Michael Penix out, Peyton Ramsey in at QB for Indiana vs. No. 6 Ohio State

The bad news for Indiana is that they’ll have to go with their backup under center in Week 3 against one of the best teams in the country. The good news is that backup is more experienced than the starter he’s replacing.

As Indiana prepared to host No. 6 Ohio State Saturday afternoon, head coach Tom Allen revealed that starting quarterback Michael Penix had been dealing with an unspecified injury, describing it “as something not feeling right.” As a result, Penix was labeled as a game-time decision for the Hoosiers.

With the noon kickoff fast approaching, it has been confirmed that Penix is out and Peyton Ramsey will get his first start of the 2019 campaign.

Indiana QB Michael Penix isn't playing, spread shoots back up to 19. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 14, 2019

Quarterback Michael Penix is out for #Indiana. Peyton Ramsey to start for the Hoosiers against #OhioState. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 14, 2019

It’s believed Penix is dealing with a right knee injury as he was seen watching warmups with a brace on that joint.

Penix won the starting job over the incumbent Ramsey coming out of summer camp last month. In his first two career starts, the redshirt freshman, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October, has completed just over 63 percent of his passes for 523 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as IU has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season. He’s also run the ball nine times for another 79 yards.

Ramsey started all 12 games for IU last season as a redshirt sophomore, including one against OSU in which he passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Buckeyes. In 2018, Ramsey completed exactly 66 percent of his 447 passes for 2,875 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.