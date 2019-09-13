Parents of Alabama’s highest-rated 2019 signee confirms son has entered transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the most highly-touted signees in the most recent recruiting cycle could be on the move. Maybe.

Antonio Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State. This week, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.

Friday morning, Alfano’s patents took to Twitter to confirm that his son, against his wishes, has indeed placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. They also acknowledged that “Antonio’s grandmother recently fell very ill and is still fighting on life support.”

“Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard,” a portion of one of the tweets stated. “He has not attended classes and practices.”

The parents went on to add that “[t]he University of Alabama has been extremely supportive and I couldn’t ask for better support from them.”

Thus far, there has been no public comment from Saban or the football program regarding the development.

With his name in the transfer database, other schools can contact Alfano without receiving permission from Alabama. The true freshman also, as the parents alluded to, can pull his name from the portal and return to the Crimson Tide.

During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team. Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.