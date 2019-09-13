Failure to meet conditioning requirements leads to season-long suspension for LSU WR Dee Anderson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I’m fairly certain this is a first in the dozen-plus years I have been at CFT.

Prior to the start of summer camp last month, Dee Anderson was indefinitely suspended by LSU because “[h]e had some conditioning stuff to get done.” That suspension extended into the regular season as the third-year junior wide receiver missed the first two games of the year.

Thursday, Ed Orgeron revealed that Anderson’s suspension will cover the entire 2019 season. The Baton Rouge Advocate writes that “Anderson has been suspended for the rest of the season for not meeting conditioning requirements.”

The specifics surrounding the conditioning failures have never been divulged.

Anderson has one year of eligibility he can use as he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season. It has not yet been decided whether the receiver will use that year at LSU or transfer to another football program to use it. He could also forego that remaining eligibility altogether and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Anderson was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class. After sporadic action his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, the 6-6, 229-pound Texas native caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in 2018.