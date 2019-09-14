Associated Press

No. 20 Washington State overcomes Houston to win Leach-Holgorsen reunion

By Zach BarnettSep 14, 2019, 12:37 AM EDT
Of course a game between Mike Leach and Dana Holgorsen would remain scoreless for the first 23 minutes. The all-Cougar reunion between Air Raid forefathers, who were together at Iowa Wesleyan when the Air Raid was born and popularized it together at Texas Tech, took a while to get going, but when it did Leach and No. 20 Washington zipped past Holgorsen and Houston, 31-24 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

After a scoreless first quarter, Houston started the second frame — literally, Washington State punted on the final play of the first quarter — and then took its time driving 82 yards, snapping the ball 15 times and eating 7:27 of clock, finally scoring on a 13-yard, third-and-goal strike from D’Eriq King to Marquez Stevenson.

The lid now sufficiently lifted, Washington State needed only five played and 117 seconds to answer, pulling even on a 39-yard strike from Anthony Gordon to Easop Winston, Jr.

Houston (1-2) then answered that answer with a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Five of those seven plays were runs, including a 1-yard King sneak to put Houston back up with 2:27 left before halftime.

Washington State (3-0) threatened to pull even just before the break, but Gordon’s end zone toss was intercepted by Houston’s Gleson Sprewell with 24 seconds left in the first half.

That lead wouldn’t last long, though. A fumbled snap gave Washington State the ball at the Houston 44 to open to begin its second half offensively, and the Cougars quickly tied the game on a 1-yard Max Borghi run.

Washington State then took the lead for good on its next touch, racing 91 yards in only four plays, including a 39-yard scoring toss from Gordon to Dezmon Paton. After a Houston field goal, Washington State took control for good when Gordon found Travell Harris for a 7-yard score with 6:43 remaining.

Houston made it interesting again with a 12-yard King run with 2:21 to play, but its ensuing onside kick was recovered by Washington State.

Gordon completed 36-of-47 passes for 440 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and in the process became just the third FBS quarterback in the past 15 years to throw for at least 400 yards and three touchdowns over the first three games of the season, joining familiar names Graham Harrell and Patrick Mahomes.

For Houston, King threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and rushed a game-high 17 times for 94 yards and two more scores.

The teams combined to commit 19 accepted penalties for 208 yards.

Kansas pummels Boston College for first Power 5 road win in 11 years

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 13, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT
Kansas snapped its FBS-record 46-game road losing streak with a 31-7 win at Central Michigan. That streak dated back almost a decade to the day to today, to a 34-7 triumph at UTEP on Sept. 12, 2009.

But both of those wins were Power 5-on-Group of 5 crime. As for KU’s last victory away from home against a Power 5 opponent, you’d have to go back to Dec. 31, 2008 and a 42-21 victory over Minnesota in the Insight Bowl. And to find the last Kansas win inside an opposing Power 5 team’s stadium, that would take you back to a 35-33 win at Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008.

In all, Kansas had lost 48 straight road games to Power 5 opponents, and the streak stretched to 51 when including neutral site games.

That streak is now over, as Les Miles and company went to Chestnut Hill on Friday night and beat Boston College, 48-24.

A mere six days after the Jayhawks were held to 280 yards and seven points in a home loss to Coastal Carolina, Kansas simply ran wild on an overmatched BC defense. KU ran for a stunning 331 yards on 44 carries and threw for 238 more, racking up 567 yards of total offense on 7.9 yards per play.

The game began as nearly all Kansas games do. Boston College went for 75 yards and a touchdown to open the game, then intercepted KU’s Carter Stanley inside Jayhawk territory and turned that into a 10-0 lead not even four minutes into the game.

But then the Kansas (2-1) offense simply caught fire, igniting in a way it hasn’t since the salad days of Todd Reesing and Mark Mangino. Kansas scored on seven consecutive possessions, a streak of possessions that began at the 7:10 mark of the first quarter and finally ended with 35 seconds to play in the third, in the process turning that 10-0 deficit into a decisive 41-24 lead.

The streak began with a 19-yard pass from Stanley to Jack Luavasa, then continued with a 1-yard Hudson Hall run, tosses of four and three yards from Stanley to Andrew Parchment and a 12-yard Pooka Williams run with two Liam Jones field goals sprinkled in.

Over that 7-drive stretch, Kansas ran 55 plays for 503 yards (9.15 per snap), including four drives of at least 78 yards and three of more than 80.

Kansas completed its scoring with a 6-yard Khalil Herbert run one play after Boston College went for a 4th-and-8 from its own 6 trailing by 17 with 5:50 to play.

