Penn State draws even with Pitt at halftime thanks to school-record 57-yard field goal

Penn State nearly found themselves in the same halftime deficit at home from a week ago, but a school-record field goal from 57 yards by Jordan Stoudt tied the game at 10-10 with just seconds to go until halftime. Pitt took a late first-half lead on a Vincent Davis touchdown run before Penn State was able to answer before halftime.
In a slightly familiar theme for the first half for Penn State, a slow start on offense must be overcome. Last week, Penn State trailed Buffalo at halftime by an identical 10-7 deficit, and Buffalo also took the lead late in the first half. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett got off to a rough start but has calmed down and found his poise with short, high-percentage passes to methodically attack the Penn State defense. Pitt’s gameplan to work the clock has worked with the Panthers controlling the football for nearly double the time Penn State has held the football, and the defense for the Panthers have not made things easy for Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.
Clifford has been under pressure for much of the first half. If not for an 85-yard run by Journey Brown on third-and-long from the Penn State three-yard line in the first quarter, Penn State may have only had three points the way the first half has gone. Brown’s long run led to Penn State opening the scoring with a Devyn Ford touchdown run from the one-yard line to cap a 98-yard touchdown drive.
So once again, Penn State has some work to do with the offense at halftime. Protecting Clifford has to be a priority. Meanwhile, Pitt can stick to their slow and methodic style until pressed to make a change. This is the kind of game that plays to Pitt’s advantage.
An injury suffered in the season opener will impact Louisville in Week 3.
Jawon Pass (pictured) suffered what’s only been described as a lower-extremity injury in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame. It wasn’t severe enough, however, to keep the starting quarterback out of the Week 2 win over Eastern Kentucky.
With Western Kentucky on tap for later this afternoon, it has now been confirmed that the injury has gotten progressively worse throughout the week and will sideline Pass for the game.
In Pass’ place, Malik Cunningham will get the start.
A redshirt sophomore, Cunningham will be making his fourth career starts, with the first three coming in 2018. Last season, Cunningham led the Cardinals with 497 yards rushing and five scores on the ground.
As Pass’ primary backup in 2018, Cunningham completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 473 yards, one touchdown and one interception. This year, after missing the opener because of his own injury, he’s completed his one pass attempt for 24 yards
Team-wise it was a bust, but Friday night was a good one personally for D’Eriq King.
Thanks in large part to Anthony Gordon‘s third straight 400-yard passing game in his first three career starts, No. 20. Washington State was able to take care of business against Houston in a 31-24 win at NRG Stadium in Houston. In the loss, King, the Cougars’ starting quarterback, accounted for one touchdown through the air and another two on the ground.
That means that King has now scored at least one touchdown passing and rushing 14 straight games, tying the FBS record set by Florida’s Tim Tebow more than a decade ago.
In 14 games the past one-plus seasons, the under-the-radar King has accounted for 59 total touchdowns — 40 passing, 19 rushing. In an injury-shortened 2018 campaign, King threw for 36 touchdowns and put up 14 on the ground.
King will get a chance to top Tebow’s FBS record at Tulane next Thursday night.
I don’t care what school you’re a fan of, this is sheer class.
In Week 3, Arkansas State is traveling to Athens to tangle with Georgia at Sanford Stadium. In the week leading up to that non-conference matchup, momentum began to build among UGA fans on social media calling for those attending the game to wear pink in honor of Arkansas State Blake Anderson‘s late wife.
Saturday afternoon, in heartwarming fashion, the fans did just that.
Arkansas State announced Aug. 19 that Anderson would be taking a leave of absence from his job as head football coach to be with his wife Wendy, who was battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for the second time in three years. The following day, Anderson posted a heartfelt message on social media revealing that his wife had lost her brave battle with the insidious disease shortly before midnight the night before “with me laying right beside her.”
Anderson’s leave of absence extended into the regular season and led to him missing the opener, but the coach surprised his team by returning to the sidelines in Week 2.
Penn State and Pitt’s 100th all-time meeting will just have to wait a little longer to get started this afternoon. A lightning delay has forced the start time for the game to be moved back roughly 40 minutes, as long as additional lightning doesn’t restart the wait time.
This afternoon’s noon kickoff against the Pitt Panthers has been pushed back to an estimated start of 12:40 p.m. as lightning forced the teams to leave the field during warm-ups. Fans inside Beaver Stadium were asked to leave their seats and seek shelter, while fans tailgating outside or making their way into the stadium were asked to find shelter before entering the stadium.
And there could be more on the way once the game eventually does begin. So get some snacks ready. It could be a long day.
Penn State has won the last two meetings in this recent four-year revival of the in-state series. There is no additional game scheduled at this time between the two schools after today.