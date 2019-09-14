With upset of Boston College, Les Miles becomes first Kansas first-year head coach to start 2-1 or better since 1997

Kansas brought Les Miles to Lawrence to help change the trajectory of what’s been a historically abysmal football program. Thus far, the Mad Hatter’s addition is paying immediate dividends.
Entering Week 3 as a three-touchdown underdog, Kansas looked every bit the part early on as they trailed Boston College 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. Over the next three quarters of play, however, the Jayhawks looked every bit the part of the better team (!) as the visitors cruised to a 48-24 win.
The win, fueled in equal parts by 325 yards on the ground and three touchdowns through the air by starting quarterback Carter Stanley, marked Kansas’ first road win over a Power Five opponent since beating Iowa State in Ames way back in 2008. As we noted last night, it ended a stunning streak of 48 straight such losses.
Exiting Week 3, KU is now 2-1 on the season after they previously beat an FCS team by seven at home in the opener and lost to Coastal Carolina (FBS member since 2017) in Week 2 at home. That being said, Miles is the first Jayhawks head coach to get to 2-1 or better in his first season in Lawrence since Terry Allen went 3-0 back in 1997. Miles and Allen are also the only two to have hit that 2-1 mark or better since Bob Valesente (!) in 1986.
This is also the second straight year that the Jayhawks began a season 2-1 as they did the same in David Beaty‘s fourth and final season at KU in 2018. Thus, it’s the first time the football program has gone 2-1 in back-to-back seasons since 2013-14, which were Years 2 and 3 of the Charlie Weis era.
Moving ahead to Week 4, Kansas will play host to West Virginia in its Big 12 opener for the 2019 season. For those who need a refresher course: KU is 5-76 — 5-76 — in conference play since 2010, with those five wins coming against TCU (2018), Texas (2016) (I still giggle like a schoolgirl over that one), Iowa State (2014), West Virginia (2013) and Colorado (2010).
Penn State and Pitt’s 100th all-time meeting will just have to wait a little longer to get started this afternoon. A lightning delay has forced the start time for the game to be moved back roughly 40 minutes, as long as additional lightning doesn’t restart the wait time.
This afternoon’s noon kickoff against the Pitt Panthers has been pushed back to an estimated start of 12:40 p.m. as lightning forced the teams to leave the field during warm-ups. Fans inside Beaver Stadium were asked to leave their seats and seek shelter, while fans tailgating outside or making their way into the stadium were asked to find shelter before entering the stadium.
And there could be more on the way once the game eventually does begin. So get some snacks ready. It could be a long day.
Penn State has won the last two meetings in this recent four-year revival of the in-state series. There is no additional game scheduled at this time between the two schools after today.
The bad news for Indiana is that they’ll have to go with their backup under center in Week 3 against one of the best teams in the country. The good news is that backup is more experienced than the starter he’s replacing.
As Indiana prepared to host No. 6 Ohio State Saturday afternoon, head coach Tom Allen revealed that starting quarterback Michael Penix had been dealing with an unspecified injury, describing it “as something not feeling right.” As a result, Penix was labeled as a game-time decision for the Hoosiers.
With the noon kickoff fast approaching, it has been confirmed that Penix is out and Peyton Ramsey will get his first start of the 2019 campaign.
It’s believed Penix is dealing with a right knee injury as he was seen watching warmups with a brace on that joint.
Penix won the starting job over the incumbent Ramsey coming out of summer camp last month. In his first two career starts, the redshirt freshman, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last October, has completed just over 63 percent of his passes for 523 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as IU has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the season. He’s also run the ball nine times for another 79 yards.
Ramsey started all 12 games for IU last season as a redshirt sophomore, including one against OSU in which he passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Buckeyes. In 2018, Ramsey completed exactly 66 percent of his 447 passes for 2,875 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
For those wondering, yes, this is yet another headline I’d never even come close to imagining I’d write.
Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs made an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show Friday. At one point in the interview, Jacobs was asked to share his favorite story involving Nick Saban. Proving that there’s an inner middle schooler in all of us, regardless of age or status as a future College Football Hall of Famer, Jacobs stated that the head coach has an affinity for “deez nuts” jokes.
Seriously.
Saban just like, he likes to do a lot of, like, ‘deez nuts’ jokes. It’s funny because, like… I haven’t heard one of those since, like, middle school and then Saban, when I went to college, Saban used to do it a lot.
At that point, an incredulous Patrick interrupted and asked Jacob for an example.
Alright, so, one day… I caught like five passes in a row. [Saban] was like ‘Hey Josh, if you wanna hold all the balls, hold these.’ I said ‘What coach?’ I just sat there for a second, I was like, did he really just say that?
I was like, ‘coach, I haven’t heard that since middle school.’
That story is spectacular in and of itself. But then, when you remember that Saban turned 67 during Jacobs’ final season in Tuscaloosa?
Following two stops at the FBS level, Lindsey Scott is going to give the FCS a go.
Last week on his personal Instagram account, Scott indicated that he had decided to transfer from Missouri. It was speculated earlier in the week that Scott could be headed to a lower level of the sport; as of Friday, Scott’s name is now listed on the official online roster of Nicholls State.
According to one report, Bryant will not be on the field when his new team faces Prairie View A&M this weekend.
Scott began his collegiate playing career as a three-star signee at LSU in 2016. In August of last year, Scott decided to transfer from the Tigers. He spent the 2017 season at Last Chance U, otherwise known as East Mississippi Community College.
In January of 2018, Bryant committed to continuing his career at Mizzou.
During his time with the SEC East Tigers, Bryant didn’t see the field. He lost out on the starting job to Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, then lost out on the backup job to Taylor Powell, which triggered his decision to transfer yet again.