Herbert paved the way for KU, rushing for 187 yards and that touchdown on just 11 carries. Williams added 121 yards and a score on 22 carries, while Stanley completed 20-of-27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. A week ago against Coastal Carolina, Stanley threw for 107 yards on 19 attempts with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kansas will now go into next week with an opportunity to build a winning streak against a suddenly-quite-beatable West Virginia in Lawrence, while Boston College (2-1) must now regroup to avoid the double-down of losing to Kansas and Rutgers in consecutive weeks.

Houston leading Washington State at the half

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 13, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT
Houston has put No. 20 Washington State on upset watch, as the red-and-white Cougars hold a 14-7 lead over the red-and-gray Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston.

King has carried Houston, hitting 10-of-14 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown while rushing a game-high nine times for 65 yards and another score. Gordon was 15-of-20 for 163 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Wake Forest takes ACC reunion over North Carolina

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 13, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Wake Forest started fast, then hung on for dear life to score a 24-18 win over North Carolina on Friday night, an important win over an ACC opponent for the Deacons as they prepare for their conference schedule, in the ACC.

If that doesn’t make sense, it shouldn’t. These Tar Heel State neighbors and ACC bunk mates, who played on an annual basis from 1919 through 2004, scheduled a non-conference series for tonight and 2021 in Chapel Hill to circumvent a bloated ACC schedule that saw them play just twice between 2015 and 2024 and only six times in the 20 seasons between 2005 and ’24.

As for the actual game, it started slow for both squads and even slower for UNC.

After seven punts to open the game, North Carolina (2-1, 0-0 ACC) saw its first successful offensive play of the game — a 17-yard Javonte Williams run — end in disaster, as he fumbled it away at his own 20, setting up a 2-play touchdown drive for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0 ACC) didn’t need UNC’s help adding to the lead. The Deacons went 78 yards in five plays to push the lead to 14-0 to open the second quarter on Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman‘s second rushing touchdown, then increased the margin to 21 points through a 5-play, 85-yard march punctuated by a 51-yard bomb from Newman to Sage Surratt.

The lead could have been 28-0 or 24-0 at the half but, facing a 4th-and-1 from the UNC 6 with 5:56 left in the first half, Dave Clawson elected to go for it and paid the price when Kenneth Walker III was stuffed for no gain.

North Carolina finally got off the mat midway through the third quarter, converting its first third down on its 12th try, but its 56-yard march was halted when Sam Howell, who threw for 15 yards in the first half and was temporarily pulled for back up Jace Ruder in the second quarter, took a third down sack and the Tar Heels were forced to settle for a 49-yard Noah Ruggles boot.

Howell, pulled for a drive in the second quarter, dusted off that drive-killing sack and started to heat up for the Heels, finding Dyami Brown for 55 yards, taking the ball from the UNC 33 to the Wake 14. An 11-yard swing pass to Michael Carter put North Carolina in the end zone for the first time of the game at the 9:21 mark of the fourth quarter and put UNC officially on the comeback trail for the third time in as many games.

Needing a drive for the first time in the second half, a dormant Wake Forest offense could not deliver; the Deacons got an 11-yard run from Walker on the first snap, but then went three-and-out after. After the punt, a red-hot UNC offense needed only five plays to go 80 yards, most of them coming on a 50-yard Carter run. Howell, by this point fully channeling the fourth quarter energy he used to lead comebacks over South Carolina and Miami, fired a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brown, then hit tight end Garrett Walston for a 2-point conversion to pull the Tar Heels within 21-18 with 6:09 remaining.

Now desperately needing offense, this time Wake got it. Newman and running back Christian Beal-Smith carried the offense down the field for a 12-play, 61-yard drive that culminated in a 34-yard Nick Sciba field goal and killed all but the final 69 seconds.

North Carolina started its potential game-winning drive with a 10-yard completion to the sideline, but then the fourth quarter magic ran out for the Tar Heels. Out of timeouts after trying to stop Wake Forest’s previous drive, Howell used 30 seconds on a 6-yard run to the UNC 42 then, with the clock running, threw a 3-yard completion to himself on a deflected pass that saw him tackled in bounds and short of the sticks with the clock running at 15 seconds and, crucially, with the sticks showing 4th-and-1. Unable to spike it, Howell handed off to Carter, who failed to get out of bounds before the clock expired, ending the game.

The win is Wake Forest’s first over the Tar Heels since 2012, but its third straight over UNC in Winston-Salem.

Johnny Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M museum

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 13, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
Johnny Manziel‘s uniform was stolen from Texas A&M’s Hall of Champions, TAMU police have said.

The theft allegedly occurred back on Aug. 26, but the TAMU police department posted to Twitter on Thursday asking for help identifying the alleged perpetrator. The theft allegedly occurred around 7:30 p.m. and police told the Bryan Eagle the suspect did not appear to force his way into the building.

Police say the man simply stripped the mannequin of Manziel’s uniform and left. The uniform is valued at $925.

A subsequent message said the suspect has now been identified.

Manziel won the Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman in 2012, in the process becoming the first first-year player to win the award.