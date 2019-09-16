Big 12 TV deal sees K-State-OK State game banished to streaming service

Granted, we live in a world where many Pac-12 games might as well not even exist as televised events given the ongoing coverage difficulties of Pac-12 Network, but it’s still an odd sight in 2019 to see a Power 5 conference game flat out not available on television anywhere.

That will be the case next week, as the Big 12 announced Monday that the Sept. 28 game between Kansas State and Oklahoma State will air on ESPN-Plus, which is only available through streaming and exists behind a paywall.

To be clear, this isn’t a surprise. We’ve known this was coming for a while now. But, still, it’s here.

Perhaps most jarring here is ESPN’s game selection. Iowa State fell out of the top-25 after Northern Iowa took them to overtime in Week 1, and the Cyclones received just seven votes in the AP Top 25 following Saturday’s home loss to Iowa.

Kansas State, meanwhile, is “No. 26” after winning at Mississippi State on Saturday, with Oklahoma State just a spot behind the Wildcats. The Pokes visit No. 12 Texas on Saturday and, should they win that one, both teams could find themselves ranked by the time they hit the… Internet in two weeks.