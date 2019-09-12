Report: Texas’ internal probe reveals air conditioning was working properly in LSU’s locker room

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe this’ll (mercifully) bring an end to A/C-gate?

Quite the kerfuffle was kicked up earlier this week reports began to surface that the air conditioning in the visitor’s locker room wasn’t functioning properly as Texas played host to LSU in Austin. According to head coach Ed Orgeron, he “called Louisiana Tech (Texas’ Week 1 opponent), and they told us about” the A/C issues, which prompted LSU to bring its own cooling equipment to Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

In response, UT athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement in which he claimed that “our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we’ve confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order.”

According to 247Sports.com‘s Chip Brown, Del Conte ordered an internal investigation into the situation; according to the internal report obtained by Brown, the temperature prior to LSU’s arrival was 68 degrees and 74 degrees after the game. From Brown’s report:

The information for the internal report, based on air-conditioning sensors located in the visiting locker room, was gathered by Texas executive senior associate athletic director Arthur Johnson, who oversees facilities and operations. Johnson said the sensors revealed the temperature rose from 68 degrees as players, coaches and staff began going in and out of the locker room.

So, we can all move on with our collective lives, right?