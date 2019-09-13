Getty Images

Wake Forest smothering North Carolina through one half

By Zach BarnettSep 13, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT
At the half in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest holds a 21-0 lead over North Carolina.

Jamie Newman has dominated the game, completing 10-of-17 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown while rushing 10 times for 48 yards and two scores.

After seven punts to open the game, North Carolina saw its first successful offensive play of the game — a 17-yard Javonte Williams run that he then fumbled away at his own 20, setting up a 2-play touchdown drive for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest didn’t need UNC’s help adding to the lead. The Deacons went 78 yards in five plays to push the lead to 14-0, then increased the margin to 21 points through a 5-play, 85-yard march punctuated by a 51-yard bomb from Newman to Sage Surratt.

Sage is playing opposite his older brother, Chazz Surratt, who started his career as a North Carolina quarterback and now plays linebacker for the Heels.

North Carolina might need Surratt to switch positions again in the second half. Sam Howell and Jace Ruder have combined to throw for just 22 yards, while UNC’s ground game has been out-rushed 134-49.

Overall, Wake Forest leads in total yards 305-71 and in first downs 14-2.

Disney now the official theme park, water park, resort and cruise line of UCF football

By Zach BarnettSep 13, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
In case you found yourself wondering what the official Cruise Line Destination of UCF football was, fret no longer.

The program announced on Friday it has entered a sponsorship agreement with Walt Disney World to make the House of Mouse not only the official cruise line of the UCF Knights, but also the official theme park, water park and resort of all things Josh Heupel and company.

“Walt Disney World Resort and UCF share a commitment to making Central Florida a key destination for sports,” said Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports. “With this agreement we hope to reach even more of Knight Nation.”

The “multiyear” agreement will lead to Disney signage inside Spectrum Stadium and in-game promotions during Knights games.

“As Orlando’s hometown college football team, we are thrilled to be teaming up with Disney to add a touch of magic for fans at Spectrum Stadium,” UCF AD Danny White said. “Additionally, this agreement enables UCF to have the most unique student-athlete experience in the country as every year all of our student-athletes will have the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World Resort.”

This is the second time UCF has tried to use its location for branding purposes. The Knights “honor” their proximity to NASA with space-themed uniforms once per season.

Tim Tebow (loudly) doesn’t believe college players should be paid

By Zach BarnettSep 13, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT
Tim Tebow did not receive money for his name, image and likeness during his time at Florida and, because of that, he doesn’t think other players should be allowed to do so, either.

There’s more to the Heisman Trophy winner’s argument than that, but that’s the genesis of it. Asked about the California legislature’s efforts to legalize pay-for-play among the Golden State’s college athletes, Tebow led with his “I didn’t, therefore they shouldn’t” argument.

After that, Tebow became more passionate in his dance through the list of nearly all known logical fallacies.

“Now we’re changing it from us, from we, from my university, from being an alumni where I care, which makes college sports special, to then, okay, it’s not about us, it’s not about we. It’s just about me,” Tebow said. “And yes I know we live in a selfish culture where it’s all about us, but we’re just adding and piling it on to that where it changes what’s special about college football.

“We turn in into the NFL, where who has the most money, that’s where you go. That’s why people are more passionate about college sports than they are about (the) NFL. That’s why the stadiums are bigger in college than they are in the NFL, because it’s about your team, it’s about your university, it’s about where my family wanted to go, it’s about where my grandfather had a dream of Florida winning an SEC championship, and you’re taking that away so that young kids can earn a dollar. And that’s not where I feel like college football needs to go. There’s an opportunity in the NFL, but not in college football.”

If we want to shortcut the argument Tebow just presented it would be this: Because Tim Tebow’s grandfather had a dream of seeing Florida win an SEC championship, today’s college athletes should not be compensated beyond the value of their scholarship.

That’s being disingenuous to the argument Tebow makes, but only barely.

If I may summarize his argument, it’s this:

1) Fans root for college football programs not because they have ties to their universities going back generations, but because the players on the field aren’t paid, and paying the players would therefore nullify those ties. (Rip up that diploma, Grandpa.)

2) Being compensated for the monetary value you create is selfish.

3) Players pick the schools they play for not because the schools are wealthy and spend that wealth on having the best coaches and facilities their money can buy, but because of… passion.

4) Players hoping to turn their football talent into cash should wait until they get to the NFL… even though a vast majority of college players will never earn a dime from the NFL and even though their peak marketability — think past players like J.T. Barrett and perhaps current ones like Sam Ehlinger — happens to be while they’re in college.

Those arguing on Tebow’s side online (and, surely, in the comments here) rest on the point that Tebow was an excellent college quarterback and, therefore, must be a great logician. Thus, because no one could stop Tebow in the zone read back from 2006-09, he should be allowed to make policy in 2019.

Look, Tebow was arguably the athlete hurt most by the NCAA’s amateurism policy in the entire history of college sports. His celebrity as Florida’s quarterback was so great that it carried him far longer than his talent did in the NFL, to a fledgling minor league baseball career, to a talking-head post at ESPN, and perhaps to a political career down the road. Just think of the millions he could have made selling autographs and flexing for Nike ads while at Florida.

Clearly, Tebow agrees with the status quo, and good for him. But just because he’s fine with it doesn’t mean today’s athletes are selfish people for wanting to capitalize on their marketability while they have the chance.

NCAA denies Florida transfer’s final appeal for immediate eligibility at Central Michigan

By John TaylorSep 13, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
One MAC football program officially won’t realize immediate help from a Power Five addition.

In August of this year, a month after entering the NCAA transfer databaseBrian Edwards completed his move from Florida to Central Michigan. At the time, it was confirmed that the defensive back would be pursuing a waiver that would give him immediate eligibility at CMU if granted; earlier this month, it was confirmed that the appeal had been denied by The Association, although not all hope was lost as the player and the program appealed that initial denial.

Thursday, though, all 2019 hope was lost as head coach Jim McElwain confirmed that the final appeal has been denied.

With the decision, Edwards will have to sit out the remainder of this season.  Beginning in 2020, he will have two years of eligibility to use.

In May of this year, Edwards was arrested for battery of his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped in late June due to insufficient evidence as the alleged victim declined to cooperate with the state’s attorney office.

Edwards, a three-star 2017 signee, played in 18 games the past two seasons in Gainesville. At the time of his portal entry, the cornerback had been passed on the depth chart by a true freshman during spring practice and did not appear in line for significant playing time this season with the Gators.

Brian Kelly says Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet (broken collarbone) is ‘good, he can play’ vs. New Mexico

By John TaylorSep 13, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
I’m thinking this would likely qualify as somewhat of a medical bonus for the Notre Dame football program.

When Cole Kmet went down with a broken collarbone in mid-August, it was thought that the tight end could miss up to 10 weeks of action.  Instead, less than five weeks later, Kmet has been medically cleared and will be available to play for Notre Dame in its Week 3 matchup with New Mexico.

After catching 15 passes for 162 yards last season, the 6-6, 255-pound Kmet was projected as the Fighting Irish’s starting tight end prior to the injury.