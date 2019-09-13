Houston reinstates suspended safety Jordan Moore

Entering Week 3 of the 2019 season, Houston’s secondary is getting some reinforcement at a very opportune time.

In late August, UH confirmed that Jordan Moore had been suspended and “will not play or travel with the team [for the opener against Oklahoma] related to a potential university policy violation.” That suspension extended into Week 2 as the safety missed the 20-point win over FCS Prairie View as well.

With No. 20 Washington State on tap Friday night, however, the suspension has been lifted as Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle reported that Moore has been reinstated and will be permitted to take the field in Week 3.

Moore transferred from Texas A&M to Houston earlier this offseason, and it was originally thought that he would have to sit out the entire 2019 season because of NCAA bylaws. In mid-June, however, it was confirmed that Moore had been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver that will allow him to play this coming season.

Moore was a four-star member of the Aggies’ 2018 recruiting class. The Texas native played in just four games his true freshman season, which allowed him to save a season of eligibility by using his redshirt year.

Entering this weekend of action, incidentally, Wazzu’s Anthony Gordon is second nationally in passing yards with 884 and tied for first with nine passing touchdowns in two games.