Ex-Ohio, Colorado State lineman Desmond Noel transfers to FAU

Here’s yet another player hoping his third FBS school will be the charm.

This week, the Palm Beach Post reported, Florida Atlantic added offensive lineman Desmond Noel to its football roster. The redshirt junior is eligible to play immediately for the Owls, with Lane Kiffin stating that the versatile lineman will be in the mix for playing time at left guard.

“He has two years so we wouldn’t bring him here just to sit,” the head coach said according to the Post. “We’re trying everything to get him up to pace.”

Noel originally signed with Ohio coming out of high school in Cincinnati, but his time at the MAC school ended because of an off-field incident.

… He was one of three Bobcats arrested after a December 2016 incident when they allegedly broke into a student’s apartment. The players wielded weapons and wore masks, broke into an apartment and stole $5,000 from another student…

Noel then moved on to Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College, playing the past two seasons at the junior college. He then signed with Colorado State — CSU’s line coach, Dave Johnson, served as an assistant at Ohio during Noel’s brief time in Athens — in December of last year before parting ways with the Rams during the 2019 offseason.