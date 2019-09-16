Alabama loses DE LaBryan Ray indefinitely

No. 2 Alabama defensive end LaBryan Ray left Saturday’s 47-23 win over South Carolina early with a foot/ankle injury and it’s unknown when he will return.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban revealed Monday that Ray is now out indefinitely.
“We’re doing further testing to see what it is with his foot,” Saban said, “but it’s undetermined how long he’ll be out.”
A former 5-star recruit in Alabama’s 2017 class, Ray appeared in six games as a true freshman before breaking his foot and missing the remainder of the Crimson Tide’s title hunt. He recorded 2.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2017 and continued to deal with foot problems, but battled his way to the field and became an impact player for the Tide, recording seven tackles in wins over Duke and New Mexico State. He was a preseason All-SEC selection this season.
Ray’s is the third major injury to hit Alabama’s defensive front this season. Linebackers Joshua McMillon and Dylan Moses are out for the season and were replaced by freshmen, and true freshman Justin Egoibe will start in Ray’s stead at defensive end.
LSU safety Todd Harris will miss the rest of the 2019 season, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Monday. Orgeron did not go into specifics regarding the injury to his junior safety. Harris was injured in the first half of Saturday night’s home win against Northwestern State, and he later returned to the field on crutches.
Orgeron only confirmed the injury was a season-ending injury, but he also explained Harris will be able to preserve a year of eligibility.
“We will use this year as a redshirt,” Orgeron said, according to The Advocate.
Because Harris did not appear in more than four games this season, he is allowed by the NCAA to use the 2019 season as a redshirt season, thus giving him two remaining years of eligibility beginning in 2020. The NCAA changed the redshirt rule last year to allow players to appear in up to four games without burning a year of their eligibility just for merely stepping foot on the field.
“It’s unfortunate. It was an unfortunate accident,” Orgeron said. “He just landed on the ground wrong.”
As for who replaces Harris on the depth chart, that job appears to be heading to junior safety JaCoby Stevens, who Orgeron noted was going to be used to fill the void.
Granted, we live in a world where many Pac-12 games might as well not even exist as televised events given the ongoing coverage difficulties of Pac-12 Network, but it’s still an odd sight in 2019 to see a Power 5 conference game flat out not available on television anywhere.
That will be the case next week, as the Big 12 announced Monday that the Sept. 28 game between Kansas State and Oklahoma State will air on ESPN-Plus, which is only available through streaming and exists behind a paywall.
To be clear, this isn’t a surprise. We’ve known this was coming for a while now. But, still, it’s here.
Perhaps most jarring here is ESPN’s game selection. Iowa State fell out of the top-25 after Northern Iowa took them to overtime in Week 1, and the Cyclones received just seven votes in the AP Top 25 following Saturday’s home loss to Iowa.
Kansas State, meanwhile, is “No. 26” after winning at Mississippi State on Saturday, with Oklahoma State just a spot behind the Wildcats. The Pokes visit No. 12 Texas on Saturday and, should they win that one, both teams could find themselves ranked by the time they hit the… Internet in two weeks.
Fenway Park confirmed on Monday that “America’s most beloved ballpark” will indeed host a bowl game this winter, as was reported back in April.
While full details are still forthcoming, the game will pit teams from the ACC and the American.
Fenway Park has hosted a number of games in recent years, but this will be the venue’s first college postseason game. Some might even say Fenway’s entire 107-year history has been building toward the opportunity to host a 7-5 ACC team against an 8-4 American team.
The Red Sox will become the sixth MLB franchise to host a college bowl game in recent years, joining the Yankees (Pinstripe Bowl), Diamondbacks (Cheez-It Bowl), Rays (Gasparilla Bowl), Marlins (the defunct Miami Beach Bowl) and Giants (Redbox Bowl, since moved to Levi’s Stadium).
Jerry Kill stepped down as Minnesota’s head coach in the middle of the 2015 season, but he’s remained active as ever in “retirement.”
He spent 2016 as an assistant AD at Kansas State, returned to coaching as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rutgers in 2017, but, after the same epileptic seizures that chased him out of coaching followed him to Piscataway, Kill stepped down after just one season. He was quickly scooped up as the athletics director at Southern Illinois, but now Kill is returning again to coaching — sort of.
Virginia Tech on Monday announced Kill as the new assistant to the head coach for Justin Fuente. In this newly-created role, Kill will use his experience to assist Fuente with “a myriad of duties.”
“Jerry Kill will serve as a tremendous resource for our football program,” Fuente said. “Coach Kill possesses over three decades of expertise and will be great addition to our staff. In addition to over 20 years of experience as collegiate and high school head coach, he’s served as a coordinator on both sides of the ball. He can dissect the game from virtually every angle and will be able to provide his unique perspective on everything from recruiting, to personnel and facilities. ”
“While it was a difficult decision to leave so many wonderful friends and colleagues at Southern Illinois, I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Coach Fuente and his staff at Virginia Tech,” Kill said. “I’ve long appreciated and admired Justin as a coach and teacher of the game. I respect his penchant for identifying talent and helping young men reach their potential. He has assembled a fabulous coaching staff and roster of talented players at Virginia Tech. I can’t wait to help the Hokies in any way I can.”
Kill will join the Virginia Tech staff effective immediately. He went 152-99 as a head coach at five different schools from 1994-2015.