Ex-Ohio, Colorado State lineman Desmond Noel transfers to FAU

By John TaylorSep 13, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
Here’s yet another player hoping his third FBS school will be the charm.

This week, the Palm Beach Post reported, Florida Atlantic added offensive lineman Desmond Noel to its football roster. The redshirt junior is eligible to play immediately for the Owls, with Lane Kiffin stating that the versatile lineman will be in the mix for playing time at left guard.

“He has two years so we wouldn’t bring him here just to sit,” the head coach said according to the Post. “We’re trying everything to get him up to pace.”

Noel originally signed with Ohio coming out of high school in Cincinnati, but his time at the MAC school ended because of an off-field incident.

… He was one of three Bobcats arrested after a December 2016 incident when they allegedly broke into a student’s apartment.

The players wielded weapons and wore masks, broke into an apartment and stole $5,000 from another student…

Noel then moved on to Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College, playing the past two seasons at the junior college. He then signed with Colorado State — CSU’s line coach, Dave Johnson, served as an assistant at Ohio during Noel’s brief time in Athens — in December of last year before parting ways with the Rams during the 2019 offseason.

Northwestern rules out RB Isaiah Bowser for UNLV game

By John TaylorSep 13, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
If Northwestern is to bounce back from its season-opening loss, it’ll do so without a player expected to again be a significant contributor in its running game.

In the Week 1 setback to Stanford, Isaiah Bowser went down with an unspecified injury to his knee.  With the Wildcats on a bye in Week 2, it was hoped that the running back would be healthy enough to take the field in Week 3.

Unfortunately for both the player and the football program, Bowser Thursday was officially ruled out for Saturday’s non-conference matchup with UNLV.  As is standard, the program didn’t detail the nature of the injury that will sideline the back.

Bowser’s 54 yards on 10 carries against the Cardinal led the Wildcats.  Last season, he led the team with 866 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

With Bowser out, Drake Anderson (two carries, five yards in the opener) is expected to take over as the bell cow in NU’s running game.

CFT Cheat Sheet: What to know for Week 3

By John TaylorSep 13, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT
A quick primer on who, what and where to look for/at as we head into Week 3 of the 2019 college football season.

WEEK 3 STORYLINES

  • When ESPN‘s College GameDay traveling roadshow sets up camp in Ames for a game that decides the winner of the aptly-named Cy-Hawk Trophy, you know you’re in for, at least on paper, a light weekend of football schedule-wise. Thanks to Syracuse tripping over itself in Week 2 and Iowa State nearly getting knocked off by an FCS opponent in the opener, it’s Blutarsky’s GPA when it comes to Top 25 vs. Top 25 matchups in Week 3.  The last time there were no ranked teams facing each other?  Oct. 14, 2017 — and No. 2 Clemson was knocked off by unranked Syracuse on the road that weekend.  This weekend, No. 1 Clemson faces… unranked Syracuse… on the road.
  • It’s only Week 3, but Jeremy Pruitt and Chip Kelly are in more dire need of a win than any white man in history.  Pruitt has Tennessee off to its worst start to a season since 1988; under Kelly, UCLA has started a season 0-2 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since World War II.  Fortunately for UT, FCS Chattanooga is on tap and the Viols are 28-point favorites (then again, they were 26-point favorites over Georgia State and we all know how that turned out).  Unfortunately for UCLA — but fortunately for those looking to score free tickets — No. 5 Oklahoma is up next. If/when the Bruins suffer what seems like an inevitable loss, it will mark the first time since 1920-21 that they have gone 0-3 in back-to-back seasons.
  • In the first two games of the 2019 season, Florida State’s defense has allowed a combined 54 second-half points in a 1-1 start that includes the season-opening collapse against Boise State.  Enter Jim Leavitt, who Willie Taggart added this week in a defensive analyst role.  Leavitt served as Taggart’s defensive coordinator during the latter’s one-and-done season as Oregon’s head coach.  During his two seasons in Eugene, the Ducks finished tied for 63rd nationally in scoring defense in 2018 (27 points per game) and 77th in 2017 (28.3 ppg); the year prior to Leavitt’s arrival, they were 126th (out of 128 FBS teams at the time) at 41.4 ppg.  FSU travels to Charlottesville Saturday to face No. 25 Virginia.
  • With a Week 2 win over Western Michigan, Mark Dantonio tied Duffy Daugherty‘s Michigan State record for most career wins at 109.  If, unlike last year, No. 18 MSU can handle Arizona State this weekend, Dantonio, in the midst of his 13th season with the Spartans, will surpass the College Football Hall of Famer and stand alone in school lore with 110 wins.
  • No. 21 Maryland will take on Temple this weekend.  Maryland is leading the nation in scoring at 71 points per game (Penn State is next at 62); Temple is tied for 18th in the country in scoring defense at 12 ppg.
  • So, as you see, these notes signal very loudly that Week 3 is light in the britches and short in the wallet, as my grandfather used to say to describe one of his not-so-favorite sons-in-law.  Which, of course, means that utter and absolute chaos will very likely ensue…

