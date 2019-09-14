Getty Images

Eastern Michigan drops Illinois, beats Big Ten school for the third year in a row

Sep 14, 2019
Perhaps the two conferences could work a trade? I hear one B1G school — I won’t say the name, but it rhymes with “Shmutgers” — may be available.

Trailing Eastern Michigan 31-17 in the middle of the fourth quarter, Illinois rallied for two touchdowns in a span of just over six minutes to tie the game at 31-all.  The last score, a 36-yard touchdown pass from Michigan transfer Brandon Peters to USC transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe, was the culmination of a seven-play, 93-yard drive that included a 4th-and-10 conversion from their own seven-yard line.

That would be the highest of the highs on the day for the Fighting Illini as the Eagles’ punctuated their own late-game drive with Chad Ryland‘s 24-yard field goal as time expired to claim a thrilling 34-31 win.

This marks the third straight season that Chris Creighton‘s EMU squad has knocked off a school from the Big Ten.  In September of 2018, it was Purdue (20-19); in September of 2017, it was Rutgers (16-13).

Prior to 2017, Eastern Michigan had never beaten a team from that conference in 39 tries.

Overall, the MAC has now beaten at least one Big Ten team in 14 straight seasons.

And try this final nugget on for size: Creighton now has nearly as many wins over Big Ten teams (three) as Lovie Smith (four).  Heading into Illinois’ B1G opener against Nebraska next weekend, Smith has posted a 4-23 record in conference play.

No. 13 Penn State sidesteps Pitt in 100th (and temporarily final) meeting

Sep 14, 2019
A week of verbal jabbing and pettiness culminated in the 100th meeting in the rivalry between No. 13 Penn State (3-0) and Pitt (1-2) on Saturday afternoon. After a delayed start to the game due to weather conditions in the area, the last regular-season meeting between the two programs on the schedule certainly felt like an intense game, as Penn State held off the Panthers 17-10 to move to 3-0.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was under pressure all day against a feisty Pitt defensive line, and at times he certainly looked like a young quarterback who was feeling the pressure. He ended the game completed less than half of his passes (14-of-30) but did throw for 222 yards without an interception (one was waved off due to a Pitt penalty). Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was much more effective with shorter passes and lobs that were somehow caught by his receivers for big gains, as he passed for 372 yards. But like Clifford, Pickett was unable to get his team in the endzone through the air. The only touchdown allowed by the Penn State defense came near the end of the first half with Vincent Davis briefly giving the Panthers a 10-7 lead.

Penn State managed to tie the game just before halftime on a school-record 57-yard field goal by Jordan Stoudt, avoiding a second straight week trailing their opponent at halftime at home. Penn State’s defense wasn’t perfect in the second half, but the Nittany Lions shutout the Panthers after the break. A 13-yard run up the middle of the Pitt defense gave Penn State the go-ahead and eventual game-winning score in the third quarter. From there, it was all about the defense.

Both teams had their share of struggles on third downs, but both teams thrived on fourth down. Pitt was a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth down, which made a decision by Pat Narduzzi to kick a field goal from the Penn State one-yard line all the more puzzling in the fourth quarter. With 4:54 to play and trailing by seven, Narduzzi sent kicker Alex Kessman out for a 19-yard try that bounced off the goal post.

There are no meetings between the two schools currently scheduled for the future, so, for now, the 100th meeting will give Penn State the in-state bragging rights. Pitt won the first meeting in this four-year revival, but Penn State won the last three meetings, including two in decisive fashion. For now, Penn State will get a bye week to prepare for their Big Ten opener in two weeks at Maryland. Maryland will be looking to bounce back after being upset in southeastern Pennsylvania just prior to Penn State finishing off Pittsburgh. Maryland was upset at Temple as their high-powered offense was nowhere to be seen.

Pitt will return to action next week with another good quality opponent. The Panthers host UCF a week after the Knights are playing Stanford.

Temple defense shuts down No. 21 Maryland in 20-17 upset

Sep 14, 2019
The first two weeks of the 2019 season saw Maryland putting up points at an incredible pace, but none of that seemed to matter Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. No. 21 Maryland (2-1) suffered the first loss of the Mike Locksley era in a 20-17 setback against Temple (2-0) in a game that saw Maryland unable to score any points inside the 10-yard line despite having multiple opportunities. Multiple goal-line stands and fourth down stops by Temple’s energized defense were the key to a big victory for the Owls.

While neither team really had much to be proud of on offense, Temple quarterback Anthony Russo turned in a fine day on the box score with 277 passing yards and three touchdowns. That included a 79-yard pass to Jaden Blue just two plays after Maryland took its first lead of the game in the third quarter to retake the lead. But the story of the game was the defense, who shut down Maryland time and time from start to finish to frustrate a Terrapins offense that had scored close to 100 points in the first half of their first two games, only to score two points before halftime on Saturday. Maryland certainly had their chances, but far too many points were left on the field despite knocking on the doorstep.

