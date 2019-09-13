Brian Kelly says Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet (broken collarbone) is ‘good, he can play’ vs. New Mexico

I’m thinking this would likely qualify as somewhat of a medical bonus for the Notre Dame football program.
When Cole Kmet went down with a broken collarbone in mid-August, it was thought that the tight end could miss up to 10 weeks of action. Instead, less than five weeks later, Kmet has been medically cleared and will be available to play for Notre Dame in its Week 3 matchup with New Mexico.
After catching 15 passes for 162 yards last season, the 6-6, 255-pound Kmet was projected as the Fighting Irish’s starting tight end prior to the injury.
One MAC football program officially won’t realize immediate help from a Power Five addition.
In August of this year, a month after entering the NCAA transfer database, Brian Edwards completed his move from Florida to Central Michigan. At the time, it was confirmed that the defensive back would be pursuing a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility at CMU if granted; earlier this month, it was confirmed that the appeal had been denied by The Association, although not all hope was lost as the player and the program appealed that initial denial.
Thursday, though, all 2019 hope was lost as head coach Jim McElwain confirmed that the final appeal has been denied.
With the decision, Edwards will have to sit out the remainder of this season. Beginning in 2020, he will have two years of eligibility to use.
In May of this year, Edwards was arrested for battery of his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped in late June due to insufficient evidence as the alleged victim declined to cooperate with the state’s attorney office.
Edwards, a three-star 2017 signee, played in 18 games the past two seasons in Gainesville. At the time of his portal entry, the cornerback had been passed on the depth chart by a true freshman during spring practice and did not appear in line for significant playing time this season with the Gators.
I’m fairly certain this is a first in the dozen-plus years I have been at CFT.
Prior to the start of summer camp last month, Dee Anderson was indefinitely suspended by LSU because “[h]e had some conditioning stuff to get done.” That suspension extended into the regular season as the third-year junior wide receiver missed the first two games of the year.
Thursday, Ed Orgeron revealed that Anderson’s suspension will cover the entire 2019 season. The Baton Rouge Advocate writes that “Anderson has been suspended for the rest of the season for not meeting conditioning requirements.”
The specifics surrounding the conditioning failures have never been divulged.
Anderson has one year of eligibility he can use as he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season. It has not yet been decided whether the receiver will use that year at LSU or transfer to another football program to use it. He could also forego that remaining eligibility altogether and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Anderson was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class. After sporadic action his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, the 6-6, 229-pound Texas native caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
One of the most highly-touted signees in the most recent recruiting cycle could be on the move. Maybe.
Antonio Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State. This week, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.
Friday morning, Alfano’s patents took to Twitter to confirm that his son, against his wishes, has indeed placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. They also acknowledged that “Antonio’s grandmother recently fell very ill and is still fighting on life support.”
“Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard,” a portion of one of the tweets stated. “He has not attended classes and practices.”
The parents went on to add that “[t]he University of Alabama has been extremely supportive and I couldn’t ask for better support from them.”
Thus far, there has been no public comment from Saban or the football program regarding the development.
With his name in the transfer database, other schools can contact Alfano without receiving permission from Alabama. The true freshman also, as the parents alluded to, can pull his name from the portal and return to the Crimson Tide.
During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team. Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.
A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.
If Northwestern is to bounce back from its season-opening loss, it’ll do so without a player expected to again be a significant contributor in its running game.
In the Week 1 setback to Stanford, Isaiah Bowser went down with an unspecified injury to his knee. With the Wildcats on a bye in Week 2, it was hoped that the running back would be healthy enough to take the field in Week 3.
Unfortunately for both the player and the football program, Bowser Thursday was officially ruled out for Saturday’s non-conference matchup with UNLV. As is standard, the program didn’t detail the nature of the injury that will sideline the back.
Bowser’s 54 yards on 10 carries against the Cardinal led the Wildcats. Last season, he led the team with 866 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
With Bowser out, Drake Anderson (two carries, five yards in the opener) is expected to take over as the bell cow in NU’s running game.