the field. There is nothing wrong with it, and teams should be doing what they can to steal signals as much as possible. With that out of the way, Narduzzi seems to feel Franklin was suggesting the Panthers would use the intelligence that came from a former Penn State player to their advantage (again, there is nothing wrong with doing that, nor is there anything wrong with trying to counteract that scenario).

Narduzzi made it a point to note Penn State has a former Pitt football staffer on the Penn State staff now (Eric Thatcher).

“I haven’t said anything about [that],” Narduzzi said, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He sat in the defensive meeting rooms for two years. Did you guys know that? Eric Thatcher’s in recruiting, and I’m sure he’s a ball coach this week trying to fill them in on what we do. A 35-year-old guy or a 21-year-old guy that’s been playing one position, I don’t think [Petrishen is] worried about offensive signals or defensive signals. … It’s a funny subject.”

It is a funny subject. It is so ridiculous, there is a reason nobody felt the need to bring it up to Narduzzi, perhaps.

“Our eyes are on our kids,” Narduzzi said. “Signals, I mean, I could have their notebook. If I had their notebook sitting right here, which, maybe I do. I don’t know. I could have their notebook, but that ain’t gonna help me win a football game. I can promise you that. OK? Defensively, your hands are tied. You can’t steal signals. That’s me. Maybe I’m just a dumb defensive coach. OK?”

Well, if that doesn’t open up a can of worms, what will?

Penn State and Pitt resume their petty rivalry this Saturday in Happy Valley. It will be the 100th all time meeting between the two schools and there is no telling when the in-state rivals will meet again with no future dates locked in against each other.

Don’t worry, college football returns to Thursday night in Week 4

By Kevin McGuireSep 12, 2019
For the second straight week, there is no FBS college football being played on Thursday night. The night that was once a staple on the weekly college football schedule to get the week started has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years because the NFL has taken over the night on a regular basis.

The NFL used to hold off on playing games on Thursday nights until later in the season, typically when the college football regular season had wrapped up and the NFL had more opportunity to get a game on national TV. But a few seasons ago, the NFL decided it was in their best interests to schedule a regular-season game each Thursday of the season, beginning with the season opener and through to close to the end of the season. As popular college football is, even it can’t compete head-to-head with the shield, and television partners are cognizant of that.

But fear not, college football junkies, for college football will be played next Thursday night. The American Athletic Conference will attempt to take advantage of the Thursday night schedule with a string of regular-season conference games starting in Week 4 with Tulane hosting Houston. Memphis will be hosting Navy the following week, and East Carolina will host Temple on Oct. 3. The Sun Belt Conference also gets in on the Thursday night fun that week with South Alabama hosting Georgia Southern.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, there will be no shortage of football options. In addition to the NFL game, the ACC sets the stage for NC State hosting Syracuse, and Texas State will host Louisiana Monroe. The Pac-12 serves up Stanford and UCLA the following week and the Thursday night schedule continues the rest of the year with games from the ACC, Pac-12, AAC, Sun Belt, and Big 12 (Baylor hosting West Virginia on Halloween).

Although the NFL Thursday night schedule has been a bit of a hot topic the last few seasons with players complaining about the lack of rest from previous games (why the NFL doesn’t give every team playing a Thursday night game a bye week before playing on Thursday is baffling), there should be no expectation the games are going to leave and make room for more college football goodness. Even if the quality of play tends to be poor, NFL Thursday night football is a money-maker and here to stay.

We’ll always have Rutgers upsetting Louisville though.

Cal’s season-opening starting TE to transfer

By John TaylorSep 12, 2019
That certainly escalated quickly.

McCallan Castles began the 2019 season as Cal’s starting tight end in the Week 1 win over UC-Davis. In Week 2, the redshirt freshman was supplanted on the depth chart by a pair of redshirt sophomores — Jake Tonges and Gavin Reinwald.

Ahead of the Week 3 matchup with North Texas, Castles took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.

“[T]hanks to [head coach Justin] Wilcox and the entire football staff for support and lessons they taught me,” Castles wrote, “but the fit was just not right for me.”

Castles was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 18 tight end in the country. Only two signees in Cal’s class that year, offensive lineman Will Craig and wide receiver Nikko Remigio, were rated higher than Castles.

As a true freshman, Castles caught one pass for 15 yards. He didn’t have any receptions in his two appearances this season.

Tennessee offers scholarship to boy bullied over homemade UT shirt

By John TaylorSep 12, 2019
This is simply spectacular.

Earlier this week, we posted about a boy at a Florida elementary school who was bullied because he wore a homemade University of Tennessee shirt for “College Colors Day.” The university caught wind of the young man’s situation and not only sent him a care package full of UT gear but also created a t-shirt utilizing his design to sell in its online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.

Thus far, more than 50,000 of the shirts have been sold.

Thursday, though, the school went above and beyond the call of duty as UT announced that, “[i]n recognition of the fourth-grader’s Volunteer spirit, the university has extended an offer of honorary admission for him to join the Class of 2032.” Additionally, and most importantly, the school wrote, “he has been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.”

“University officials have spoken several times with the boy’s mother, who has expressed gratitude to the university and said the family has been deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring from people around the world,” the school added in its press release.

As we wrote in the initial post, when they want to be, human beings are amazingly compassionate creatures.

Every member of Vols Nation should be very proud to be associated with such a university.

Report: Texas’ internal probe reveals air conditioning was working properly in LSU’s locker room

By John TaylorSep 12, 2019
Maybe this’ll (mercifully) bring an end to A/C-gate?

Quite the kerfuffle was kicked up earlier this week reports began to surface that the air conditioning in the visitor’s locker room wasn’t functioning properly as Texas played host to LSU in Austin.  According to head coach Ed Orgeron, he “called Louisiana Tech (Texas’ Week 1 opponent), and they told us about” the A/C issues, which prompted LSU to bring its own cooling equipment to Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

In response, UT athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement in which he claimed that “our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we’ve confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order.”

According to 247Sports.com‘s Chip Brown, Del Conte ordered an internal investigation into the situation; according to the internal report obtained by Brown, the temperature prior to LSU’s arrival was 68 degrees and 74 degrees after the game.  From Brown’s report:

The information for the internal report, based on air-conditioning sensors located in the visiting locker room, was gathered by Texas executive senior associate athletic director Arthur Johnson, who oversees facilities and operations. Johnson said the sensors revealed the temperature rose from 68 degrees as players, coaches and staff began going in and out of the locker room.

So, we can all move on with our collective lives, right?