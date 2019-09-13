Northwestern rules out RB Isaiah Bowser for UNLV game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Northwestern is to bounce back from its season-opening loss, it’ll do so without a player expected to again be a significant contributor in its running game.

In the Week 1 setback to Stanford, Isaiah Bowser went down with an unspecified injury to his knee. With the Wildcats on a bye in Week 2, it was hoped that the running back would be healthy enough to take the field in Week 3.

Unfortunately for both the player and the football program, Bowser Thursday was officially ruled out for Saturday’s non-conference matchup with UNLV. As is standard, the program didn’t detail the nature of the injury that will sideline the back.

Bowser’s 54 yards on 10 carries against the Cardinal led the Wildcats. Last season, he led the team with 866 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

With Bowser out, Drake Anderson (two carries, five yards in the opener) is expected to take over as the bell cow in NU’s running game.