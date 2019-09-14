Iowa State waits out nearly three hour weather delay to lead No. 19 Iowa at “halftime”

Iowa State waited an extra week to play rival Iowa given the Cyclones early season off date. They waited what seemed like just as long when it came to actually playing their rival on Saturday afternoon.

The annual Cy-Hawk Trophy battle was low-lighted by two weather delays totaling some 2 hours and 55 minutes, sending fans scrambling for cover before ISU took a slim 7-6 lead into the halftime break over their in-state rivals during one of the more unique non-conference games of the young season so far.

The home side had just four offensive drives in the first half, with their first being the best by a wide margin given that it resulted in a fun bit of trickeration as wideout Deshaunte Jones showed off his arms instead of his hands in tossing a 51-yard strike down to La'Michael Pettway for the game’s only touchdown.

Boom. Iowa State goes up 7-3 on this trickery. pic.twitter.com/sFOHQY22sE — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 14, 2019

QB Brock Purdy, who watched from the sidelines in last year’s edition, was 12-of-13 passing for 86 yards but also fumbled late in the second quarter. Counterpart Nate Stanley (102 yards passing) wasn’t quite as efficient but was able to move down the field to get the Hawkeyes in position for two field goals as the game wore on, one on their first drive before the delays hit and then one right before the break.

The weather does appear to be moving out of the area in Ames so the second half should be a lot crisper on the field but so far the folks on both sidelines have done a lot of waiting around and not much in terms of advancing toward the end zone after the first two extra long quarters.