SIX-PACK OF MUST-SEE GAMES

  • No. 6 Ohio State (-16½) at Indiana — Each of the past three seasons, a ranked OSU team lost to an unranked Big Ten opponent on the road in a game in which they were favored.  Are the Hoosiers the Buckeyes’ trap-game Waterloo this season?
  • No. 19 Iowa (-2) at Iowa State — As referenced earlier, this would’ve been a Top 25 matchup if then-No. 21 Iowa State hadn’t barely escaped Northern Iowa in triple overtime and dropped out of the rankings as a result.  The Hawkeyes have won the last four games in the rivalry; the Cyclones last home win in the series came in 2011.
  • No. 20 Washington State (-9) vs. Houston — This Friday-night, neutral-site affair is mentor vs. protégé as Wazzu’s Mike Leach had Houston’s Dana Holgorsen on his Texas Tech coaching staff from 2000-09.  Not only will this be the first time Leach and Holgorsen have been on opposing sidelines as head coaches, it’ll also be the first time since 1988 — and just the fourth time ever — the two schools have squared off in football.
  • No. 2 Alabama (-25½) at South Carolina — Alabama will be playing its first true road game of the 2019 season.  The last time these two teams met at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks upset the top-ranked Crimson Tide in 2010. Unless I’m mistaken, though, neither Stephen Garcia nor Marcus Lattimore nor Alshon Jeffery will be suiting up this weekend.
  • Stanford at No. 17 UCF (-7½) — UCF will have two regular-season chances to prove its worth to national pundits against Power Five foes — this one at home, in Week 4 vs. Pitt.  Stanford is coming off a 25-point drubbing at the hands of USC that dropped them out of the Top 25, while UCF has beaten FAMU and FAU by a combined score of 110-14.
  • No. 9 Florida (-8) at Kentucky — If there’s a revenge game in Week 3 and despite the public pronouncements, it’s this one.  Week 2 last year, Kentucky beat Florida for the first time since Nov. 15, 1986, ending the Wildcats’ streak of 31 straight losses to the Gators.  That game was in Gainesville; this one is in Lexington.

BEST/WORST WAGERS OF WEEK 3

  • BEST: No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse (+28).  Clemson is, obviously, the better team, but on this weekend they won’t be four touchdowns better than Syracuse at home — the Orange’s spitting the bed against Maryland in Week 2 notwithstanding.
  • WORST: No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA (+22½). Take the Bruins and the points at your own peril as the Sooners are primed to deal out a historic beatdown on Chip Kelly‘s woebegone squad.
  • COVER SPECIAL: Hawaii (+21) at No. 23 Washington.  Hawaii has beaten two Pac-12 opponents (Arizona, Oregon State) to start the 2019 season. Run, don’t walk, to your cyber betting window and lay that money on the Rainbow Warriors to cover.

HEISMAN TROPHY WATCH

  1. Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (Last week: No. 1) — Three touchdowns and 259 yards passing in a half’s worth of Week 2 work vs. an FCS foe would’ve been more than enough to maintain the top slot; working out like a boss immediately after the win and prior to the postgame press conference solidified it.
  2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (No. 8) — Nine touchdown passes in two games this season for Burrow, giving him 25 in 15 appearances since transferring from Ohio State to LSU; in the two years prior to his arrival, Tiger quarterbacks accounted for 29 in 25 games.
  3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (No. 2) — In just over a half of play vs. New Mexico State, the junior completed 16-of-24 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.  He also scored another on the ground.
  4. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (No. 5) — In his first two career starts, the Georgia transfer has been responsible for nine total touchdowns (six passing, three rushing).
  5. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (No. 4) — Taylor has three receiving touchdowns in two games after never catching one his first two seasons.  Oh, and he also has five touchdowns on the ground for good measure.
  6. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas (No. 6) — Even in a loss to Burrow’s Tigers, Ehlinger shined statistically as he totaled 401 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
  7. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (No. 7) — The sophomore has been fair to middlin’ the first two games, throwing more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two).
  8. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon (No. 9) — Five touchdowns, 310 yards passing in a blowout win over Nevada in Week 2.
  9. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (No. 3) — After 205 yards and three touchdowns in the opener, he put up 53 and zero in Week 2.
  10. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (No. 10) — As the token non-QB/RB, Jeudy is making a case to be taken out of the No. 10 slot as this past weekend he tied a school single-game record with three receiving touchdowns. The junior’s statline this season is 18-240-4.

