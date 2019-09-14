IT’S OVER! Florida ends one-game losing streak to Kentucky; Feleipe Franks injured

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Florida ends one-game losing streak to Kentucky; Feleipe Franks injured

A year after seeing their 31-game winning streak against Kentucky snapped, No. 9 Florida hopes to have started a new streak. Florida’s 29-21 victory in Lexington was all but clinched when a last-minute field goal by Kentucky narrowly missed going through the posts for a go-ahead score. But the win comes with a tough loss as Florida’s starting quarterback Feleipe Franks was carted off with an injury during the second half.

Franks suffered a serious-looking injury late in the third quarter when he was pinned between defenders on a 4th and 1. Franks was taken off the field on a cart after his entire team came out to wish him well. It looked as though Franks dislocated his ankle, and the emotion on his face coming off the field told a not-so-optimistic outlook moving forward.

With Franks injured, Kyle Trask took over at quarterback and immediately went to work. Trask completed four of his first five passes and led the Gators to a touchdown on his first series, with Lamical Perine capping the drive with an eight-yard run for the score. That touchdown meant Kentucky had to keep its foot on the gas pedal for the remaining 12 minutes. Unfortunately for Kentucky, the gas pedal wasn’t quite working anymore.

The Wildcats were forced to punt on the ensuing possession and Sawyer Smith was intercepted on their next possession. That setup Florida to take the lead with a Trask touchdown run from four yards out. The drive was given a boost when a Kentucky player was ejected for targeting. Immediately after the targeting ejection gave Kentucky 15 free yards, Trask completed a 30-yard pass to Kyle Pitts before ending the drive with the go-ahead touchdown run.

Kentucky kicker Chance Poore missed a would-be-go-ahead field goal from 35 yards out with 54 seconds to play, giving Florida the ball back with a chance to ice the game. A 76-yard run by Josh Hammond effectively did that, although Kentucky still got the ball back while trailing by eight points. But Florida’s defense made sure there would be no more scoring by Kentucky for the night.

Florida has now won 16 straight games at Kentucky. The Wildcats missed a chance to celebrate their first home win against Florida since 1986, and their first back-to-back wins against Florida since 1976-1977.

A few of players were also tossed from the game for targeting penalties. In the first quarter, Kentucky’s Yusuf Corker was ejected for a hit. Corker will be eligible play in Kentucky’s next game from the start. His teammate, T.J. Carter will have to sit the first half because he was ejected in the fourth quarter of the game for a hit on Trask (Carter’s targeting penalty led to Florida taking the 22-21 lead). Florida’s Donovan Stiner was ejected in the second half, which means he will have to miss the first half of Florida’s next game. It was the first targeting penalty this season for each player.

SEC play will continue for both teams next week. Kentucky will take to the road to face Mississippi State in a cross-division matchup. The Bulldogs took a loss at home earlier in the day against Kansas State, so they’ll be looking to bounce back from a loss. Kentucky defeated the Bulldogs last season, 28-7. Florida will remain in the SEC East to face Tennessee in Gainesville. The Vols finally got into the win column earlier in the day after dropping the first two games of the season at home.

SMU off to best start since 1984 at 3-0

TCU may have moved into the top 25 of the AP Poll this week after dispatching Purdue on Saturday but upcoming opponent SMU is off to an equally hot start coming into Week 4 after topping Texas State.

In fact, it’s a historic one down in Dallas.

As the school noted recently, the 3-0 start to the 2019 campaign is the Mustangs’ best since… 1984. That’s just after the Pony Express days on the Hilltop and right before the program got hammered by the NCAA for major violations.

Sonny Dykes’ tenure got off to a rough start after going 5-7 last season but the team looks much improved thanks in part to the play of Texas transfer QB Shane Buechele.

We’ll see if the two can keep things rolling against the rival Horned Frogs but the AAC might just have another intriguing team in the mix after such a hot start by SMU.

Schools reportedly spent an average of $8,200 on hotel rooms before home games last season

College football coaches love controlling every element that they can in the lead up to a game in order to minimize distractions. As a result, it’s become common place for nearly every football team in the country to spend the night at a hotel before home games.

