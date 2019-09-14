LOOK: Georgia honors Arkansas State head coach’s late wife with ‘Pink Out’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I don’t care what school you’re a fan of, this is sheer class.

In Week 3, Arkansas State is traveling to Athens to tangle with Georgia at Sanford Stadium. In the week leading up to that non-conference matchup, momentum began to build among UGA fans on social media calling for those attending the game to wear pink in honor of Arkansas State Blake Anderson‘s late wife.

Saturday afternoon, in heartwarming fashion, the fans did just that.

Good job Georgia honoring Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson’s late wife Wendy. pic.twitter.com/8TFd8LM9pF — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 14, 2019

A decent number of Georgia fans are decked out in pink! pic.twitter.com/KseC30gbQr — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

Arkansas State announced Aug. 19 that Anderson would be taking a leave of absence from his job as head football coach to be with his wife Wendy, who was battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for the second time in three years. The following day, Anderson posted a heartfelt message on social media revealing that his wife had lost her brave battle with the insidious disease shortly before midnight the night before “with me laying right beside her.”

Anderson’s leave of absence extended into the regular season and led to him missing the opener, but the coach surprised his team by returning to the sidelines in Week 2.