 

Neither team was effective on third downs in the game. It took a combined 16 failed third-down conversions before Maryland converted back-to-back third downs late in the first half. But the teams then combined for 8-of-35 on third down. Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson was off the mark all afternoon, completing 15 of 38 passes for 183 yards. Temple wasn’t able to slow down Anthony McFarland on the ground (163 yards) but they did stuff the Maryland running game when it counted the most.

The hits piled up for Maryland too as offensive lineman Terrance Davis left the game with a lower-body injury. He was helped off the field after appearing to have his left leg rolled on by a defender at the end of a play, and he returned to the Maryland sideline in street clothes.

Maryland will get the next week off to prepare for their Big Ten opener. The Terps host Penn State on Friday, Sept. 27. The Nittany Lions, who have dominated the all-time series, will also be coming off a bye week after facing Pittsburgh in State College this afternoon. Because Maryland lost to Temple, the chance of seeing both Penn State and Maryland ranked in the same game for the first time since 1985 was wiped out.

Temple will hit the road next week to play at Buffalo. Buffalo defeated Temple in the season opener in 2018, 36-29, snapping a three-game winning streak by the Owls in the series.

No. 6 Ohio State has Fields Day in steamrolling Indiana

Sep 14, 2019
That Justin Fields is pretty good at this quarterbacking thing, it seems.

After transferring to Ohio State from Georgia and being granted an immediate-eligibility waiver, Fields has accounted for nine touchdowns (six passing, three rushing) as No. 6 OSU rolled to wins its first two games of the 2019 season.  In Week 3 against Indiana in Bloomington, Fields added two more touchdowns through the air and another on the ground — in the first half alone.

Fields added another touchdown pass in the third quarter, then sat out the fourth as undefeated OSU cruised to a 51-10 win over 2-1 Indiana.

For the season, Fields has thrown nine touchdowns and scored another four rushing.  He becomes just the third Buckeye the last two decades, joining J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, to account for at least four total touchdowns in each their first three games.

It wasn’t just a Fields Day, though, as J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards — 175 of which came in the first half — and a touchdown on 22 carries. This was Dobbins’ 11th 100-yard game and second-highest total of his career, behind just the 203 he put up against Maryland in November of 2018

Dobbins’ lone score came on an impressive 56-yard run in which the junior seemingly stiff-armed and/or broke the tackles of the entire Hoosiers defense en route to the end zone.

All told, OSU ran for 305 yards on the day, with Master Teague chipping in with 106.  It was his first career hundred-yard game as he came into the contest with 215 yards total in one-plus seasons.

Conversely, OSU’s defense, which allowed its first touchdown of the first half this season, limited Indiana to just 43 yards on the ground on 31 carries.  Additionally, Damon Arnette intercepted a pass and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown while the Silver Bullets accounted for six sacks on the day as well.

With the win, Ryan Day also improves to 6-0 as a head coach — 3-0 this season, 3-0 last season as the acting head coach during Urban Meyer‘s three-game suspension.  He joins Meyer and Earle Bruce as the only OSU coaches to start their careers 6-0.

With the loss, Indiana still hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1988. Since October win in Columbus, the Hoosiers are 0-25-1, with the tie coming in 1990.

ACC admits officials erred in North Carolina-Wake Forest game by not putting a second on the clock

Sep 14, 2019
That and (*) will get them a cup of coffee, so they have that going for them.  Which is nice.

Very late in the fourth quarter, North Carolina had the ball at its own 45-yard line trailing Wake Forest 24-18.  With the clock running, taking away the spike option, and facing a 4th-and-1 with no timeouts, a handoff to Michael Carter netted a first down as the back ran for 13 yards and stepped out of bounds after time expired… or did he?

It appeared, at the very least, the replay booth should’ve taken a look to see if Carter had indeed gotten out of bounds, as some thought he had.  That, though, didn’t happen and Wake walked away with the win.

Saturday afternoon, the ACC issued a statement in which it acknowledged its replay official for that game erred by not initiating a review of the final play.  Not only that, but the conference stated that, if the play had been reviewed, one second would’ve been put back on the clock.

At that point, the Tar Heels may have been able to attempt a Hail Mary from the Demon Deacons’ 42-yard line.  It’s unclear, however, if UNC would’ve even been able to snap the ball as, after the officials had spotted the ball, the clock would’ve restarted on the referee’s signal, not on the snap, the conference said in its release

That said, “[a]ll disciplinary measures related to the replay officials are being handled internally and the ACC considers this matter closed,” the conference’s supervisor of football officials, Dennis Hennigan, stated.

(*I have no clue how much a cup of coffee costs these days.)