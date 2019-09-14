Sparky yes! Sparty no! Bizarre ending sees Arizona State upend No. 18 Michigan State

It takes all kinds, they say — especially when it comes to college football.

In what was an offensive effort in every sense of the negative connotation of the adjective, Arizona State was able to go into East Lansing Saturday afternoon and head back to the desert with a 10-7 win over No. 18 Michigan State. It was the ending, though, that will have people talking — and Sparty fans likely demanding changes to Mark Dantonio‘s coaching staff.

Trailing 3-0 for most of the game — so much for the offseason rearranging of the coaching chairs on the Titanic offense — an Elijah Collins‘ nine-yard touchdown run with 8:37 left in the fourth gave the Spartans a 7-3 lead. With just under a minute remaining in the game, and after freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ arm and legs got them within striking distance, the Sun Devils climbed back on top as Eno Benjamin scored from a yard out to make it 10-7.

All was not lost for MSU as, despite no timeouts, the Spartans drove the ball down to the Sun Devils’ 24-yard line and, with 11 seconds left, Matt Coghlin connected on a 42-yard field to send the game into overt… except it didn’t count as, inexplicably and inexcusably, the Spartans lined up with 12 men in the formation on the initial attempt and were penalized five yards.

With his second attempt coming from 47 yards out, Coghlin missed very badly, very wide to the left with three seconds remaining to give the Sun Devils the win. It was Coghlin’s third miss of the day.

What a rollercoaster of emotions 😱 Michigan State thought they had tied it up…until they didn't. pic.twitter.com/TmKdvEJgxN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2019

The loss denied Dantonio the chance to become the all-time winningest coach in MSU history. Last week’s win over Western Michigan tied him with Duffy Daugherty at 109.

This was also the second consecutive season that an unranked Arizona State has taken down a ranked Michigan State.