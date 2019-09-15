The Citadel collected $400,000 as part of win at Georgia Tech

It goes without saying that every time there’s an FCS team that upsets an FBS squad, it’s notable in the context of college football. We had one such flip of the script on Saturday in Week 3 as Georgia Tech fell at home to The Citadel 27-24 in overtime.
The result capped off a pretty awful weekend for the ACC in general but was extra bad for the Yellow Jackets considering they had to pony up six figures to the Bulldogs just for the right to come into Bobby Dodd Stadium and beat them:
If you really want to see how the small FCS school, which pulled the same thing at South Carolina a few years ago, twisted the knife into Georgia Tech too, just note that they are a triple option outfit. That of course is the offense the Jackets ran for years under former coach Paul Johnson but abandoned over the offseason with the hire of Geoff Collins.
The rebuild in Atlanta might take a little longer than expected with that kind of offensive transition judging by the results of Week 3, especially in light of the fact that The Citadel never trailed in the contest and had a shot at winning in regulation before the home side forced overtime late.
Georgia Tech is far from the only team to pay a smaller school a hefty sum in a loss but the nature of the contest in general sure had to sting a bit more than it normally does given the added context.