(DROPPED OUT: None)

WEEK 3 BRAZEN PREDICTIONS
BRYAN FISCHER (@BryanDFischer): Given the slate of lackluster matchups (editor’s note: that’s being way too kind), I think we’re in for some chaos this weekend. I’ll go with four ranked teams getting upset on Saturday, with at least two getting upended at home.
ZACH BARNETT (@zach_barnett): Tennessee drops to 0-3. See the thing people don’t understand about Chattanooga is… okay, no. Mack Brown springs his third straight upset, moving the Mack Attack to 3-0. UNC is a three-point underdog for Friday’s non-conference game at Wake Forest; I would take them as three-point favorites. Sam Howell continues making the plays that need to be made and one of the best stories of this young season continues.
KEVIN MCGUIRE (@KevinOnCFB): Maryland has been scoring plenty of points to start the season and takes their high-flying, rejuvenated offense on the road this week. They are due for a letdown, and Temple is the team to give them their first tough battle of the year. The Owls get defensive at home in The Linc and the Terrapins go home with their first loss of the season, dropping them out of the top 25 as quickly as they entered. The AAC has a solid week as UCF sends Stanford home with a loss too.
JOHN TAYLOR (@CFTalk): Not only will No. 17 UCF win and cover, but the Group of Five school will hand Stanford its worst loss since Washington waxed them 44-6 in September of 2016.

Jonathon Cooper sidelined a third straight week for No. 6 Ohio State

By John TaylorSep 13, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
Jonathon Cooper‘s 2019 debut will have to wait at least another week.

An unspecified injury, believed to be a high-ankle sprain, sidelined Cooper for the season-opening win over Florida Atlantic as well as the Week 2 romp over Cincinnati.  With the Big Ten opener against Indiana in Bloomington on tap Saturday, the starting defensive end has once again been ruled out as OSU listed Cooper as unavailable for the Hoosiers on the weekly status report released Friday morning.

As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits.  He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.

Tyler Friday and Tyreke Smith, who both missed the opener because of injuries but returned in Week 2, are listed as co-starters at Cooper’s spot opposite preseason All-American Chase Young.

There is, though, some positive health news for the Buckeyes as linebacker Justin Hilliard will be available for the first time this season.  Hilliard, OSU’s highest-rated 2015 signee, suffered an Achilles injury in late March and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

Alabama using app to track students attending games at Bryant-Denny

By John TaylorSep 13, 2019, 9:03 AM EDT
Nick Saban has never been shy in the past about sharing his opinions of fans, especially those in the student section of Bryant-Denny Stadium, who leave football games early or don’t show up at all.  This season, Big Brother Nick will have technology on his side as he continues fighting the good attendance fight.

According to the New York Times, the University of Alabama has started tracking its students, via an app on their phones, who are attending home football games.  The app can let the university know where the students are in the stadium during gameday to determine if they remain at the game into the fourth quarter or if they leave early.

The students aren’t technically punished for leaving early, but their account could take a points-hit in the rewards program that’s part of the app.  From the Times:

The Tide Loyalty Points program works like this: Students, who typically pay about $10 for home tickets, download the app and earn 100 points for attending a home game and an additional 250 for staying until the fourth quarter. Those points augment ones they garner mostly from progress they have made toward their degrees — 100 points per credit hour. (A regular load would be 15 credits per semester, or 1,500 points.)

The more points a student has, the better chance they have at access to tickets to the SEC championship game and College Football Playoffs.  Thus, if a student stays at a home game into the fourth quarter, they will improve their chances of scoring tickets to those prime events.

As far as privacy concerns go, the Times writes that “[s]tudents who download the Tide Loyalty Points app will be tracked only inside the stadium, [athletic director Greg Byrne] said, and they can close the app — or delete it — once they leave the stadium.” The students also have the choice to not download the app at all.

The student sections at Bryant-Denny, which has an official capacity of 101,821, can seat some 17,000 individuals.