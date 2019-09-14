No. 6 Ohio State has Fields Day in steamrolling Indiana

That Justin Fields is pretty good at this quarterbacking thing, it seems.

After transferring to Ohio State from Georgia and being granted an immediate-eligibility waiver, Fields has accounted for nine touchdowns (six passing, three rushing) as No. 6 OSU rolled to wins its first two games of the 2019 season. In Week 3 against Indiana in Bloomington, Fields added two more touchdowns through the air and another on the ground — in the first half alone.

Fields added another touchdown pass in the third quarter, then sat out the fourth as undefeated OSU cruised to a 51-10 win over 2-1 Indiana.

For the season, Fields has thrown nine touchdowns and scored another four rushing. He becomes just the third Buckeye the last two decades, joining J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins, to account for at least four total touchdowns in each their first three games.

It wasn’t just a Fields Day, though, as J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards — 175 of which came in the first half — and a touchdown on 22 carries. This was Dobbins’ 11th 100-yard game and second-highest total of his career, behind just the 203 he put up against Maryland in November of 2018

Dobbins’ lone score came on an impressive 56-yard run in which the junior seemingly stiff-armed and/or broke the tackles of the entire Hoosiers defense en route to the end zone.

All told, OSU ran for 305 yards on the day, with Master Teague chipping in with 106. It was his first career hundred-yard game as he came into the contest with 215 yards total in one-plus seasons.

Conversely, OSU’s defense, which allowed its first touchdown of the first half this season, limited Indiana to just 43 yards on the ground on 31 carries. Additionally, Damon Arnette intercepted a pass and returned it 96 yards for a touchdown while the Silver Bullets accounted for six sacks on the day as well.

With the win, Ryan Day also improves to 6-0 as a head coach — 3-0 this season, 3-0 last season as the acting head coach during Urban Meyer‘s three-game suspension. He joins Meyer and Earle Bruce as the only OSU coaches to start their careers 6-0.

With the loss, Indiana still hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1988. Since October win in Columbus, the Hoosiers are 0-25-1, with the tie coming in 1990.