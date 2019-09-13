Wake Forest smothering North Carolina through one half

Tim Tebow did not receive money for his name, image and likeness during his time at Florida and, because of that, he doesn’t think other players should be allowed to do so, either.

There’s more to the Heisman Trophy winner’s argument than that, but that’s the genesis of it. Asked about the California legislature’s efforts to legalize pay-for-play among the Golden State’s college athletes, Tebow led with his “I didn’t, therefore they shouldn’t” argument.

After that, Tebow became more passionate in his dance through the list of nearly all known logical fallacies.

“Now we’re changing it from us, from we, from my university, from being an alumni where I care, which makes college sports special, to then, okay, it’s not about us, it’s not about we. It’s just about me,” Tebow said. “And yes I know we live in a selfish culture where it’s all about us, but we’re just adding and piling it on to that where it changes what’s special about college football.

“We turn in into the NFL, where who has the most money, that’s where you go. That’s why people are more passionate about college sports than they are about (the) NFL. That’s why the stadiums are bigger in college than they are in the NFL, because it’s about your team, it’s about your university, it’s about where my family wanted to go, it’s about where my grandfather had a dream of Florida winning an SEC championship, and you’re taking that away so that young kids can earn a dollar. And that’s not where I feel like college football needs to go. There’s an opportunity in the NFL, but not in college football.”

.@TimTebow passionately expresses his thoughts on the California Senate passing a bill allowing student-athletes to have endorsements. pic.twitter.com/W5uBW7ePNm — First Take (@FirstTake) September 13, 2019

If we want to shortcut the argument Tebow just presented it would be this: Because Tim Tebow’s grandfather had a dream of seeing Florida win an SEC championship, today’s college athletes should not be compensated beyond the value of their scholarship.

That’s being disingenuous to the argument Tebow makes, but only barely.

If I may summarize his argument, it’s this:

1) Fans root for college football programs not because they have ties to their universities going back generations, but because the players on the field aren’t paid, and paying the players would therefore nullify those ties. (Rip up that diploma, Grandpa.)

2) Being compensated for the monetary value you create is selfish.

3) Players pick the schools they play for not because the schools are wealthy and spend that wealth on having the best coaches and facilities their money can buy, but because of… passion.

4) Players hoping to turn their football talent into cash should wait until they get to the NFL… even though a vast majority of college players will never earn a dime from the NFL and even though their peak marketability — think past players like J.T. Barrett and perhaps current ones like Sam Ehlinger — happens to be while they’re in college.

Those arguing on Tebow’s side online (and, surely, in the comments here) rest on the point that Tebow was an excellent college quarterback and, therefore, must be a great logician. Thus, because no one could stop Tebow in the zone read back from 2006-09, he should be allowed to make policy in 2019.

Look, Tebow was arguably the athlete hurt most by the NCAA’s amateurism policy in the entire history of college sports. His celebrity as Florida’s quarterback was so great that it carried him far longer than his talent did in the NFL, to a fledgling minor league baseball career, to a talking-head post at ESPN, and perhaps to a political career down the road. Just think of the millions he could have made selling autographs and flexing for Nike ads while at Florida.

Clearly, Tebow agrees with the status quo, and good for him. But just because he’s fine with it doesn’t mean today’s athletes are selfish people for wanting to capitalize on their marketability while they have the chance.