QB Michael Penix game-time decision for Indiana vs. Ohio State

This would be a significant development, to say the least.

As Indiana prepares to host No. 6 Ohio State Saturday afternoon, head coach Tom Allen revealed Thursday that starting quarterback Michael Penix is dealing with an unspecified injury, describing it “as something not feeling right.” As a result, Penix is being labeled as a game-time decision for the Hoosiers.

Michael Penix is a gametime decision for Saturday against Ohio State, per Tom Allen. #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 12, 2019

Follow-up details: >> Allen said the injury was not suffered against Eastern Illinois. Described it as something not feeling right.

>> Allen would not elaborate on nature of the injury, nor factors for go/no-go Saturday.

>> He was adamant this should not be long term. #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 12, 2019

Penix won the starting job over the incumbent, Peyton Ramsey, coming out of summer camp last month. In his first two career starts, the redshirt freshman, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October, has completed just over 63 percent of his passes for 523 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as IU has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season. He’s also run the ball nine times for another 79 yards.

If Penix is unable to go, at least the Hoosiers would have the veteran Ramsey to fall back on. Ramsey started all 12 games for IU last season as a redshirt sophomore, including one against OSU in which he passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Buckeyes.