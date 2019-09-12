Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Revenge not on the menu for Florida against Kentucky

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, or something like that, but the Florida Gators don’t have the appetite for it this weekend. A year after losing a rare game to the Kentucky Wildcats, the Gators get their shot to avenge last year’s defeat, but that is not a theme they are playing up this week.

“The past is the past,” Florida running back Malik Davis said this week, according to the Associated Press. “It’s not revenge. We are treating it like any other game.”

Part of the reason some Florida players aren’t looking at this as a revenge situation is because Kentucky has a new look to them this year after losing some key players from last year’s meeting to the NFL like Josh Adams and Benny Snell. Quarterback Terry Wilson has also been lost to a season-ending injury, so he’ll be out of the picture too.

Florida had won 31 straight games against the Wildcats up until last season. Kentucky’s 27-16 victory in Gainesville wasn’t by accident either, as the Wildcats thoroughly controlled the game from start to finish. Now, Kentucky will look to win a game against Florida in Lexington for the first time since a 10-3 victory in 1986. Kentucky is also looking for back-to-back wins against Florida for the first time since 1976 and 1977.

Purdue QB Elijah Sindelar (concussion) a game-time decision vs TCU

Purdue starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar is officially a game-time decision when the Boilermakers host TCU on Saturday. Sindelar was diagnosed with a concussion following Purdue’s victory over Vanderbilt last week.

Sindelar has passed for 932 yards and nine touchdowns through two games.

If Sindelar is unable to be cleared or available to play this weekend against the Horned Frogs, Purdue will turn to redshirt freshman Jack Plummer to lead the offense. Plummer has yet to attempt a pass for the Boilermakers, but at least he would have Rondale Moore to throw to. Regardless, Purdue is a bit banged up going into this weekend’s game against an opponent from the Big 12.

Yesterday, Brohm announced starting linebacker Markus Bailey is out for the year with a knee injury. Bailey injured his knee in practice earlier this week and is scheduled for surgery in the coming weeks after swelling goes down. Offensive lineman Matt McCann is also a game-time decision for the Boilermakers, and wide receiver Jared Sparks is not expected to play.

Don’t worry, college football returns to Thursday night in Week 4

For the second straight week, there is no FBS college football being played on Thursday night. The night that was once a staple on the weekly college football schedule to get the week started has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years because the NFL has taken over the night on a regular basis.

The NFL used to hold off on playing games on Thursday nights until later in the season, typically when the college football regular season had wrapped up and the NFL had more opportunity to get a game on national TV. But a few seasons ago, the NFL decided it was in their best interests to schedule a regular-season game each Thursday of the season, beginning with the season opener and through to close to the end of the season. As popular college football is, even it can’t compete head-to-head with the shield, and television partners are cognizant of that.

But fear not, college football junkies, for college football will be played next Thursday night. The American Athletic Conference will attempt to take advantage of the Thursday night schedule with a string of regular-season conference games starting in Week 4 with Tulane hosting Houston. Memphis will be hosting Navy the following week, and East Carolina will host Temple on Oct. 3. The Sun Belt Conference also gets in on the Thursday night fun that week with South Alabama hosting Georgia Southern.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, there will be no shortage of football options. In addition to the NFL game, the ACC sets the stage for NC State hosting Syracuse, and Texas State will host Louisiana Monroe. The Pac-12 serves up Stanford and UCLA the following week and the Thursday night schedule continues the rest of the year with games from the ACC, Pac-12, AAC, Sun Belt, and Big 12 (Baylor hosting West Virginia on Halloween).

Although the NFL Thursday night schedule has been a bit of a hot topic the last few seasons with players complaining about the lack of rest from previous games (why the NFL doesn’t give every team playing a Thursday night game a bye week before playing on Thursday is baffling), there should be no expectation the games are going to leave and make room for more college football goodness. Even if the quality of play tends to be poor, NFL Thursday night football is a money-maker and here to stay.

We’ll always have Rutgers upsetting Louisville though.

Pat Narduzzi surprised nobody asks him about James Franklin’s comment about sign stealing

Earlier this week, Penn State head coach James Franklin noted the Nittany Lions had changed up some of their signals for plays this season because a former player is now on the opposing sideline. That opposing player is John Petrishen, who plays for the Pitt Panthers. No big deal, right? Of course not, but Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi wasn’t about to let that comment go without a response.

While meeting with the media on Thursday, Narduzzi was probably hoping somebody would bring the subject up to him. After nobody did, Narduzzi prompted the discussion himself.

“We haven’t been thieves, I guess,” Narduzzi said. “But usually the people who are paranoid are the people stealing them.”

Before we go any further, let’s just agree that it is perfectly acceptable to steal an opposing team’s signs if it gives your team an advantage. It is on your coaching staff and players to modify any signals the moment you feel they have been figured out by the team on the other side of the field. There is nothing wrong with it, and teams should be doing what they can to steal signals as much as possible. With that out of the way, Narduzzi seems to feel Franklin was suggesting the Panthers would use the intelligence that came from a former Penn State player to their advantage (again, there is nothing wrong with doing that, nor is there anything wrong with trying to counteract that scenario).

Narduzzi made it a point to note Penn State has a former Pitt football staffer on the Penn State staff now (Eric Thatcher).

“I haven’t said anything about [that],” Narduzzi said, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He sat in the defensive meeting rooms for two years. Did you guys know that? Eric Thatcher’s in recruiting, and I’m sure he’s a ball coach this week trying to fill them in on what we do. A 35-year-old guy or a 21-year-old guy that’s been playing one position, I don’t think [Petrishen is] worried about offensive signals or defensive signals. … It’s a funny subject.”

It is a funny subject. It is so ridiculous, there is a reason nobody felt the need to bring it up to Narduzzi, perhaps.

“Our eyes are on our kids,” Narduzzi said. “Signals, I mean, I could have their notebook. If I had their notebook sitting right here, which, maybe I do. I don’t know. I could have their notebook, but that ain’t gonna help me win a football game. I can promise you that. OK? Defensively, your hands are tied. You can’t steal signals. That’s me. Maybe I’m just a dumb defensive coach. OK?”

Well, if that doesn’t open up a can of worms, what will?

Penn State and Pitt resume their petty rivalry this Saturday in Happy Valley. It will be the 100th all time meeting between the two schools and there is no telling when the in-state rivals will meet again with no future dates locked in against each other.

Cal’s season-opening starting TE to transfer

That certainly escalated quickly.

McCallan Castles began the 2019 season as Cal’s starting tight end in the Week 1 win over UC-Davis. In Week 2, the redshirt freshman was supplanted on the depth chart by a pair of redshirt sophomores — Jake Tonges and Gavin Reinwald.

Ahead of the Week 3 matchup with North Texas, Castles took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.

“[T]hanks to [head coach Justin] Wilcox and the entire football staff for support and lessons they taught me,” Castles wrote, “but the fit was just not right for me.”

Castles was a three-star member of the Golden Bears’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 18 tight end in the country. Only two signees in Cal’s class that year, offensive lineman Will Craig and wide receiver Nikko Remigio, were rated higher than Castles.

As a true freshman, Castles caught one pass for 15 yards. He didn’t have any receptions in his two appearances this season.