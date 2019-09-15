Getty Images

Virginia, Arizona State, Cal and Kansas State make debuts in latest Coaches Poll

By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
The latest Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll is out heading into Week 4 and there were a handful of movers and shakers after a somewhat quiet weekend that produced four ranked sides going down.

The Pac-12 may be the conference who receives the least respect nationally but fresh off a major upset and continued solid play from others, the league is at least being given its due by the coaches across the country.

Making their debuts in the top 25 were No. 25 Kansas State (after their upset of Mississippi State), No. 24 Arizona State (after beating Michigan State in East Lansing), No. 23 Cal and a No. 22 Virginia side that was ranked by the AP last week but finally sees the coaches coming around to the ACC Coastal Division favorite after holding on against Florida State on Saturday.

The Spartans and Bulldogs were among the four teams that were dropped from the poll as a result, joining USC and Maryland in moving out of the top 25 following losses.

Here’s the full poll:

  1. Clemson (62 first place votes)
  2. Alabama (3)
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. LSU
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Florida
  9. Auburn
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Penn State
  13. Texas
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Texas A&M
  16. UCF
  17. Oregon
  18. Iowa
  19. Washington State
  20. Boise State
  21. Washington
  22. Virginia
  23. Cal
  24. Arizona State
  25. Kansas State

Top nine unchanged in updated AP Poll, UCF moves into top 15

By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Though there were a handful of upsets on Saturday but since most of those didn’t occur in the top 10, the bulk of the places near the top remained unchanged heading into Week 4.

In fact the only change was No. 11 Michigan and No. 10 Utah flipping places after the Wolverines had the weekend off ahead of their matchup against No. 13 Wisconsin. The Badgers were actually tied at that ranking with co-No. 13 Penn State as changes were few and far between from No. 14 on up.

One pleasant surprise was the continued ascent of UCF, which moved into the top 15 following the Knights destruction of a Stanford team ranked in the top 25 just two weeks ago.

Speaking of the Pac-12, the conference really dominated the AP Poll’s back half. No. 16 Oregon, No. 19 Washington State and No. 22 Washington were joined by No. 23 California and No. 24 Arizona State. The six schools from the league tied the SEC for most by one league — though it just meant a little bit more for the latter with No. 17 Texas A&M being the lowest ranked of that bunch.

TCU also debuted in the poll at No. 25 while Michigan State, USC and Maryland dropped out.

The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 4:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. LSU
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Florida
  10. Utah
  11. Michigan
  12. Texas
  13. Penn State/Wisconsin

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Virginia

22. Washington

23. California

24. Arizona State

25. TCU

The Citadel collected $400,000 as part of win at Georgia Tech

By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
It goes without saying that every time there’s an FCS team that upsets an FBS squad, it’s notable in the context of college football. We had one such flip of the script on Saturday in Week 3 as Georgia Tech fell at home to The Citadel 27-24 in overtime.

The result capped off a pretty awful weekend for the ACC in general but was extra bad for the Yellow Jackets considering they had to pony up six figures to the Bulldogs just for the right to come into Bobby Dodd Stadium and beat them:

If you really want to see how the small FCS school, which pulled the same thing at South Carolina a few years ago, twisted the knife into Georgia Tech too, just note that they are a triple option outfit. That of course is the offense the Jackets ran for years under former coach Paul Johnson but abandoned over the offseason with the hire of Geoff Collins.

The rebuild in Atlanta might take a little longer than expected with that kind of offensive transition judging by the results of Week 3, especially in light of the fact that The Citadel never trailed in the contest and had a shot at winning in regulation before the home side forced overtime late.

Georgia Tech is far from the only team to pay a smaller school a hefty sum in a loss but the nature of the contest in general sure had to sting a bit more than it normally does given the added context.

