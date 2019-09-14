Associated Press

ACC’s Week 3 bumbling continues as 27-point favorite Georgia Tech loses to FCS Citadel

By John TaylorSep 14, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
In the midst of one of the worst weekends in recent memory for the ACC, this may represent rock bottom.

Georgia Tech entered Saturday’s game against The Citadel as upwards of a 27-point favorite.  Exiting the contest, the Yellow Jackets have fallen to 1-2 on the season as they were stunned by the Bulldogs in a 27-24 overtime win for the FCS school.

Tech, which never held a lead in the game, forced overtime on a 34-yard field goal with no time left on the fourth-quarter clock.  On its first possession of overtime, however, the Yellow Jackets failed to put any points on the board; on their first and only extra-time possession, the Bulldogs converted a 37-yard field goal to claim the upset win.

This marks The Citadel’s eighth win over an FBS school, and its first since dropping South Carolina in 2015.  That win over USC was its third over a Power Five member (Arkansas in 1992, South Carolina again in 1990).

For Tech, this is only their second loss to the FCS, with the first coming against Furman in 1983.

How miserable of a Week 3 has it been for the ACC?  Allow our own Bryan Fischer count the ways in a tweet that was posted prior to Tech’s loss in overtime.

Overall, Citadel’s win over Tech is the third time in as many weeks an FCS team has upset one from the FBS.  Central Arkansas held off Western Kentucky in Week 1, while Southern Illinois took UMass to the woodshed in Week 2,

No. 17 UCF steamrolling Stanford at halftime

By Bryan FischerSep 14, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT
The most anticipated home game for UCF in several years might turn out to be over before the end of the first quarter.

The No. 17 Knights jumped on Power Five foe Stanford with four touchdowns in the first frame and cruised to an impressive 38-7 lead over the visitors from the other side of the country going into halftime.

The lopsided nature of the contest went well beyond the scoreboard as the Cardinal couldn’t find much to go right on either side of the ball. Quarterback K.J. Costello returned to action after missing the USC game last week but was fairly ineffective in the Florida heat, throwing for 61 yards and one interception that was nearly returned for a pick-six. Tailback Austin Jones did provide a brief highlight with 69 yards rushing and a touchdown but an offense not exactly built to score a bunch of points will need to do just that if they even want to make the outcome a respectable one.

Maybe more concerning for David Shaw was the defensive effort as UCF looked two steps quicker on each snap. Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked like he was the Power Five signal-caller in just his second start, throwing for 250 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Greg McCrae chipped in with a 94 yards on the ground before the break and scored from one yard out to capitalize on that earlier interception forced by the UCF defense.

All told, the Knights averaged nearly 10 yards per play in the early blitz while holding their opponents to less than half that.

The ever confident UCF fan base continues to stick their chest out that they can go toe-to-toe with anybody in the Power Five and based on the performance so far against Stanford, the team is well on their way to getting a pretty big notch on their belts to that end.

Trio of Tua TD tosses puts Alabama up on South Carolina at the half

By Zach BarnettSep 14, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
South Carolina has landed several punches on No. 2 Alabama through one half. Unfortunately for a game ‘Cocks crew, several of those punches have missed the Tide and landed squarely on their own face, and as a result Alabama leads 24-10 at the half in Columbia.

Alabama accepted the ball to open the game and sliced 65 yards in five plays, scoring on a 24-yard Tua Tagovailoa toss to running back Najee Harris, and at that point it seemed the route was on.

South Carolina, however, did not agree. The Gamecocks pieced together a 14-play, 60-yard drive that resulted in a 44-yard Parker White field goal. Then South Carolina’s defense simply swallowed Alabama’s offense on its next possession, sacking Tagovailoa on first and third down. Skyler DeLong‘s punt went just 14 yards, handing South Carolina the ball and a golden opportunity to take the lead at Alabama’s 30.

The Tide defense forced its own three-and-out but, rather than try a 51-yard field goal, Will Muschamp called a beautiful fake field goal that went for a White touchdown, but the score was wiped off the board due to holding and the Gamecocks punted.

Alabama punished that mistake three plays later, when Tua hit Henry Ruggs III for an 81-yard touchdown to give the Crimson Tide a 14-3 lead at the 3:15 mark of the first quarter.

Once again knocked to the mat, South Carolina answered. This time, the Gamecocks went 75 yards in six snaps, scoring on a 31-yard toss from Ryan Hilinski (making his first career start) to Shi Smith.

The first quarter ended with the quarterbacks going 17-of-24 for 273 yards and three touchdowns and the teams rushing for 28 combined yards.

South Carolina limited another Alabama drive to a field goal to open the second quarter, but then committed another crucial special teams mistake. This time, an illegal shift penalty negated a punt that was downed at the 1-yard line; on the second attempt, Joseph Charlton booted it 55 yards to the 17, which Jaylen Waddle returned 18 yards to the 35, turning a 5-yard mark off into a 34-yard penalty.

The Gamecocks forced Alabama into a 4th-and-3 at its own 42, when Tua tossed it to Najee Harris and the former 5-star did the rest, shucking one tackler and hurdling another for a highlight reel touchdown.

