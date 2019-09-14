Associated Press

No. 1 Clemson peels Orange

By Zach BarnettSep 14, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT
After beating Clemson in the Carrier Dome two years ago and nearly doing the same in Death Valley East last year, tonight’s Clemson-Syracuse game was billed preseason as a meeting of the ACC’s two best teams, a de facto ACC semifinal even. Pretty much all of that hype evaporated when Syracuse was crushed 63-20 by No. 21 Maryland last week, but, still. If this is truly the ACC’s second-best team… woof.

Trevor Lawrence tossed two interceptions and generally put in a workmanlike effort, and still the defending champions won with ease: No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6.

Lawrence completed 22-of-39 passes for a career-high 395 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing four times for 42 yards and an additional score. Most of his success through the air came on jump balls and screens to his massive, speedy wide receivers. Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 150 yards, Amari Rodgers snared four for 121 yards and two scores, and Justyn Ross snared five passes for 64 yards.

The heroes of the night were the Tigers’ defenders. Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) limited Syracuse (1-2, 0-1 ACC) to 184 yards of total offense. Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito was 15-of-27 for just 172 yards with an interception and while absorbing six sacks.

If there was one moment of drama on the night, it came early in the third quarter when, trailing 17-6, Syracuse linebacker Christopher Frederick intercepted Lawrence and returned the ball to the Clemson 9, but DeVito gave the ball right back by throwing it to Clemson’s Mario Goodrich.

Lawrence hit Rodgers for an 87-yard touchdown two plays after that and the game was all but over.

Defense in the desert? Arizona out front of Texas Tech in low-scoring first half

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2019, 12:22 AM EDT
The Texas Tech-Arizona tilt in Tucson was expected to be one of the highest scoring games of Week 3. Proving that college football continues to surprise on a wild Saturday, the Big 12-Pac-12 clash was actually one highlighted more by the defensive efforts from two programs that aren’t quite accustomed to making a splash on that side of the ball as the Wildcats managed to eek out a 13-7 lead going into halftime.

Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman was far from efficient in his first road start since late October of last season, throwing for 146 yards on 15-of-29 passing with two interceptions. The normally productive offense converted just three 3rd downs and didn’t get much going in the run game either, with Armand Shyne posting just 45 yards on the ground as the Utah transfer faces off against a familiar foe.

There were good and bad moments for Arizona as well, with QB Khalil Tate showing flashes of his old self (see highlight of an 84-yard TD run below) and also of the version where you didn’t quite to make of the one-time Heisman candidate (two interceptions to hold back his 124 yards and a score passing).

Now all that being said, we could still have a wild one as both programs had a few moments where they came close to nailing a big play or two to break things open. This is obviously a new coaching staff for Texas Tech making their first big road trip but also an Arizona side that badly needs to grab a non-conference win for a league lacking in them.

That leaves both sides pretty hungry to get a win in what could be a second half that helps return the game to the high scoring affair we all kind of expected.

Heisman front-runner? Jalen Hurts dazzles in No. 5 Oklahoma’s destruction of UCLA

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 14, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
PASADENA, Calif. — We’re just three weeks — some would say four — into the college football season and Jalen Hurts is doing nothing to change the notion that the Heisman Trophy is set to reside in Norman for the foreseeable future.

The Oklahoma quarterback continued his early dominance for the No. 5 Sooners on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, destroying UCLA 48-14 in a game that felt like a personal 7-on-7 session for Hurts and head coach Lincoln Riley.

The defending Big 12 champions scored on all but one of their offensive possessions with the first team offense on the field as Hurts dazzled from the opening kickoff. All told, the Alabama transfer threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added another 150 on the ground plus a trip nearly untouched to the end zone as well. The Sooners averaged double-digit yards per play for most of the night and saw wideout Charleston Rambo emerge with 113 total yards and two scores.

Eight different players caught a pass for OU and seven different players ran the ball in an all-around effort that also saw continued strides made on the defensive side of the equation for Riley’s squad.

As for the home side, things went as many predicted coming in. Though QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson did look somewhat improved as a passer (201 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) compared to the team’s first two games, it was still far from enough to keep the Bruins in the game against one of the nation’s elite. Joshua Kelley failed to get much of anything running the ball (51 yards) and the contest was pretty much over before it began despite a handful of chunk plays delighting the pockets of powder blue faithful at a Rose Bowl full of crimson and cream.