Now most folks might think it’s strange to have teams shack up in rooms when they can spend the hours before a game at home but that’s not what schools do. And those hotel bills add up to quite a pretty penny in most cases as an investigation into the practice by Gatehouse Media shows.

In 2018 alone, public schools spend a median of $44,000 on hotels and nearly $5 million total across some 109 programs according to the report. That included low spenders like Coastal Carolina (just $2,800 per game) to those rolling in cash like Texas A&M ($278,000 total, or nearly $40k per home game).

Remarkably the Aggies spent so much because the hotel they stay at requires a two-night minimum and they leave the rooms unoccupied for one of those nights.

“We believe we would be breaking sleep routine if we did not stay in a hotel before a football game,” said OSU Associate Athletics Director Jerry Emig told the site after the Buckeyes spent nearly six figures on hotels for home games. “Ohio State has stayed in a hotel the night before every road game and every home game for more than 50 years.”

There’s some interesting sortable data in the full report, which includes noting that the SEC spends the most rooms on average and the Big Ten the least.

So next time you see the buses pull up to your favorite team’s stadium on a Saturday in college football, just remember it cost a decent chunk of change for the school to house those kids in a hotel prior to the game.

Florida drops in latest Super 16 poll, UCF moves in, UGA-Notre Dame battle set to be a top seven affair

Uncertainty over Florida’s future without starting quarterback Feliepe Franks is already causing voters to drop the Gators in national polls following the team’s escape at Kentucky over the weekend.

Dan Mullen’s squad dropped two spots to 11th despite winning to move to 3-0 on the season, a good indication that a forthcoming slide might happen in the AP and Coaches Polls as well. They weren’t the only ones to drop however, as Michigan slid from No. 10 to No. 12, Texas A&M dropped out altogether and Oregon moved down a spot to No. 16.

The SEC once again occupies slots 2-4 in the poll and have five of the top 16 teams overall. There was a slight change however as some voters apparently forgot about LSU’s win over new No. 9 Texas and flipped the Tigers with Georgia in the 3/4 spots. That makes the upcoming battle in Athens between the Bulldogs and No. 7 Notre Dame a top seven affair with huge College Football Playoff implications.

It should be noted that three writers (Kevin McGuire, Zach Barnett and Bryan Fischer) here at CFTalk have weekly votes in the Super 16 poll. Without further ado, here’s the full rankings heading into Week 4:

  1. Clemson (34 first place votes)
  2. Alabama (8)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. LSU (3)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas
  10. Utah
  11. Florida
  12. Michigan
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Penn State
  15. UCF
  16. Oregon

Also notable were the debut of UCF in the poll, the highest ranked Group of Five team as a result of their thumping of Stanford down in Orlando.

Top nine unchanged in updated AP Poll; UCF moves into top 15

Though there were a handful of upsets on Saturday but since most of those didn’t occur in the top 10, the bulk of the places near the top remained unchanged heading into Week 4.

In fact the only change was No. 11 Michigan and No. 10 Utah flipping places after the Wolverines had the weekend off ahead of their matchup against No. 13 Wisconsin. The Badgers were actually tied at that ranking with co-No. 13 Penn State as changes were few and far between from No. 14 on up.

One pleasant surprise was the continued ascent of UCF, which moved into the top 15 following the Knights destruction of a Stanford team ranked in the top 25 just two weeks ago.

Speaking of the Pac-12, the conference really dominated the AP Poll’s back half. No. 16 Oregon, No. 19 Washington State and No. 22 Washington were joined by No. 23 California and No. 24 Arizona State. The six schools from the league tied the SEC for most by one league — though it just meant a little bit more for the latter with No. 17 Texas A&M being the lowest ranked of that bunch.

TCU also debuted in the poll at No. 25 while Michigan State, USC and Maryland dropped out.

The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 4:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. LSU
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Florida
  10. Utah
  11. Michigan
  12. Texas
  13. Penn State/Wisconsin

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Virginia

22. Washington

23. California

24. Arizona State

25. TCU