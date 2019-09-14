Ex-LSU, Missouri QB Lindsey Scott moves to FCS Nicholls State

Kansas snapped its FBS-record 46-game road losing streak with a 31-7 win at Central Michigan. That streak dated back almost a decade to the day to today, to a 34-7 triumph at UTEP on Sept. 12, 2009.

But both of those wins were Power 5-on-Group of 5 crime. As for KU’s last victory away from home against a Power 5 opponent, you’d have to go back to Dec. 31, 2008 and a 42-21 victory over Minnesota in the Insight Bowl. And to find the last Kansas win inside an opposing Power 5 team’s stadium, that would take you back to a 35-33 win at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008.

In all, Kansas had lost 48 straight road games to Power 5 opponents, and the streak stretched to 51 when including neutral site games.

That streak is now over, as Les Miles and company went to Chestnut Hill on Friday night and beat Boston College, 48-24.

A mere six days after the Jayhawks were held to 280 yards and seven points in a home loss to Coastal Carolina, Kansas simply ran wild on an overmatched BC defense. KU ran for a stunning 331 yards on 44 carries and threw for 238 more, racking up 567 yards of total offense on 7.9 yards per play.

The game began as nearly all Kansas games do. Boston College went for 75 yards and a touchdown to open the game, then intercepted KU’s Carter Stanley inside Jayhawk territory and turned that into a 10-0 lead not even four minutes into the game.

But then the Kansas (2-1) offense simply caught fire, igniting in a way it hasn’t since the salad days of Todd Reesing and Mark Mangino. Kansas scored on seven consecutive possessions, a streak of possessions that began at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter and finally ended with 35 seconds to play in the third, in the process turning that 10-0 deficit into a decisive 41-24 lead.

The streak began with a 19-yard pass from Stanley to Jack Luavasa, then continued with a 1-yard Hudson Hall run, tosses of four and three yards from Stanley to Andrew Parchment and a 12-yard Pooka Williams run with two Liam Jones field goals sprinkled in.

Over that 7-drive stretch, Kansas ran 55 plays for 503 yards (9.15 per snap), including four drives of at least 78 yards and three of more than 80.

Kansas completed its scoring with a 6-yard Khalil Herbert run one play after Boston College went for a 4th-and-8 from its own 6 trailing by 17 with 5:50 to play.

Herbert paved the way for KU, rushing for 187 yards and that touchdown on just 11 carries. Williams added 121 yards and a score on 22 carries, while Stanley completed 20-of-27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. A week ago against Coastal Carolina, Stanley threw for 107 yards on 19 attempts with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kansas will now go into next week with an opportunity to build a winning streak against a suddenly-quite-beatable West Virginia in Lawrence, while Boston College (2-1) must now regroup to avoid the double-down of losing to Kansas and Rutgers in consecutive weeks.