Still, it was a masterclass put on by college football’s new offensive wizard against the sport’s old one in Chip Kelly, who sinks to 0-3 to begin 2019 and 3-12 overall since arriving in Westwood. While the rebuild at UCLA looks like it’s still years away from taking hold, Oklahoma appears to be picking up just where they left off last season despite replacing a No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner for the second year in a row.

IT’S OVER! Florida ends 1-game losing streak to Kentucky; Feleipe Franks injured

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 14, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT
A year after seeing their 31-game winning streak against Kentucky snapped, No. 9 Florida hopes to have started a new streak. Florida’s 29-21 victory in Lexington was all but clinched when a last-minute field goal by Kentucky narrowly missed going through the posts for a go-ahead score. But the win comes with a tough loss as Florida’s starting quarterback Feleipe Franks was carted off with an injury during the second half.

Franks suffered a serious-looking injury late in the third quarter when he was pinned between defenders on a 4th and 1. Franks was taken off the field on a cart after his entire team came out to wish him well. It looked as though Franks dislocated his ankle, and the emotion on his face coming off the field told a not-so-optimistic outlook moving forward.

With Franks injured, Kyle Trask took over at quarterback and immediately went to work. Trask completed four of his first five passes and led the Gators to a touchdown on his first series, with Lamical Perine capping the drive with an eight-yard run for the score. That touchdown meant Kentucky had to keep its foot on the gas pedal for the remaining 12 minutes. Unfortunately for Kentucky, the gas pedal wasn’t quite working anymore.

The Wildcats were forced to punt on the ensuing possession and Sawyer Smith was intercepted on their next possession. That setup Florida to take the lead with a Trask touchdown run from four yards out. The drive was given a boost when a Kentucky player was ejected for targeting. Immediately after the targeting ejection gave Kentucky 15 free yards, Trask completed a 30-yard pass to Kyle Pitts before ending the drive with the go-ahead touchdown run.

Kentucky kicker Chance Poore missed a would-be-go-ahead field goal from 35 yards out with 54 seconds to play, giving Florida the ball back with a chance to ice the game. A 76-yard run by Josh Hammond effectively did that, although Kentucky still got the ball back while trailing by eight points. But Florida’s defense made sure there would be no more scoring by Kentucky for the night.

Florida has now won 16 straight games at Kentucky. The Wildcats missed a chance to celebrate their first home win against Florida since 1986, and their first back-to-back wins against Florida since 1976-1977.

A few of players were also tossed from the game for targeting penalties. In the first quarter, Kentucky’s Yusuf Corker was ejected for a hit. Corker will be eligible play in Kentucky’s next game from the start. His teammate, T.J. Carter will have to sit the first half because he was ejected in the fourth quarter of the game for a hit on Trask (Carter’s targeting penalty led to Florida taking the 22-21 lead). Florida’s Donovan Stiner was ejected in the second half, which means he will have to miss the first half of Florida’s next game. It was the first targeting penalty this season for each player.

SEC play will continue for both teams next week. Kentucky will take to the road to face Mississippi State in a cross-division matchup. The Bulldogs took a loss at home earlier in the day against Kansas State, so they’ll be looking to bounce back from a loss. Kentucky defeated the Bulldogs last season, 28-7. Florida will remain in the SEC East to face Tennessee in Gainesville. The Vols finally got into the win column earlier in the day after dropping the first two games of the season at home.

Stunner: College GameDay headed to Athens in Week 4 for No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Georgia

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 14, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
You want to talk about an anticlimactic announcement.

Prior to the Week 3 results, there were four Week 4 matchups that would’ve potentially featured ranked teams.  Three of those were No. 11 Utah vs. No. 24 USC (Trojans lost Saturday, of course), No. 10 Michigan vs. No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 16 Texas A&M.

Despite the attractiveness of Madison, the hands-down favorite to be the host campus for ESPN‘s College GameDay show was Athens, provided No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame held serve in Week 3. Saturday’s results? Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0.  Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14.

So, with that, ESPN confirmed Saturday night that, yes, the GameDay traveling roadshow will set up shop on the UGA campus in Week 4.

According to UGA, the last time College Gameday came to Athens was Sept. 28, 2013, when No. 9 Georgia defeated No. 6 LSU 44-41.