Alabama forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession and then South Carolina committed its third special teams disaster of the first half. Sensing the game slipping away from him, Muschamp called a fake punt from his own 30, but the Tide’s coverage unit was not fooled at all and Alabama took over at the South Carolina 32.

This time, however, Alabama paid back the Gamecocks with a special teams miscue of its own — a 37-yard field goal that Will Reichard pushed wide left.

Needing a drive to remain in the game, South Carolina got one, moving .. On first-and-goal from the 4, Rico Dowdle dove into the end zone but was ruled down at the 1. However, replays showed Dowdle perhaps got into the end zone before his thigh hit the ground, but the play was not reviewed. Hilinski’s second down pass was incomplete, and he fumbled the third down snap for a loss of two. Rather than kick a field goal, Muschamp elected to go for a fourth down on the final play of the half and Hilinski’s pass was incomplete and the Gamecocks came up empty.

Tagovailoa closed the half 16-of-22 for 286 yards and three touchdowns, while Hilinski was 18-of-28 for 175 yards and a score. South Carolina leads the rushing battle, 27-26.

BYU and No. 24 USC tied at halftime in Provo

By Kevin McGuireSep 14, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
One half is in the books in LaVell Edwards Stadium with BYU looking for a second straight victory against a power conference opponent. The Cougars are engaged in a 17-17 tie with No. 24 USC at halftime and look to continue bringing pressure on USC’s freshman quarterback to create an advantage.

A week after getting his first career start for USC and leading the Trojans to a victory over Stanford, Kedon Slovis made sure USC got off on the right foot in Provo. Slovis opened the game with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. to cap the game’s opening possession and give visiting USC a quick lead. The two players hooked up for a nine-yard gain on the first play of the game as well. The USC defense forced a punt on their first trip to the field, but Slovis was picked off by BYU’s Payton Wilgar on the third play of the series, and the Cougars were in business with terrific field position. They capitalized with a Dayan Ghanwoloku touchdown run on the goal line shortly after a big run by Ty’Son Williams got the quick drive started.

Slovis was intercepted again on the ensuing possession, once again giving BYU a great starting spot from the USC 27-yard line, but the Trojans defense held firm and limited BYU to a go-ahead field goal. USC answered with a field goal on the next possession, and then the team traded touchdown drives.

Zach Wilson completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dax Milne to give BYU a 17-10 lead, but the Trojans tied things up with a five-yard run by Vave Malepeai to cap an 11-play drive.

It’s anyone’s game going to the second half. USC is looking to improve to 3-0 a year after winning just five games.

No. 13 Penn State sidesteps Pitt in 100th (and temporarily final) meeting

By Kevin McGuireSep 14, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT
A week of verbal jabbing and pettiness culminated in the 100th meeting in the rivalry between No. 13 Penn State (3-0) and Pitt (1-2) on Saturday afternoon. After a delayed start to the game due to weather conditions in the area, the last regular-season meeting between the two programs on the schedule certainly felt like an intense game, as Penn State held off the Panthers 17-10 to move to 3-0.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was under pressure all day against a feisty Pitt defensive line, and at times he certainly looked like a young quarterback who was feeling the pressure. He ended the game completed less than half of his passes (14-of-30) but did throw for 222 yards without an interception (one was waved off due to a Pitt penalty). Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was much more effective with shorter passes and lobs that were somehow caught by his receivers for big gains, as he passed for 372 yards. But like Clifford, Pickett was unable to get his team in the endzone through the air. The only touchdown allowed by the Penn State defense came near the end of the first half with Vincent Davis briefly giving the Panthers a 10-7 lead.

Penn State managed to tie the game just before halftime on a school-record 57-yard field goal by Jordan Stoudt, avoiding a second straight week trailing their opponent at halftime at home. Penn State’s defense wasn’t perfect in the second half, but the Nittany Lions shutout the Panthers after the break. A 13-yard run up the middle of the Pitt defense gave Penn State the go-ahead and eventual game-winning score in the third quarter. From there, it was all about the defense.

Both teams had their share of struggles on third downs, but both teams thrived on fourth down. Pitt was a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth down, which made a decision by Pat Narduzzi to kick a field goal from the Penn State one-yard line all the more puzzling in the fourth quarter. With 4:54 to play and trailing by seven, Narduzzi sent kicker Alex Kessman out for a 19-yard try that bounced off the goal post.

There are no meetings between the two schools currently scheduled for the future, so, for now, the 100th meeting will give Penn State the in-state bragging rights. Pitt won the first meeting in this four-year revival, but Penn State won the last three meetings, including two in decisive fashion. For now, Penn State will get a bye week to prepare for their Big Ten opener in two weeks at Maryland. Maryland will be looking to bounce back after being upset in southeastern Pennsylvania just prior to Penn State finishing off Pittsburgh. Maryland was upset at Temple as their high-powered offense was nowhere to be seen.

Pitt will return to action next week with another good quality opponent. The Panthers host UCF a week after the Knights are playing Stanford.