Arizona outruns Texas Tech as QB Khalil Tate shows a few flashes of old self

By Bryan FischerSep 15, 2019, 2:09 AM EDT
Every so often, college football is capable of throwing a curveball. Or, perhaps to borrow an analogy from the sport itself, a duck of a throw when you expect a perfect spiral.

Such was the case out in the desert late on Saturday night as Arizona showed enough on both sides of the ball to secure a badly needed 28-14 win over Texas Tech in the most surprising defensive struggle of the 2019 season so far.

While each side entered the contest ranking in the top 10 in FBS total offense, only the Wildcats could find the end zone with any sort of consistency. Quarterback Khalil Tate showed a few flashes of his old self by topping the century mark rushing (129 yards, 1 TD) and passing (185 yards, 1 TD), including an 84-yard scamper in the second quarter that was far more of the 2017 version of the signal-caller than his injury-plagued 2018 self.

Of course, with some of that good also came some bad on a night where yards were generally hard-fought and hard to come by. That included a pair of interceptions and an early fumble to hold back the Wildcats on a night that otherwise was a highlight for the program. J.J. Taylor added 39 yards rushing while teammate Gary Brightwell looked like the fresher option in the backfield with 85 yards and two scores.

Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman wound up with decent numbers himself (311 yards, one touchdown, two picks) but never could keep the chains moving enough against a defense that threw a lot of looks at the youngster making his first road start with the new coaching staff. T.J. Vasher came on late to record 96 yards receiving while Utah transfer Armand Shyne couldn’t get much going (68 yards on 13 carries) against an old Pac-12 South foe.

Perhaps worst of all for Matt Wells and company was the way the defense wilted after three quarters despite playing well early on. That included giving up the nail in the coffin late in the fourth quarter: a 13 play, 99 yard drive that all came on the ground.

Things don’t get any easier after a bye for Tech either as they face Oklahoma in two weeks, a top five team that has their own dual-threat quarterback that can make you pay. Arizona’s path is a little easier with UCLA coming to Tucson after an off date as the Wildcats can take plenty of confidence into the breather next week following a victory in a game that didn’t go quite as expected — in a good way.

No. 25 Virginia holds off Florida State; FSU now 1-2 (or worse) in back-to-back-to-back seasons for first time since 1974-76

By John TaylorSep 15, 2019, 1:04 AM EDT
12 Comments

While it’s not solely on him, Willie Taggart‘s Florida State football program has hit yet another new low.

In Week 3, Florida State traveled to Charlottesville to take on No. 25 Virginia, the first time ever that a ranked Cavaliers team faced an unranked Seminoles squad.  After six lead changes over four quarters of play, Virginia gave its fans a reason to storm the field — which they wholeheartedly did — as the Cavs scored the last 14 points to secure a 31-24 win.

The Seminoles led 14-10 at halftime, then stretched that lead to 17-10 at the end of the third quarter.  After eventually taking a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter, the ‘Noles watched as the Cavs scored a touchdown with 6:02 left in the game to pull to within one at 24-23 (missed conversion) and then go ahead 31-24 with 2:34 remaining thanks to a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

FSU had one last chance to at least tie the game, taking over at its own 25-yard line.  Thanks in very large part to penalties (four 15-yarders on UVa. on that drive), FSU drove inside the Cavs’ five-yard line; with time running out, Cam Akers was stopped for no gain at the four-yard line.

Virginia picked up its fourth win all-time in 19 games against Florida State, and have now won three of the last six meetings. None of the three previous wins (2011, 2005, 1995) had been by more than five points (one, five, five).

For an FSU team that went 5-7 in the first season under Willie Taggart in 2018, missing out on a bowl game for the first time in 36 years, Week 3 continued a downward arc that shows no signs of abating.  It also continues a distressing trend: Florida State is now 1-2 (or worse) for the third straight season, the first time that’s happened since 1974-76.

So, for those wondering: Taggart’s buyout is in the neighborhood of $17 million if he’s fired without cause before February 1, 2020.

Godspeed, FSU fans.  And make sure you hydrate properly.