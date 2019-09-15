Virginia, Arizona State, Cal and Kansas State make debuts in latest Coaches Poll

The latest Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll is out heading into Week 4 and there were a handful of movers and shakers after a somewhat quiet weekend that produced four ranked sides going down.
The Pac-12 may be the conference who receives the least respect nationally but fresh off a major upset and continued solid play from others, the league is at least being given its due by the coaches across the country.
Making their debuts in the top 25 were No. 25 Kansas State (after their upset of Mississippi State), No. 24 Arizona State (after beating Michigan State in East Lansing), No. 23 Cal and a No. 22 Virginia side that was ranked by the AP last week but finally sees the coaches coming around to the ACC Coastal Division favorite after holding on against Florida State on Saturday.
The Spartans and Bulldogs were among the four teams that were dropped from the poll as a result, joining USC and Maryland in moving out of the top 25 following losses.
Here’s the full poll:
- Clemson (62 first place votes)
- Alabama (3)
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Auburn
- Michigan
- Utah
- Penn State
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- UCF
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Washington State
- Boise State
- Washington
- Virginia
- Cal
- Arizona State
- Kansas State