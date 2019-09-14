Getty Images

Ex-LSU, Missouri QB Lindsey Scott moves to FCS Nicholls State

By John TaylorSep 14, 2019, 8:24 AM EDT
Following two stops at the FBS level, Lindsey Scott is going to give the FCS a go.

Last week on his personal Instagram account, Scott indicated that he had decided to transfer from Missouri. It was speculated earlier in the week that Scott could be headed to a lower level of the sport; as of Friday, Scott’s name is now listed on the official online roster of Nicholls State.

According to one report, Bryant will not be on the field when his new team faces Prairie View A&M this weekend.

Scott began his collegiate playing career as a three-star signee at LSU in 2016. In August of last year, Scott decided to transfer from the Tigers. He spent the 2017 season at Last Chance U, otherwise known as East Mississippi Community College.

In January of 2018, Bryant committed to continuing his career at Mizzou.

During his time with the SEC East Tigers, Bryant didn’t see the field. He lost out on the starting job to Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, then lost out on the backup job to Taylor Powell, which triggered his decision to transfer yet again.

Ex-Alabama RB says Nick Saban has an affinity for ‘deez nuts’ jokes

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
For those wondering, yes, this is yet another headline I’d never even come close to imagining I’d write.

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs made an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show Friday. At one point in the interview, Jacobs was asked to share his favorite story involving Nick Saban. Proving that there’s an inner middle schooler in all of us, regardless of age or status as a future College Football Hall of Famer, Jacobs stated that the head coach has an affinity for “deez nuts” jokes.

Seriously.

Saban just like, he likes to do a lot of, like, ‘deez nuts’ jokes. It’s funny because, like… I haven’t heard one of those since, like, middle school and then Saban, when I went to college, Saban used to do it a lot.

At that point, an incredulous Patrick interrupted and asked Jacob for an example.

Alright, so, one day… I caught like five passes in a row. [Saban] was like ‘Hey Josh, if you wanna hold all the balls, hold these.’ I said ‘What coach?’ I just sat there for a second, I was like, did he really just say that?

I was like, ‘coach, I haven’t heard that since middle school.’

That story is spectacular in and of itself. But then, when you remember that Saban turned 67 during Jacobs’ final season in Tuscaloosa?

No. 20 Washington State overcomes Houston to win Leach-Holgorsen reunion

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 14, 2019, 12:37 AM EDT
Of course a game between Mike Leach and Dana Holgorsen would remain scoreless for the first 23 minutes. The all-Cougar reunion between Air Raid forefathers, who were together at Iowa Wesleyan when the Air Raid was born and popularized it together at Texas Tech, took a while to get going, but when it did Leach and No. 20 Washington zipped past Holgorsen and Houston, 31-24 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

After a scoreless first quarter, Houston started the second frame — literally, Washington State punted on the final play of the first quarter — and then took its time driving 82 yards, snapping the ball 15 times and eating 7:27 of clock, finally scoring on a 13-yard, third-and-goal strike from D’Eriq King to Marquez Stevenson.

The lid now sufficiently lifted, Washington State needed only five played and 117 seconds to answer, pulling even on a 39-yard strike from Anthony Gordon to Easop Winston, Jr.

Houston (1-2) then answered that answer with a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Five of those seven plays were runs, including a 1-yard King sneak to put Houston back up with 2:27 left before halftime.

Washington State (3-0) threatened to pull even just before the break, but Gordon’s end zone toss was intercepted by Houston’s Gleson Sprewell with 24 seconds left in the first half.

That lead wouldn’t last long, though. A fumbled snap gave Washington State the ball at the Houston 44 to open to begin its second half offensively, and the Cougars quickly tied the game on a 1-yard Max Borghi run.

Washington State then took the lead for good on its next touch, racing 91 yards in only four plays, including a 39-yard scoring toss from Gordon to Dezmon Paton. After a Houston field goal, Washington State took control for good when Gordon found Travell Harris for a 7-yard score with 6:43 remaining.

Houston made it interesting again with a 12-yard King run with 2:21 to play, but its ensuing onside kick was recovered by Washington State.

Gordon completed 36-of-47 passes for 440 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and in the process became just the third FBS quarterback in the past 15 years to throw for at least 400 yards and three touchdowns over the first three games of the season, joining familiar names Graham Harrell and Patrick Mahomes.

For Houston, King threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and rushed a game-high 17 times for 94 yards and two more scores.

The teams combined to commit 19 accepted penalties for 208 yards.

Kansas pummels Boston College for first Power 5 road win in 11 years

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 13, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT
Kansas snapped its FBS-record 46-game road losing streak with a 31-7 win at Central Michigan. That streak dated back almost a decade to the day to today, to a 34-7 triumph at UTEP on Sept. 12, 2009.

But both of those wins were Power 5-on-Group of 5 crime. As for KU’s last victory away from home against a Power 5 opponent, you’d have to go back to Dec. 31, 2008 and a 42-21 victory over Minnesota in the Insight Bowl. And to find the last Kansas win inside an opposing Power 5 team’s stadium, that would take you back to a 35-33 win at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008.

In all, Kansas had lost 48 straight road games to Power 5 opponents, and the streak stretched to 51 when including neutral site games.

That streak is now over, as Les Miles and company went to Chestnut Hill on Friday night and beat Boston College, 48-24.

A mere six days after the Jayhawks were held to 280 yards and seven points in a home loss to Coastal Carolina, Kansas simply ran wild on an overmatched BC defense. KU ran for a stunning 331 yards on 44 carries and threw for 238 more, racking up 567 yards of total offense on 7.9 yards per play.

The game began as nearly all Kansas games do. Boston College went for 75 yards and a touchdown to open the game, then intercepted KU’s Carter Stanley inside Jayhawk territory and turned that into a 10-0 lead not even four minutes into the game.

But then the Kansas (2-1) offense simply caught fire, igniting in a way it hasn’t since the salad days of Todd Reesing and Mark Mangino. Kansas scored on seven consecutive possessions, a streak of possessions that began at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter and finally ended with 35 seconds to play in the third, in the process turning that 10-0 deficit into a decisive 41-24 lead.

The streak began with a 19-yard pass from Stanley to Jack Luavasa, then continued with a 1-yard Hudson Hall run, tosses of four and three yards from Stanley to Andrew Parchment and a 12-yard Pooka Williams run with two Liam Jones field goals sprinkled in.

Over that 7-drive stretch, Kansas ran 55 plays for 503 yards (9.15 per snap), including four drives of at least 78 yards and three of more than 80.

Kansas completed its scoring with a 6-yard Khalil Herbert run one play after Boston College went for a 4th-and-8 from its own 6 trailing by 17 with 5:50 to play.

Herbert paved the way for KU, rushing for 187 yards and that touchdown on just 11 carries. Williams added 121 yards and a score on 22 carries, while Stanley completed 20-of-27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. A week ago against Coastal Carolina, Stanley threw for 107 yards on 19 attempts with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kansas will now go into next week with an opportunity to build a winning streak against a suddenly-quite-beatable West Virginia in Lawrence, while Boston College (2-1) must now regroup to avoid the double-down of losing to Kansas and Rutgers in consecutive weeks.

